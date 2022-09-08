(KMAland) – Northeast Nodaway and Ashland-Greenwood had big offensive nights in wins, Auburn won a close battle and Cass squeaked out a win in Thursday’s KMAland softball action.
Northeast Nodaway 10 Stanberry 6
Jaden Atkins doubled while Baylie Busby had two RBI, scored three times and stole three bases for Northeast Nodaway. Lindsey Jackson accounted for one hit, a run scored and two RBI. Jackson was also the winning pitcher after striking out nine on seven hits with four earned runs in seven innings. Lauren McIntyre had one hit and scored one run.
Amelia Wallace homered and doubled for Stanberry as part of her three-hit game. Jayden Gust doubled as one of her two hits and drove in two, and Katie Angle had one hit and scored one run.
Worth County 5 North Harrison 3
Autumn Cousatte had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored twice while Kynah Steele had four hits, doubled and drove in a run. Abbi Brown also drove in a run, and ZeeAnna Gladstone had two smacks for the Tigers. Brooklyn Richardson pitched a gem with 11 strikeouts on six hits with only two walks in seven innings.
Lafayette 8 Maryville 3
Ella Schulte highlighted Maryville’s offense with a triple and two RBI while Miquela Giesken had an RBI. Abigail Swink, Emma Sprague and Brylie Henggeler also had hits for the Spoofhounds in the loss.
Platteview 13 Plattsmouth 3
Stella Campin had a pair of hits, doubled, scored a run and posted one RBI. Claire Laney also had two hits while Aimee Dasher had one hit and scored a run.
Wahoo 10 Nebraska City 0
Emilee Marth and Emerson Becker had Nebraska City’s only two hits while Becker was the losing pitcher after allowing nine hits and eight earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings.
Yutan-Mead 13 Syracuse 0
Eliza Bennett had Syracuse’s only hit while Emily Holz was the losing pitcher after allowing six hits and four earned runs in three innings.
Yutan-Mead 7 Cass 1
Megan Gissler had two hits for Cass, including a double.
Cass 11 Syracuse 7
Lauren Green and Emma Reener each had one hit and two RBI for Cass while Megan Gissler had one RBI and scored three times, and Hannah Bogatz posted two hits. Ella Aaberg got the win after allowing seven hits and one earned run in five innings.
Eliza Bennett had a double for Syracuse while Margaret Donovan had two RBI and a hit, and Mayson Sprague contributed two hits, an RBI and one run scored. Nicole Bradford scored two runs, had one hit and drove in another, and Madison Jording posted one hit and one RBI.
Auburn 6 Diller-Odell 5
Makenna Turner tripled for Auburn while driving in a run. Cailyn Erickson had two hits, two RBI and scored a run, and Cammie Hamann doubled as one of her two hits with an RBI. Addie Darnell doubled, scored a run and drove in a run. Ella Matteen got the win after striking out seven on three hits with zero earned runs in seven innings.
Ashland-Greenwood 20 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 4
Sofia Dill had three hits, four RBI and doubled. Ellie Milburn had a home run and drove in three runs, and Keely Geise tripled and drove in a run. Paige Comstock had a double as one of her two hits and accounted for two RBI. Bree Schefdore posted two RBI and doubled in Ashland-Greenwood’s dominant win. Ava Miller, Ellie Stein and Kealie Riecken each had one hit and one RBI. Riecken was also the winning pitcher after striking out four in three innings.
Other KMAland Softball Scores
Platte Valley 7 DeKalb 2