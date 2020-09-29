KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Maryville, Stanberry, Platte Valley, Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth and Nebraska City were winners in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.

NE: Nebraska City 6 Syracuse 5

Brooke Carlson and Taylor Sherwin had two hits and two RBI for Syracuse in the defeat. Sydney Wellsandt added a hit and two runs scored.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Maryville 10 Bishop LeBlond 0

Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley 11 DeKalb 1

Princeton 4 Worth County 1

Stewartsville 11 South Holt 1

Falls City at Lafayette

Ashland-Greenwood 12 Cass 4

Plattsmouth 9 CCV 8

Nebraska City 6 Syracuse 5

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.