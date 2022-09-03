(KMAland) -- Nebraska City was second and Falls City was fourth at the Auburn Tournament while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn and Syracuse also nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Saturday.
OMAHA NORTH TOURNAMENT
Omaha Bryan 9 Plattsmouth 1
Aimee Dasher had three of Plattsmouth’s five hits, including a single, double and triple, in the loss.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT
Nebraska City finished second at the Auburn Tournament while Falls City ended up fourth and Auburn and Syracuse both had consolation wins. Check out the recaps and scores below.
Falls City 17 Syracuse 3
Madi Jones had a big performance, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI and three runs scored for Falls City. Elyse Poppe added two hits, three RBI and three runs, Kacy Brewer pitched in two hits and three runs and Jordan Wilcox tallied a hit, two RBI and two runs for the Tigers.
Emily Holz and Margaret Donovan both had one hit and one RBI each for Syracuse.
Nebraska City 9 Auburn 5
Sydnee Nickels doubled and homered among three hits, drove in three and scored twice for Nebraska City in the win. Emilee Marth added a three-hit game, and Emerson Becker and Emma Cowden both had two hits for the Pioneers. Becker went all six innings and struck out eight in the win.
Both Addie Darnell and Makenna Turner hit home runs and combined to drive in the five Auburn runs.
Consolation: Auburn 22 Syracuse 8
Addie Darnell hit another home run while Dakota Maher, Ella Matteen, Makenna Snodgrass and Makenna Turner all had two hits each. Turner drove in three and scored three times, Maher and Brooklyn Lundy had two RBI and Snodgrass and Mallory Brinckerhoff scored four runs each in the rout.
Aliza Haag led the Syracuse offense with two hits and an RBI, and Emily Holz posted two hits and two runs. Mayson Sprague also had two hits and an RBI.
Semifinal: Blair 10 Falls City 0
Emil Schulenberg had two of Falls City’s four hits in the loss. Elyse Poppe and Kacy Brewer had one safety each for the Tigers.
Semifinal: Nebraska City 10 Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Emilee Marth singled, doubled and tripled, drove in four and scored twice, and Bianca Hoy had a double and home run while bringing in three and scoring three for Nebraska City. Sydnee Nickels also had two hits and two runs, Lextyn Harker posted two hits and Emerson Becker singled in two runs. Harker tossed six innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out four.
Consolation: Southern/Diller-Odell 5 Falls City 3
Madi Jones led Falls City with three more hits, including a double, while Hannah Collier added a triple among two hits of her own. Kacy Brewer threw six innings and allowed four earned runs in the loss.
Championship: Blair 9 Nebraska City 2
Emilee Marth blasted a two-run home run to account for both of Nebraska City’s runs in the loss.
Other Auburn Tournament
Consolation: Syracuse 1 Buena Vista 0
WAHOO QUAD
Ashland-Greenwood went 1-2 at the Wahoo quadrangular, winning their final game of the day against Crete after losing to Waverly and Wahoo. Check out the results and recaps below.
Waverly 5 Ashland-Greenwood 3
Ellie Milburn and Sofia Dill both had one hit and one RBI each for Ashland-Greenwood in the tight loss.
Wahoo 11 Ashland-Greenwood 2
Ava Miller had one hit and two RBI for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 6 Crete 2
Sofia Dill doubled twice and drove in two runs, scoring twice, and Reese Fisher posted two hits of her own for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Fisher struck out 10 in six innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits.
OTHER
Douglas County West 9 Cass 1