(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway, Savannah and Plattsmouth were all winners in KMAland softball on Wednesday.
Check out the full rundown from Wednesday below.
AREA MISSOURI
Northeast Nodaway 8 Albany 3
Brianna Meyer had two hits and three RBI, and Blair Nelson added three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Northeast Nodaway. Makenzie Pride chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Jill Boswell posted two hits for the Bluejays, which got a 16-strikeout complete game from Hadley DeFreece.
Addisyn Crawford hit a home run and scored twice, and Izzy Manville totaled two hits and an RBI for Albany. Makena Moffat struck out four in five innings for the Warriors.
Savannah 11 Penney 6
Macee Blythe had three hits and two runs scored, and Emma Newton, Shelbie Christofferson and Addi Koehler all added two hits and two RBI apiece for Savannah in the win. Brailyn Fox struck out five in four innings and allowed just one earned run to get the win. Newton pitched the final 2 2/3 innings in scoreless relief.
Bishop LeBlond 5 North Andrew 0
Kelsey Rathbun had two hits while Teigan Miller and Kinzie Wilmes had one hit each for North Andrew in the loss. Avery Dunbar struck out four in seven innings.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 12 Omaha Benson 0
Aimee Dasher threw a complete game two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for Plattsmouth. Ruby Campin led the offense with a two-run home run and scored twice, and Stella Campin had a triple, an RBI and a run for the Blue Devils.