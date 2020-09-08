KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Albany won a wild one over North Andrew on Tuesday in KMAland softball action.

All other area softball scheduled for Tuesday was postponed or canceled.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Albany 18 North Andrew 17

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.