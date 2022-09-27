(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood picked up wins in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
Savannah 14 North Andrew 0
Teigan Miller, Michaela Sybert and Madison Curran all had one hit for North Andrew in the loss.
Maryville 7 Bishop LeBlond 4
Ella Schulte went 4-for-4 with three runs, Emma Sprague added two hits, two RBI and two runs and Miquela Giesken posted two hits and two RBI of her own for the Spoofhounds in the victory. Schulte threw all seven innings and struck out four to get the win.
Malcolm 11 Plattsmouth 0
Amelia Field had two hits for Plattsmouth in the shutout loss.
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1
Sydnee Nickels had a big night with a home run among two hits, four RBI and three runs, and Emilee Marth finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs. Lexi Southard added a hit and two RBI, and Emerson Becker threw all five innings with six strikeouts and no earned runs allowed.
Syracuse got a two-hit, one-RBI night from Emily Holz.
Ashland-Greenwood 8 Cass 0
Paige Comstock had two hits and two RBI, and Keely Geise and Ava Miller posted one hit and two RBI apiece for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Reese Fisher struck out 14 in a five-inning no-hitter for the Bluejays. Sofia Dill and Fisher also had two hits at the plate.
Other Area Scores
DeKalb at Platte Valley (MISSING)
Princeton 10 Worth County 0
Trenton 10 Stanberry 0