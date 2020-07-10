(KMAland) -- It's one final night of regular season play for both KMAland softball and baseball, and the KMA Sports team makes another nine picks.
Derek gained another game on the trailers with a 9-2 mark on Thursday evening. Ryan and Trevor both went 8-3. The updated standings:
Derek: 155-74
Trev: 141-79 (9.5 GB)
Ryan: 140-84 (12.5 GB)
Here's a look at our nine picks for tonight. Find the complete schedule for tonight below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Southwest Valley (3-11) at Clarinda (4-9)
Clarinda lost their first nine, but they've rebounded to win each of their last four, including a romp of Riverside last night. Southwest Valley has constantly competed this year, including most of this week in going 1-2 with a three-run loss to Griswold and a two-run win over Sidney before a 6-0 loss to CAM last night.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - I have a strange feeling about this one, but I'm going to keep on rolling with the Cardinals, who have made me look pretty smart in picking them all three times this week.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - I like the way the Cardinals have been playing lately. I think they get their fifth consecutive wins.
Ryan's Pick: Clarinda - Clarinda has really turned a corner this week and is starting to hit the ball. I will go with the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL: Red Oak (4-9) at Treynor (8-4)
The Tigers have hit a rough patch with five losses in a row, although all losses were to good teams. Treynor has gone the other way with wins in their last five, including an offense that has scored 61 runs in that timeframe.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - With the way the Cardinals are playing, I should probably quit picking against them.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - Treynor is another team that is on an upswing to close the regular season. Jadyn Huisman just keeps getting better as the year goes on.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - Tough to pick against Treynor right now, which has turned things on of late. Red Oak has also played well enough to win, so I don't expect it will be a romp.
BASEBALL: Glenwood (4-7) at Abraham Lincoln (4-12)
Glenwood has struggled of late in losing their last four games against Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper and Atlantic. Abraham Lincoln last played on Tuesday when they were swept in a Missouri River double dip with Sioux City North.
Ryan's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - AL had an unplanned night off last night after Heelan’s season was cut short. The Lynx should have a lot of arms left to use in this one.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - The Lynx are a little fresher having not played the last two nights, and that should allow them to use one of their better arms.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood has been a tough team for me to figure out this year and I’m not sure even picked one of their games right, but I’ll put my faith in them.
SOFTBALL: Thomas Jefferson (2-17) at St. Albert (6-10)
TJ had a strong showing on Tuesday with a split of Sioux City West, but they were swept by Sioux City North last evening. St. Albert has been dealing with their city mates this week in beating Abraham Lincoln and falling to Lewis Central.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - The Saintes have won five of their last seven in a pretty impressive stretch of games. This won't be easy by any means, but I like St. Albert to nab the win.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - The Saintes recently dropped to LC, but it’s obvious they are a much improved team. I think it shows tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I’m going with a hunch here. TJ is playing better as of late, beating SC West and hanging right with Glenwood and SC North.
BASEBALL: Thomas Jefferson (7-12) at St. Albert (16-1)
The city championship is on the line here with both teams already taking care of AL and LC. The Falcons beat two strong WIC opponents - Underwood and Treynor - earlier this week. TJ split with Sioux City West on Tuesday and swept Sioux City North last night.
Trev's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - St. Albert is on the eve of the postseason while TJ can go full-speed ahead. I think that gives them the edge.
Ryan's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - This could be a potential trap game for the Falcons, who have an eye towards postseason play. St. Albert has used a bunch of arms already this week. I’ll take TJ to win the city title.
Derek's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I have no doubt Robert Wood will be on the mound tonight for the Yellow Jackets. And he's been outstanding all summer. Plus, the Jackets have been bashing the baseball of late, and St. Albert does have to be mindful of the start of the postseason on Saturday.
BASEBALL: Harlan (9-3, 8-2) at Denison-Schleswig (8-6, 4-6)
Both teams have been playing well of late, as Harlan is 2-0 this week with wins over Creston and state-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes. The Monarchs have won five straight, including nice victories this week over Kuemper and Clarinda.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - I'll be interested to see what both teams do with their pitching in this game. This is a potential district final matchup on July 20th. Harlan has its full arsenal available tonight and D-S has everyone except Braiden Heiden, but how much will each coach want to show here? That means I'm rolling with the better offense.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - I'm sticking with my pick from yesterday, although the pitching situation might change as we move closer to the postseason.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - Both teams are playing well. I'm interested to see what they do with pitching with the postseason looming and the possibility of a rematch. I'll roll with the Cyclones.
SOFTBALL: Bedford (8-8) at Sidney (7-7)
One of these teams will end the regular season with a winning record. Bedford had a strong stretch going before running up against a tough slate that has them on a five-game skid. Sidney has played well, but they've lost their last three and four of their last five.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - I was very impressed with how Bedford stuck with Central Decatur earlier this week. I’m using a few other common opponents to make this pick, which could be dangerous.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - Tough pick, and I think it's going to be an offensive slugfest. I'll take the Bulldogs to get back in the win column, although I went back and forth on this one for a bit.
Trev's Pick: Bedford - Bedford has had a little bit of tough run, but they’ve also played some stout teams during this skid. They get off the schneid tonight.
BASEBALL: Tri-Center (9-3) at Stanton (9-4)
Tri-Center is 2-0 this week with a pair of wins over Hawkeye Ten Conference teams (Atlantic and Shenandoah) while Stanton has gone 2-1 against the POI. The Vikings beat SWV in extras, rolled East Union and then took one on the chin vs. Nodaway Valley last night.
Derek's Pick: Tri-Center - Pretty tough matchup here for Stanton, which has to turn around and start the postseason on Saturday. Tri-Center is off so they probably have a few more options, and their offense has really found its groove again.
Trev's Pick: Tri-Center - They have a few days of rest to work with while Stanton's attention is geared towards the postseason tomorrow.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - The Trojans have a couple of arms left to use this week and could possibly piece a few guys together to get some work in before the postseason. I think their depth is too much in this one.
BASEBALL: Murray (2-9, 2-6) at Seymour (2-7, 1-6)
Murray has dropped their last four and allowed double digit runs in all four of those. Seymour's skid is up to seven and haven't picked up a W since the second game of the season.
Trev's Pick: Seymour - Somebody is snapping a skid tonight. Seymour has shown to the ability to score runs at a more consistent clip. I’ll take them.
Ryan's Pick: Seymour - Neither team has played in a week, but both will open the postseason tomorrow and will need their full complement of arms. I’m not sure where to go here, so I’ll take the team who gets the last chance to bat.
Derek's Pick: Seymour - This is a complete stab in the dark. Both teams open postseason play on Saturday so it's difficult to know what kind of arms will be available. I'll take the home team.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Stanton at Shenandoah
Southwest Valley at Clarinda
Red Oak at Treynor
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Carroll at Kuemper Catholic
Bedford at Sidney
Grand View Christian at Central Decatur
Wayne at Pleasantville
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Panorama
CAM at West Central Valley
West Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux City North at Spirit Lake
Davis County at Moulton-Udell
Interstate 35 at Twin Cedars
Cardinal at Melcher-Dallas
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central at Creston
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert
Tri-Center at Stanton
Underwood at Carroll
Martensdale-St. Marys at Des Moines Christian
CAM at West Central Valley
Storm Lake at LeMars
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton