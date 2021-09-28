(KMAland) -- Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood cruised to victories while North Andrew dropped a heartbreaker on Tuesday night.
Maysville 20 Stanberry 4
Amelia Wallace had Stanberry’s only hit while Lexi Craig and Wallace drove in one run each.
Savannah 6 North Andrew 5
Savannah walked off a winner on North Andrew after a wild seventh inning that featured seven total runs. Madison Curran led the Cardinals’ attack with three RBI off two hits. Katryna Warren had two RBI off one hit while Makenna Goldizen had two hits and doubled.
Princeton 10 Worth County 4
Kara Staton homered for the Tigers while Hailey Adwell had two hits, including a double. Ali Brown also doubled and drove in a run. Rebecca Smith and Brylee Rush also pushed runs across. Brown fanned three batters in seven innings of action.
Malcolm 8 Plattsmouth 0
Grace Vandenburgh and Courtney Ehlers had Plattsmouth’s lone hits in the loss.
Nebraska City 14 Syracuse 1
Emilee Marth had three hits, a double, a triple, four RBI and scored three times to spark the Pioneers’ offense while Sydnee Nickels had two doubles and drove in two runs. Freshman Emerson Becker pushed three runs in on two hits and doubled while Maddie Hoyle also had two hits. Kendyl Schmitz earned the win with three strikeouts on three hits and one earned run in three innings.
Ashland-Greenwood 14 Cass 4
Danielle Tonjes had four hits and four RBI and homered. Piper Boggs went deep twice and Joslyn Sargent also homered. Kaitlin Pfeiffer added two RBI and doubled. Ava Miller and Alexa Meyer-Bundy also doubled.
Ali Gansemer led Cass with two hits.
