(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament while Auburn was second in the ECNC and Nebraska City third in the Trailblazer in KMAland softball action on Saturday.
Nebraska City places third at Trailblazer Tournament
Nebraska City went 2-1 and placed third at the first Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The Pioneers beat Platteview (6-4) and lost to Wahoo (12-0) in pool play before a 9-8 win over Ralston in the third place game. Plattsmouth finished fifth with their lone win a 12-11 triumph over Platteview in the consolation final.
Auburn takes second in ECNC Tournament
Auburn placed second at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Weeping Water 10-1 before a championship loss to Malcolm by an 8-5 final.
Weeping Water placed fourth at the tournament, opening with a 10-2 win over Falls City before the 10-1 loss to Auburn. They then lost 8-3 to Freeman in the third-place game.
Falls City fell to Freeman by a 16-8 final in their last game of the day.
Ashland-Greenwood captures Nebraska Capitol title
Ashland-Greenwood won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Blue Jays beat Cass (10-2), Syracuse (11-3) and Raymond Central (5-4) to win the league.
Syracuse upset top-seeded Arlington after taking down Fort Calhoun in the play-in game. The Rockets then finished the day with a 5-4 win over Logan View to place third.
View all the scores from Saturday’s conference tournaments below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
POOL PLAY
Beatrice 12 Plattsmouth 2
Wahoo 5 Platteview 4
Ralston 12 Plattsmouth 10
Nebraska City 6 Platteview 4
Beatrice 10 Ralston 3
Wahoo 12 Nebraska City 0
BRACKET
Consolation Final: Plattsmouth 12 Platteview 11
3rd Place: Nebraska City 9 Ralston 8
Championship: Wahoo 5 Beatrice 1
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Weeping Water 10 Falls City 2
Auburn 10 Weeping Water 1
Malcolm 11 Freeman 1
Freeman 16 Falls City 8
3rd Place: Freeman 8 Weeping Water 3
Championship: Malcolm 8 Auburn 5
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse def. Fort Calhoun
Syracuse 16 Arlington 6
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Cass 2
Raymond Central 11 Douglas County West/Concordia 2
Logan View 11 Yutan/Mead 3
Semifinal: Ashland-Greenwood 11 Syracuse 3
Semifinal: Raymond Central 11 Logan View 3
Consolation: Syracuse 5 Logan View 4
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 5 Raymond Central 4