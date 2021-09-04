(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 2-0 at the Omaha North Tournament on Friday in KMAland softball.
Plattsmouth 7 Omaha Bryan 2
Aimee Dasher hit a home run and drove in three, and Amelia Field posted a hit and two RBI for Plattsmouth in the win. Grace Vandenburgh threw three three-hit innings with six strikeouts without allowing a run.
Plattsmouth 8 Ponca 7
Ireland Todd had two doubles and three RBI with two runs scored, and Jessica Meisinger posted two hits and two runs for the Blue Devils. Amelia Field added two hits, and Courtney Ehlers posted a hit and scored twice.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
