(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Weeping Water and Falls City were area winners in KMAland softball on Monday.
Northeast Nodaway 5 East Buchanan 2
Hadley DeFreece fired seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on three hits while posting three hits on offense. Jaden Atkins and Meredith Adwell also had three hits with Adwell driving in a pair of runs. Lauren McIntyre and Bailey Busby added two hits each for Northeast Nodaway.
Weeping Water 12 Platteview 4
Keatyn Harrah had two home runs, two singles and five RBI to lift Weeping Water to the win. Lauren Harms added two hits and four RBI for the Indians.
Falls City 11 Syracuse 1
Madi Jones smashed another home run and drove in three for Falls City in the win. Hannah Collier added three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Brylee Gilkerson posted two hits and two RBI. Elyse Poppe also had a two-hit game behind the pitching of Kacy Brewer, who went four innings and allowed just one run on two hits.
Sydney Parsons had two hits and accounted for Syracuse’s only run with a solo shot.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
South Harrison 11 Stanberry 0
