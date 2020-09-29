(KMAland) -- Maryville, Stanberry, Platte Valley, Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth and Nebraska City were winners in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
NE: Nebraska City 6 Syracuse 5
Brooke Carlson and Taylor Sherwin had two hits and two RBI for Syracuse in the defeat. Sydney Wellsandt added a hit and two runs scored.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Maryville 10 Bishop LeBlond 0
Stanberry at Northeast Nodaway
Platte Valley 11 DeKalb 1
Princeton 4 Worth County 1
Stewartsville 11 South Holt 1
Falls City at Lafayette
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Cass 4
Plattsmouth 9 CCV 8
