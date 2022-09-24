(KMAland) -- Worth County went 2-0 at their home round robin, Ashland-Greenwood was the runner-up in the NCC Tournament and Nebraska City took fourth at the TBC Tournament on Saturday in KMAland softball.
Albany 7 North Andrew 6 — 9 inn
Cassidy Brittain had two hits and two RBI, smacking a home run, and scoring twice. Kinzie Wilmes also had two hits for the Cardinals in the tight loss.
Northeast Nodaway 6 North Andrew 5
Hailey DeFreece had a two-hit, three-RBI, two-run game for Northeast Nodaway, hitting a home run for the Bluejays in the win.
Katryna Warren and Madison Curran both had two hits for North Andrew in the loss.
WEST PLATTE INVITATIONAL
No results reported.
POOL A
Stanberry Raytown South
Stanberry West Platte
BRACKET PLAY
NORTH HARRISON ROUND ROBIN
Worth County was impressive during a 2-0 performance at their home round robin on Saturday.
Worth County 14 North Harrison 5
Brooklyn Richardson was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs scored for Worth County. Hailey Adwell added three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Autumn Cousatte, ZeeAnna Gladstone and Brylee Rush all posted two hits apiece. Ali Brown struck out four in six innings to get the win.
Worth County 19 Green City 2
Kynah Steele hit for the cycle, drove in six and scored four times to lead Worth County. Brooklyn Richardson added three hits, two RBI and four runs, and Autumn Cousatte, Kara Staton and Brylee Rush all had two hits each. Hailey Adwell doubled and drove in three, and Rush and Rylee Ruckman pitched in two RBI each. Richardson struck out three in three innings in the win.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City placed fourth at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament, beating Ralston before losses to Wahoo and Malcolm. Plattsmouth went 0-2 on the day. View the area results and recaps below.
Nebraska City 12 Ralston 6
Sydnee Nickels singled, doubled and homered and drove in four runs to lift Nebraska City. Emerson Becker added two hits and four RBI, and Emilee Marth kept raking with three hits and three runs. Becker also threw all five innings and allowed just four earned runs.
Malcolm 13 Plattsmouth 1
Abbie Dasher doubled in a Stella Campin for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Semifinal: Wahoo 13 Nebraska City 1
Emilee Marth had the only hit of the game for Nebraska City in the defeat.
Consolation: Platteview 14 Plattsmouth 9
Abbie Dasher posted another strong performance for Plattsmouth with a hit and three RBI. Amelia Field added a double, two RBI and two runs, and Abby Lozzi finished with two hits and an RBI.
3rd Place: Malcolm 15 Nebraska City 7
Emerson Becker had a three-hit game while Sydnee Nickels, Bianca Hoy, Lexi Southard and Rylee Stracke all had two hits each for Nebraska City.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TRIANGULAR
Auburn and Falls City were both 1-1 at the East Central Nebraska Conference Triangular with Freeman. Check out the results below.
Auburn 6 Falls City 3
Ella Matteen went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and Makenna Snodgrass added two hits and two RBI for Auburn in the win. Addie Darnell pitched in two hits and two runs for the bulldogs.
Falls City’s Emily Vitosh had a home run among two hits and drove in two.
Freeman 9 Auburn 0
Addie Darnell, Cailyn Erickson and Makenna Turner all had one hit each for Auburn in the loss.
Falls City 2 Freeman 1
Kacy Brewer threw four innings, struck out five and allowed one run on five hits for Falls City in the tight win. Elyse Poppe tossed the final three frames, allowing just three hits and no runs. Emilou Schulenberg accounted for both Falls City runs with a home run.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood was the runner-up at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Bluejays beat Cass and Arlington before losing in the championship by a single run to Yutan/Mead. Syracuse was 1-1 on the day. Check out the KMAland results below.
Syracuse 8 Raymond Central 6
Syracuse scored six runs in the fourth inning to claim the NCC Tournament win. Jade Campbell topped the Rockets offense with two hits and two RBI, and Kylie Anderson had a strong game with two runs scored.
Yutan/Mead 11 Syracuse 0
Nicole Bradford and Kylie Anderson finished with one hit each for Syracuse.
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Cass 2
Joslyn Sargent had two hits while Bree Schefdore, Paige Comstock, Sofia Dill, Ellie Milburn and Reese Fisher all had one hit and one RBI each for Ashland-Greenwood. Fisher struck out eight in four innings, allowing one run on four hits.
Megan Gissler doubled and homered and drove in two for Cass in the loss.
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 9 Arlington 4
Paige Comstock, Ellie Milburn and Ava Miller all had two hits and two RBI each for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Joslyn Sargent added a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Reese Fisher went all five innings while striking out 11.
Championship: Yutan/Mead 3 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Reese Fisher hit a two-run home run to account for both Ashland-Greenwood runs in the loss.