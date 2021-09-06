(St. Joseph) -- The Maryville softball team dropped a 15-0 matchup with Central on Monday.
Central scored once in the first, four times in the second and 10 times in the third to take the win.
The Spoofhounds did not manage a hit on the evening.
(St. Joseph) -- The Maryville softball team dropped a 15-0 matchup with Central on Monday.
Central scored once in the first, four times in the second and 10 times in the third to take the win.
The Spoofhounds did not manage a hit on the evening.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.