(KMAland) -- Platte Valley, North Andrew, Worth County, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Falls City, Auburn and Ashland-Greenwood were all winners in KMAland softball action on Tuesday.
North Platte 8 South Holt 1
Rayleigh Guyer and Kesney Miller both hit safely for South Holt in the loss.
North Andrew 11 Albany 7
Katryna Warren had two hits, drove in four and scored twice to lead North Andrew in the win. Madison Curran and Piper Cook also had a hit and two RBI each for the Cardinals.
Worth County 9 Stanberry 8
Worth County scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to walk off a victor. Avery Griffin and Hailey Adwell had a hit and two RBI each, combining to score four runs. Taylor Sanders added two hits for the Tigers.
Amelia Wallace topped Stanberry with two hits, an RBI and a run, and Lexi Craig scored twice.
Plattsmouth 16 Omaha Benson 1
Plattsmouth scored 10 runs in the first on their way to the dominant win. Amelia Field and Abbie Dasher posted two hits and two runs each for the Blue Devils. Zoey Barber and Jessica Meisinger added one hit and three RBI apiece, and Dasher threw all three innings with seven strikeouts.
Nebraska City 16 Platteview 4
Emma Smailys, Emilee Marth and Sydnee Nickels combined on 10 hits, 10 RBI and nine runs to lead Nebraska City in the dominant win. Marth had three doubles, Nickels finished with two doubles and Emerson Becker had a home run among two hits and drove in two for the Pioneers.
Malcolm 10 Cass 0
Emma Renner, Megan Gissler, Katie Hillabrand and MacKaylee Madsen all had one hit each for Cass in the loss.
Falls City 7 Weeping Water 5
Madi Jones bopped a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Havyn Ruiz had two hits and two RBI for Falls City in the win.
Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston both went deep for Weeping Water. Houston drove in three, and Harrah finished with a pair of hits.
Auburn 15 Fairbury 6
Jaeleigh Darnell had another big night with a double, a home run, four RBI and four runs scored to lead Auburn. Leah Grant also went deep among two hits and scored three times, and Harmony Franke finished with three hits, two RBI and three runs. Ella Matteen and Paige Aue also finished with three hits each, and Matteen and Cailyn Erickson drove in two apiece.
Ashland-Greenwood 15 Syracuse 0
Devin Rodgerson doubled, homered and drove in three to lead the Ashland-Greenwood offensive attack. Alexa Meyer-Bundy chipped in two triples, two RBI and two runs, and Hannah Keith had a double and drove in three. Abby Fisher also had two hits and two runs behind Tatum Gossip (2 IP, 2 K) and Kealie Riecken (1 IP, 2 K), who combined on a no-hitter.
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Douglas County West 1
Abby Fisher had two hits and two RBI, and Ava Miller and Alexa Meyer-Bundy each scored a pair of runs for Ashland-Greenwood. Hannah Keith struck out 11 and gave up just one run on two hits in a dominant performance.
Douglas County West 9 Syracuse 0
Emily Holz had the only hit of the game for Syracuse in the loss.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
North Platte 8 South Holt 1
Platte Valley 16 Northeast Nodaway 4
North Andrew 11 Albany 7
Worth County 9 Stanberry 8
Cameron 9 Maryville 6
Plattsmouth 16 Omaha Benson 1
Nebraska City 16 Platteview 4
Malcolm 10 Cass 0
Falls City 7 Weeping Water 5
Auburn 15 Fairbury 6
Ashland-Greenwood 15 Syracuse 0
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Douglas County West 1
Douglas County West 9 Syracuse 0