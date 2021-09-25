(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament in dominant fashion while Platte Valley, North Andrew and Auburn also had strong shows in KMAland softball on Saturday.
Nan Carter Tournament
Platte Valley finished the day with a 2-1 mark, beating Gallatin and Brookfield in pool play before falling to South Harrison, 14-6, in the championship at the Nan Carter Tournament in Trenton.
CHILLICOTHE TOURNAMENT
Maryville had an 0-3 day at the Chillicothe Tournament.
Savannah 22 Maryville 0
Aliya Farmer had the only hit of the game for Maryville.
NORTH ANDREW TOURNAMENT
North Andrew finished out their home tournament with a third place finish. Northeast Nodaway won the fifth place game.
Pattonsburg 4 North Andrew 3
Madison Curran had a hit and two RBI for North Andrew in the loss.
Northeast Nodaway 11 South Holt 1
Hadley DeFreece threw five innings, struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on four hits for Northeast Nodaway. Jill Boswell and Makenzie Pride had two hits and two RBI each, and Jaden Atkins posted three hits and scored three times. Meredith Adwell pitched in two hits.
Raleigh Guyer led South Holt with two hits.
Fifth Place: Northeast Nodaway 10 Albany 0
Hadley DeFreece had 11 strikeouts in a six-inning three-hit shutout for Northeast Nodaway. Meredith Adwell tripled among three hits and drove in four, and Bailey Busby added three hits and three RBI. Jill Boswell also had three hits and three runs, and Jaden Atkins pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs.
Third Place: North Andrew 11 Stanberry 3
Katryna Warren led North Andrew with two hits and two runs, and Piper Cook added two RBI.
Lexi Craig topped Stanberry with a hit, two walks and two runs.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City went 1-2 and finished fourth, and Plattsmouth was 1-2 and finished fifth at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.
Wahoo 10 Plattsmouth 0
Ireland Todd had the only hit of the game for Plattsmouth.
Ralston 4 Plattsmouth 2
Jessica Meisginer and Grace Vandeburgh had two hits apiece, and Vandenburgh worked all six innings for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 3
Emily Breazile homered among two hits and drove in two for Nebraska City.
Nebraska City 11 Platteview 3
Emma Smailys had another two-hit game with two runs and an RBI to lead Nebraska City. Emilee Marth and Sydnee Nickels both scored a pair of runs, and Kendyl Schmitz threw four innings to get the win.
THIRD PLACE: Ralston 12 Nebraska City 2
Emerson Becker had two hits and two RBI for Nebraska City in the defeat. Emilee Marth posted two hits and scored twice, and Emily Breazile added a pair of hits for the Pioneers.
FIFTH PLACE: Plattsmouth 5 Platteview 4
Aimee Dasher singled and drove in two runs to lift Plattsmouth to the tight win. Grace Vandenburgh struck out six in four innings for the Blue Devils.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood outscored three opponents 30-3 on their way to the Nebraska Capitol Conference championship.
Cass 14 Syracuse 2
Morgan McAndrew had two hits and three RBI, and Ali Gansemeer pitched in a hit and three RBI for Cass.
Shyanne Frederick led Syracuse with a hit and an RBI.
Yutan-Mead 12 Cass 0
Cass was no-hit in three quick innings to take the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Fort Calhoun 0
Danielle Tonjes and KK Fisher had two hits and two RBI each to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Devin Rodgerson added two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Tatum Gossin threw three shutout innings to get the win.
Ashland-Greenwood 13 Arlington 2
Piper Boggs homered among three hits and drove in two, and KK Fisher posted two hits and three RBI for the Bluejays in the win. Devin Rodgerson added three hits, and Joslyn Sargent went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs.
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 3 Yutan-Mead 1
Piper Boggs and Devin Rodgerson both had a pair of hits for Ashland-Greenwood. Hannah Keith struck out seven in six innings to get the win.
EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Auburn finished in third place at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament, dropping a game to Malcolm early before wins over Falls City and Weeping Water.
Weeping Water 6 Falls City 2
16 had two hits and two runs, and 0 hit a home run and scored twice for Weeping Water. 0 also went all seven innings, gave up just two runs — one earned — on four hits while striking out 10.
Falls City’s Madison Jones doubled, homered and drove in two runs.
Malcolm 7 Auburn 6
Leah Grant went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored for Auburn in the loss. Jaeleigh Darnell added two hits and two RBI, Ella Mateen and Jerzie Maher pitched in two hits of their own and Harmony Franke added three hits and scored twice.
Auburn 13 Falls City 4
Jaeleigh Darnell homered, drove in two and scored three times, and Leah Grant and Harmony Franke had three hits and two RBI each for Auburn.
Madi Jones doubled and drove in a run for Falls City.
THIRD PLACE: Auburn 11 Weeping Water 6
Ella Matteen led Auburn with a single, triple and home run and six RBI while Melody Billings pitched in three hits and Leah Grant and Jerzie Maher added two hits each.
Lauren Harms smashed a grand slam, and Kiera Brack, Zoe Houston and Jillian Rathe all had two hits for Weeping Water.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nan Carter Tournament
Platte Valley 6 Gallatin 3
Platte Valley def. Brookfield
Championship: South Harrison 14 Platte Valley 6
Chillicothe Tournament
POOL C
Putam County 15 Maryville 2
Princeton 11 Maryville 0
BRACKET
Savannah 22 Maryville 0
North Andrew Tournament
Pattonsburg 4 North Andrew 3
King City 9 Stanberry 6
Northeast Nodaway 11 South Holt 1
Fifth Place: Northeast Nodaway 10 Albany 0
Third Place: North Andrew 11 Stanberry 3
North Harrison Tournament
Braymer 11 Worth County 1
Worth County 13 North Harrison 4
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
POOL A
Ralston 4 Plattsmouth 2
Wahoo 10 Plattsmouth 0
POOL B
Beatrice 9 Nebraska City 3
Nebraska City 11 Platteview 3
BRACKET
THIRD PLACE: Ralston 12 Nebraska City 2
FIFTH PLACE: Plattsmouth 5 Platteview 4
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Cass 14 Syracuse 2
Yutan-Mead 12 Cass 0
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Fort Calhoun 0
Ashland-Greenwood 13 Arlington 2
CHAMPIONSHIP: Ashland-Greenwood 3 Yutan-Mead 1
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Weeping Water 6 Falls City 2
Freeman 11 Weeping Water 1
Malcolm 7 Auburn 6
Auburn 13 Falls City 4
THIRD PLACE: Auburn 11 Weeping Water 6