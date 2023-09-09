(KMAland) -- Worth County was 3-0 in King City, Auburn took second at Falls City and Ashland-Greenwood was 3-0 in KMAland softball on Saturday.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT
Worth County went 3-0, Northeast Nodaway was 2-1 and King City finished 1-2 at the King City Tournament on Saturday.
Check out the scores below.
Northeast Nodaway 8 King City 3
King City 9 Norborne 1
Worth County 9 Northeast Nodaway 5
Northeast Nodaway def. Norborne
Worth County 11 Norborne 10
Worth County 3 King City 0
BENTON TOURNAMENT
Central 8 Maryville 6
Alyssa Cunningham had two hits and three RBI, and Ella Schulte pitched in two hits, an RBI and three runs for Maryville in the defeat.
Lafayette 9 Maryville 8
Ella Schulte had a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Emma Sprague posted one hit and three RBI. Elmma Aley also had a two-hit game for the Spoofhounds.
North Platte 13 Maryville 3
Ella Schulte led Maryville, finishing with two hits and two runs, and Brylie Henggeler had one hit and two RBI in the loss.
CHILLICOTHE TOURNAMENT
Savannah 12 Lawson 0
Brailyn Fox and Kyndle Cox combined on a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for Savannah. Bauer posted two hits and three RBI, and Olivia Schaub, Macee Blythe and Dakota Crane all totaled two hits apiece for the Savages.
Savannah 16 Kirksville 1
Reagan Bauer was 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and three runs, and Avery Schmitz added two hits, four RBI and two runs for Savannah in the win. Macee Blythe pitched in two hits and three RBI, and Dakota Crane had two hits, two RBI and two runs.
Savannah lost other game 3-2
Madison Kendall hit a two-run home run to account for the only two runs of the game for the Savages. Brailyn Fox threw 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
South Boone County 6 Savannah 3
Reagan Bauer hit a solo home run, and Addi McCush doubled and drove in a run for the Savages.
FALLS CITY TOURNAMENT
Southern/Diller-Odell 17 Falls City 1
Jordan Wilcox led Falls City with two of their three hits and drove in their only run of the game, scoring Emilou Schulenberg, who also had a hit.
North Andrew 5 Syracuse 0
Teigan Miller tossed a five-inning complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and drove in two runs to lead North Andrew. B Rainez also had two hits, an RBI and a run.
Syracuse’s T Starzec and E Holz had two hits apiece for Syracuse in the loss. H Werner went four innings in the loss.
Auburn 8 Cameron 3
Addison Darnell and Mallory Brinckerhoff both hit home runs and combined to drive in three runs for Auburn in the win. Brooklyn Lundy pitched in three hits and two RBI, and Gretchen Paschal struck out eight in five innings without allowing an earned run.
Consolation: Falls City 13 Wilber-Clatonia 6
Emilou Schulenberg had two hits and three runs, and Ava Armbruster added two hits, two runs and an RBI for Falls City in the win. Elizabeth Vice went five innings and struck out two to get the win.
Consolation: Cameron 15 Syracuse 3
Emily Holz doubled and had two RBI, and Madison Jording and Teegan Starzec had one hit and one run apiece for Syracuse.
Semifinal: Auburn 6 North Andrew 3
Bree Wehenkel had a single and two RBI, and Addison Darnell doubled and drove in two for Auburn in the win. Mackenzie Stanley went six innings and struck out three for the Bulldogs.
North Andrew’s Kinzie Wilmes had a double among two hits and drove in a run.
7th Place: Syracuse 17 Wilber-Clatonia 1
Jade Campbell doubled twice, singled once, drove in four and scored three times to lead Syracuse in the win. Kathleen Donovan had a hit, two RBI and three runs, and Teegan Starzec totaled one hit, two RBI and two runs. Alyssa Haag pitched two no-hit innings for the win.
5th Place: Cameron 9 Falls City 2
Jordan Wilcox led the way for Falls City with one hit and one RBI, and Emilou Schulenberg had a hit and a run for the Tigers.
3rd Place: North Andrew 8 Southern/Diller-Odell 5
North Andrew scored five seventh-inning runs in the win. Kinzie Wilmes went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and G Wilmes posted a single and two RBI to lead the Cardinals. A Dunbar struck out five in 6 2/3 innings in the circle.
Championship: Freeman 10 Auburn 2
Addison Darnell doubled and drove in one run for Auburn in the loss.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 7 Ralston 1
Joslyn Sargent was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs, and Reese Fisher posted two hits and two RBI for Ashland-Greenwood. Ellie Milburn added two hits and two runs, and Bree Schefdore tallied two hits, an RBI and a run. Sofia Dill struck out eight in six innings without allowing an earned run.
Ashland-Greenwood 9 Gross Catholic 5
Ellie Milburn and Paige Comstock had three hits apiece, and Comstock and Sofia Dill both drove in two runs for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. Joslyn Sargent also had two hits, drove in one run and scored once behind Reese Fisher, who struck out seven in five innings.
Ashland-Greenwood 10 Fairbury 0
Ellie Milburn homered, Reese Fisher added three hits and two runs and Sofia Dill also had three hits with two RBI for Ashland-Greenwood. Dill struck out nine in four one-hit innings, and Ellie Stein added to the hit parade with a double among to hits.
OMAHA MERCY TOURNAMENT
Yutan-Mead 10 Platteview/Weeping Water 4
Paisley Peklo and Kinsley Knief had two hits each for Platteview/Weeping Water in the loss.
South Sioux City 7 Platteview/Weeping Water 5
Kinsley Knief had another two-hit game with two RBI, and Alaina Nelson singled and drove in two for Platteview/Weeping Water.
Platteview/Weeping Water 9 North Bend Central 6
Maddie Romans, Paisley Peklo and Jillian Rathe all had two hits for Platteview/Weeping Water in the win. Romans tallied two RBI and two runs, and Pekoe scored twice. Grace Beaty had four strikeouts in five innings for the win.
OTHER AREA SOFTBALL
Aquinas Catholic 10 Cass 7
Elizabeth Harvey had three hits and scored twice, and Lauren Green finished with two hits and two RBI for Cass in the high-scoring loss. Sophia Lange also had a single and drove in two.
Fort Calhoun 8 Cass 6
Lauren Green singled and drove in three, and Emma Renner had a triple and brought in two for Cass in the loss. Elizabeth Harvey added one hit and two runs for the Wildcats.
Duchesne/Roncalli 12 Cass 7
Sophia Lange finished with three hits and two RBI, and Jozlyn Keene added two hits and an RBI for Cass in the loss.