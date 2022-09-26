(KMAland) -- Falls City rolled to a dominant win in KMAland softball action Monday.
South Harrison 14 Stanberry 0
Stanberry failed to produce a hit in the loss while Eva Cameron was the losing pitcher after allowing nine hits and six earned runs with six strikeouts in six innings.
Falls City 12 Syracuse 0
Elyse Poppe had two hits, two RBI and scored twice for Falls City while Jordan Wilcox had one hits, two RBI and scored twice. Madi Jones also added two RBI, and Clara Feighner and Emilou Schulenberg added one hit and one RBI each. Mataya Wilcox and Hannah Collier accounted for one RBI each.
Kacy Brewer got the win in the circle with four strikeouts in three innings of no-hit action.
Other Scores
Northeast Nodaway vs. East Buchanan (MISSING)