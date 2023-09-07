(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, Savannah, Albany, North Andrew and Worth County won in Missouri while Plattsmouth and Cass were winners in KMAland softball on Thursday.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 10 DeKalb 0
Maggie Collins had three doubles and three runs scored, and Brylie Angle added three hits, including a triple and a home run, and drove in four to lead Platte Valley in the win. Kali Redden totaled two hits and two RBI, and Delaney Wolf struck out 11 in a shutout perfoemacen in the circle.
Lafayette 6 Maryville 3
Emma Sprague posted one hit and three RBI, and Ella Schulte and Ella Eckley each had two hits for Maryville in the defeat. Sprague went the distance and struck out two for Maryville.
Savannah 18 Cameron 0
Savannah rolled behind a 14-hit performance, including a three-hit, four-RBI, two-run night from Reagan Bauer, who doubled, tripled and walked twice. Madison Kendall tripled among two hits, drove in two and scored four times, and Shelbie Christofferson and Dakota Crane posted one hit and two RBI. Emma Newton threw the first three innings and struck out five for the Savages.
Albany 9 King City 1
Jordyn Sterkis had two hits and three RBI, Keylee Siddens posted two hits and three runs and Addisyn Crawford had two hits and an RBI for Albany in the win. Crawford was also dominant in the circle with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Kaylee had two hits and scored once for King City. Wylie McKinnon had a hit and an RBI.
North Andrew 5 Pattonsburg 2
Piper Cook went 3-for-3 while Briley Rainez had a double among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for North Andrew in the win. Teigan Miller struck out eight in a complete game for the Cardinals.
Princeton 13 Stanberry 2
No stats reported.
Worth County 2 North Harrison 1 — 8 inn
Brooklyn Richardson scored the game-winning on a stolen base and error, as Worth County walked off a winner. She also threw all eight innings, struck out eight and gave up one unearned run on four hits. Richardson added two hits and scored the winning run, and Kristen Tracy and Kynah Steele added one hit each for the Tigers.
AREA NEBRASKA
Columbus Lakeview 3 Ashland-Greenwood 1
Reese Fisher had one hit and one RBI, and Ellie Milburn singled and scored for Ashland-Greenwood in the loss. Sofia Dill struck out four in three innings, and Fisher followed with five strikeouts in three innings of her own.
Wahoo 16 Nebraska City 5
Kolbi Davis hit a solo home run and scored two runs while Rylee Stracke, Ella Gerdes and Haylee Nickels had one hit and one RBI for Nebraska City in the loss. Lextyn Harker pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth 7 Platteview/Weeping Water 4
Stella Campin had a home run among two hits and drove in three while Ireland Todd added two hits and an RBI of her own for Plattsmouth. Chloe McKinney pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Justine Villamonte threw seven innings with eight strikeouts for the Blue Devils.
Paisley Peklo and Grace Beaty drove in one run each with Beaty scored two runs, and Maddie Romans, Mae Cyr, Annabelle Bergren and Peklo all finishing with one hit for Platteview/Weeping Water. Beaty threw seven innings and struck out four in the defeat.
Southern/Diller-Odell 2 Auburn 1
Addison Darnell had a one-hit game, driving in one run, for Auburn in the loss. Gretchen Paschal struck out seven in six innings for the win.
Yutan/Mead 12 Cass 1
Lauren Green had one hit and one RBI to lead Cass in the loss. Jozlyn Keene threw 3 2/3 innings and struck out four.
Yutan/Mead 10 Syracuse 1
Madison Jording had a double and an RBI for Syracuse in the loss.
Cass 8 Syracuse 2
No stats available.