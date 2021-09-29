(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and Maryville both took one-run losses in KMAland softball action on Wednesday.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
King City 4 Northeast Nodaway 3
Benton 7 Maryville 6
