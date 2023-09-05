(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Savannah, North Andrew, Worth County, Nebraska City and Auburn all picked up wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown below.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 11 Northeast Nodaway 0
No stats reported.
Cameron 17 Maryville 8
Ella Schulte hit a two-run home run, Emma Sprague added two hits and two runs and Gwyn Bilke posted two hits of her own while driving in one run for Maryville.
Savannah 13 Benton 3
Macee Blythe went 4-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs, and Reagan Bauer also went deep among two hits, drove in four and scored twice to lead Savannah in the win. Olivia Schaub posted two hits and scored once, and Emma Newton struck out four in five innings in the circle.
North Andrew 7 Albany 2
Gracie Wilmes had three hits while Teigan Miller, Katryna Warren and Piper Cook all had two hits each to lead North Andrew in the win. Warren drove in two runs behind Miller, who struck out nine in seven innings pitched for the Cardinals.
Albany’s Abby Troncin tallied two triples and two RBI for Albany, which got seven strikeouts in seven innings from Addisyn Crawford.
King City at North Harrison
Nothing reported.
Worth County 7 Stanberry 0
Brooklyn Richardson struck out nine in seven one-hit innings to lift Worth County to the win. Brylee Rush led the Tigers at the plate with a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice. Rylee Ruckman pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Keira Hardy had two hits and a run scored.
Stanberry’s only hit came from Amelia Wallace, who doubled for the Bulldogs. Eva Cameron went 5 1/3 innings in the circle.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 11 Platteview/Weeping Water 5
Haylee Nickels homered twice, drove in two and scored three runs, Hanna Marth also went deep twice, drove in four and scored two runs and Kolbi Davis blasted a home run of her own while scoring three runs for the Pioneers. Lily Madison chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Rylee Stracke totaled two hits. Davis struck out four in four innings to get the win, and Lextyn Harker tossed the final three innings with three strikeouts.
Paisley Peklo led Platteview/Weeping Water with two hits while Jillian Rathe added a hit and two RBI and Grace Beaty had one hit and two runs. Beaty also pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts for the Trojans.
Auburn 17 Fairbury 5
Mackenzie Stanley doubled among two hits, drove in three and scored three runs, and Makenna Turner posted three hits and three RBI for Auburn in the win. Makenna Snodgrass chipped in one hit, two RBI and three runs. Stanley pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and struck out two to get the win.
Mid-Buchanan 14 Falls City 0
Ava Armbruster singled for Falls City’s only hit of the night.
Douglas County West 16 Syracuse 0
Syracuse did not manage a hit in the defeat.