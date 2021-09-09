(KMAland) -- Stanberry, Platte Valley, North Andrew, Plattsmouth, Auburn, Syracuse and Ashland-Greenwood all picked up wins in KMAland softball action on Thursday.
Stanberry 4 Northeast Nodaway 2
Lexi Craig had two doubles among three hits and drove in two while Kaitlyn James had two hits and an RBI to lead Stanberry. Sadie Runde struck out 15 and allowed just one hit in seven innings.
North Harrison 6 Worth County 4
Rebecca Smith and Kynah Steele had three hits each, and Aivry Griffin posted two hits and scored twice for Worth County in the tough loss.
North Andrew 12 Pattonsburg 6
Katryna Warren had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Michaela Sybert posted three hits and three runs for North Andrew. Gracie Wilmes and Ella Fries also had two hits each in the win.
Wahoo 8 Nebraska City 7
Emma Smailiys had three hits, three runs and an RBI, andEmilee Marth added three hits and three RBI for Nebraska City. Emily Breazile tallied two hits and scored twice for the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth 19 Platteview 3
Jessica Meisinger doubled, tripled and drove in five runs for Plattsmouth in the win. Ireland Todd added three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Amelia Field pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs. Krista Hardy and Chloe Anson also had two hits with Anson driving in two and scoring twice and Hardy scoring three times and driving in one. Grace Vandenburgh had seven strikeouts in four innings of work for the Blue Devils.
Auburn 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Jaeleigh Darnell had another big night with four hits and five RBI, and Leah Grant posted three hits, four runs and an RBI to lead Auburn. Paige Aue doubled twice, drove in three and scored three runs, and Cailyn Erickson posted two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Ella Matteen threw all five innings and struck out six for the Bulldogs.
Syracuse 10 Cass 8
Emily Holz finished with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Shyanne Frederick picked up a hit and two RBI of her own. Aliza Haag and Kylie Anderson also had one hit and two runs.
Mati Steckler topped Cass with two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Ali Gansemer finished with two hits of her own. Emma Renner also had two hits, two walks, an RBI and a run.
Yutan-Mead 14 Syracuse 4
Hannah Knox hit a home run, and Kylie Anderson and Jayda Garris also drove in one run each for Syracuse.
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
Tatum Gossin threw three shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just two hits for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Danielle Tonjes, Joslyn Sargent, Hannah Keith and Devin Rodgerson all had two hits each, and Sargent, Keith and Kaitlin Pfeiffer all drove in two runs apiece for the Bluejays.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Stewartsville 17 South Holt 2
Stanberry 4 Northeast Nodaway 2
Platte Valley 5 DeKalb 4
North Andrew 12 Pattonsburg 6
North Harrison 6 Worth County 4
Lafayette 10 Maryville 0
Wahoo 8 Nebraska City 7
Plattsmouth 19 Platteview 3
Auburn 18 Southern/Diller-Odell 6
Syracuse 10 Cass 8
Yutan-Mead 14 Syracuse 4
Yutan-Mead 10 Cass 0
Ashland-Greenwood 12 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0