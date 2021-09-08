(Rosendale) -- North Andrew scored 10 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-1 win over Bishop LeBlond.
Makenna Goldizen homered among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Katryna Warren added two hits and two RBI. Aspen Sybert had two hits and three runs, and Madison Curran pitched in two hits, an RBI and a run.
Piper Cook also had two RBI on one hit. Warren threw three innings and gave up just one run on three hits to get the win in relief of Curran, who tossed four no-hit innings.