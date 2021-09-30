(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway and Nebraska City were all area winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Platte Valley 14 South Holt 0
Stephanie Turpin smashed a home run while Maggie Collins nd Brylie Angle each had three hits for Platte Valley.
Northeast Nodaway 1 DeKalb 0
Meredith Adwell had a pair of hits for Northeast Nodaway, scoring the team’s only run behind Hadley DeFreece, who struck out 10 and gave up just four hits in a complete game shutout.
Gallatin 3 Worth County 1
Kynah Steele had two hits for Worth County. Ali Brown added a hit and drove in a run.
Nebraska City 12 Auburn 0
Emily Breazlie was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Emma Smailys had two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Pioneers. Kendyl Schmitz threw all three innings, allowing one hit in a complete game shutout.
Auburn’s Jerzie Maher had the only hit of the night for the Bulldogs.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Malcolm 7 Weeping Water 2
Raymond Central 9 Cass 1