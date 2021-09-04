(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth won the Omaha North Tournament, Auburn placed third at their home tourney, Ashland-Greenwood went 1-2 and Cass dropped a game to DC West in KMAland softball on Saturday.
OMAHA NORTH TOURNAMENT
Plattsmouth 13 Omaha Northwest 3
Jessica Meisinger smacked a grand slam, and Abbie Dasher posted a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run game for Plattsmouth to win the Omaha North Tournament. Aimee Dasher and Cierra Richardson also had a hit and two RBI each. behind Grace Vandenburgh, who struck out seven in four innings.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TRIANGULAR
Wahoo 9 Ashland-Greenwood 5
KK Fisher and Piper Boggs posted two hits each, and Devin Rodgerson added a hit and two RBI for Ashland-Greenwood in the defeat.
Waverly 8 Ashland-Greenwood 7
Devin Rodgerson had a triple and two RBI, and Hannah Keith posted two hits and two RBI. KK Fisher also had two hits, drove in one and scored once, and Abby Fisher walked, scored once and drove in two.
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Crete 4 — 8 inn
Piper Boggs went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Devin Rodgerson had a hit and the walk-off sacrifice fly. Hannah Keith threw all eight innings and struck out six while scattering nine hits.
AUBURN TOURNAMENT
QF: Omaha Mercy 8 Falls City 1
Courtney McClintock accounted for Falls City’s only run with a home run among two hits while Elyse Poppe had three hits and Madison Jones finished with two for the Tigers.
QF: Auburn 13 Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Ella Matteen had a double among two hits and drove in four, and Jaeleigh Darnell posted a 2-for-2 day with three RBI and two runs. Paige Aue had two hit sand two runs, and Leah Grant finished with two runs and an RBI. Matteen threw all three innings to get the win.
QF: Blair 14 Syracuse 0
Sydney Parsons singled and doubled, and Kylie Anderson and Nicole Bradford also hit safely for the Rockets.
QF: Raymond Central 8 Weeping Water 0
Weeping Water didn’t manage a hit in the game. Kiera Brack struck out five in 4 2/3 innings for the Indians.
SF: Omaha Mercy 8 Auburn 4
Jaeleigh Darnell doubled, homered and drove in two, and Leah Grant finished with three hits and two runs for Auburn in the loss.
CONS: Weeping Water 11 Syracuse 5
Brooklyn Rathe went deep, drove in three and scored twice, and Zoe Houston added two hits and three runs. Josie Cave and Lauren Harms each had one hit and two RBI.
Kylie Anderson topped Syracuse with two hits and an RBI.
CONS: Falls City 13 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Kacy Brewer and Madison Jones both hit home runs for Falls City. Jones had two hits, four RBI and two runs, and Brewer finished with two runs scored. Hannah Collier and Emily Vitosh also scored twice for the Tigers, and Elyse Poppe threw all four innings to get the win.
3RD: Auburn 9 Raymond Central 2
Jaeleigh Darnell hit for the cycle to lead Auburn, posting three RBI and scoring three times while Melody Billings pitched in a home run and three RBI. Harmony Franke also went deep and scored twice, and Makenna Snodgrass had a two-hit game for the Bulldogs. Ella Matteen threw all six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and finishing with three strikeouts.
5TH: Weeping Water 8 Falls City 5
Keatyn Harrah had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice for Weeping Water. Zoe Houston also had two hits and two runs, and Lauren Harms finished with two hits and two RBI.
For Falls City, Courtney McClintock finished with three hits, and Madison Jones posted a double and two RBI.
7TH: Southern/Diller-Odell 9 Syracuse 6
Shyanne Frederick led Syracuse in the loss with two hits while Sydney Parsons, Emily Holz, Nicole Bradford, Margaret Donovan, Kylie Anderson and Hanna Knox all drove in one run each.
REGULAR SEASON
Douglas County West 13 Cass 10
Megan Gissler had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Mati Steckler finished with two hits and two RBI for Cass. Ella Aaberg added a hit and three runs.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Omaha North Tournament
Championship: Plattsmouth 13 Omaha Northwest 3
Ashland-Greenwood Triangular
Wahoo 9 Ashland-Greenwood 5
Waverly 8 Ashland-Greenwood 7
Ashland-Greenwood 5 Crete 4
Auburn Tournament
QUARTERFINALS
Omaha Mercy 8 Falls City 1
Auburn 13 Southern/Diller-Odell 1
Blair 14 Syracuse 0
Raymond Central 8 Weeping Water 0
SEMIFINALS
Omaha Mercy 8 Auburn 4
Blair 10 Raymond Central 2
CONSOLATION
Weeping Water 11 Syracuse 5
Falls City 13 Southern/Diller-Odell 3
THIRD PLACE
Auburn 9 Raymond Central 2
FIFTH PLACE
Weeping Water 8 Falls City 5
SEVENTH PLACE
Southern/Diller-Odell 9 Syracuse 6
Regular Season
Douglas County West 13 Cass 10