(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood went 2-0 while North Andrew, Northeast Nodaway, Worth County and Nebraska City also picked up wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday.
Worth County 16 Stanberry 11
Worth County had a 21-hit night led by three apiece from Autumn Cousatte, Kynah Steele, Hailey Adwell and Brylee Rush. Ali Brown added two hits and three RBI, and Steele and Adwell had two RBI apiece. Both Cousatte and Steele scored four runs for the Tigers.
Stanberry’s Amelia Wallace doubled, homered and drove in six runs, and Katlyn James added three hits and three runs. Katie Angle chipped in two hits and two runs, and Kiley Mattson had a two-hit night of her own in the loss.
North Andrew 12 Albany 0
Michaela Sybert tripled among four hits, drove in five and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the dominant win. Katryna Warren and Teigan Miller combined on a two-hit shutout and six strikeouts. Miller, Kinzie Wilmes, Cassidy Brittain and Gracie Wilmes all had two hits of their own.
Nebraska City 13 Platteview 3
Emilee Marth went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs, and Emma Cowden added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Nebraska City. Rylee Packett and Rylee Stracke also had two hits each in the dominant victory. Lextyn Harker threw all four innings for the Pioneers, striking out two and giving up just one earned run on three hits.
Mid-Buchanan 7 Falls City 2
Madi Jones doubled and drove in two runs to account for Falls City’s only runs. Emily Vitosh added two hits and scored one of the runs, and Elyse Poppe had a hit and a run of her own.
Fairbury 18 Auburn 8
Mallory Brinckerhoff hit a grand slam and scored two runs for Auburn while Makenna Turner posted a double among three hits and drove in two.
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Syracuse 0
Reese Fisher had 13 strikeouts and gave up just two hits in a six-inning shutout for Ashland-Greenwood. Fisher also had two hits while Sofia Dill and Bree Schefdore pitched in two hits apiece for the Bluejays in the victory. Joslyn Sargent added a hit and two RBI.
Kylie Anderson and Jade Campbell each had one hit for Syracuse.
Douglas County West 20 Syracuse 4
Mayson Sprague had a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Syracuse in the loss.
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Douglas County West 0
Paige Comstock had two hits and three RBI, and Ellie Milburn added two hits and two RBI for Ashland-Greenwood in the shutout win. Kealie Riecken threw all four innings, allowing just three hits and striking out two.
Other Area Scores
Northeast Nodaway 8 Platte Valley 6
Cameron 7 Maryville 4