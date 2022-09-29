(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Cass were big winners while Ashland-Greenwood, Worth County and Stanberry also grabbed victories in Thursday’s KMAland softball action.
Polo 12 North Andrew 2
Madison Curran, Michaela Sybert and Piper Cook each had two hits while Curran drove in a run. Sybert and Katryna Warren scored runs for North Andrew. Warren was the losing pitcher after allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Nebraska City 12 Auburn 2
Bianca Hoy had three hits, scored three times, drove in a run and tripled while Emilee Marth, Sydnee Nickels and Rylee Packett all doubled for Nebraska City. Packett had two hits, Marth accounted for two RBI and scored three runs and Nickels finished with two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Emerson Becker contributed two RBI off one hit and scored twice while also collecting the win in the circle with four strikeouts on seven hits in four innings.
Makenna Snodgrass had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for Auburn while Addie Darnell and Mallory Brinckerhoff each doubled, and Brinckerhoff plated one run.
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Fort Calhoun 1
Paige Comstock had a big game with two doubles and a triple. Keely Geise had two RBI and a triple, and Reese Fisher posted one hit and scored one run. Sofia Dill struck out four with four walks in two innings of no-hit action while Kealie Riecken threw 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts on seven hits.
Cass 12 Raymond Central 4
Lauren Green had a colossal night with five RBI off two hits while Emory Trofholz also drove in a run. Megan Gissler tripled and scored three times for Cass. Ella Aaberg got the win in the circle after allowing only one earned run against eight hits with three strikeouts in five innings.
Other Softball Scores
DeKalb 2 Northeast Nodaway 1
Stanberry 6 Putnam 1
Worth County 3 Trenton 1
Beatrice 10 Plattsmouth 0