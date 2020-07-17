(KMAland) -- The softball and baseball tournament trails combine tonight, and KMA Sports will have Red Oak/Atlantic, Underwood/Logan-Magnolia and Lenox/Wayne softball on the air.
Derek went a perfect 6-0 last night while Ryan and Trevor were 5-1 on the night. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 214-90
Trev: 196-97 (12.5 GB)
Ryan: 194-102 (16.0 GB)
Tonight, we are picking nine games. Check out the full schedule for the evening below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Red Oak (5-10) at Atlantic (16-1)
Red Oak picked up their first win of July on Thursday evening with a 7-1 takedown of Shenandoah, avenging an early-season loss to their H-10 counterpart. The Trojans haven't lost since June 19th, winning 12 consecutive games. Among those victories was an 8-1 win at Red Oak on June 30th.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call from Derek tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:00.
Trev's Pick: Atlantic - Atlantic has not lost to a Hawkeye Ten school this year. I just think Atlantic is too much.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - The Trojans have been lights out all season long. Although Red Oak is playing much better now than they were earlier this year, I think the gap is too much in this one.
BASEBALL: Glenwood (4-9) at Denison-Schleswig (10-8)
July has been a struggle for the Rams, who have lost their last six games with five of those coming this month. Denison-Schleswig has gone the other direction of late in winning seven of their past nine. Their only losses being a 1-0 defeat to Harlan and a 6-1 loss to Storm Lake. During this stretch, they beat Glenwood, 7-3, on July 2nd.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - For the life of me, I cannot figure Glenwood out, but I think I've got Denison figured out. Their arms are rested, so they can roll with whoever tonight. I'll take them to prevail.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The Monarchs have been playing pretty well down the stretch, while Glenwood has been a very tough team for me to peg this year. I like the D-S pitching rotation a little more in this one.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The Monarchs have a great top of their pitching staff, and it's all lined up for what they hope is a deep postseason run.
BASEBALL: Creston (4-9) at Harlan (12-3)
Creston got off the schneid in their last game, ending a seven-game win streak with a 10-9 victory at ADM four days ago. Harlan has been streaking into the postseason with a six-game win streak and wins in nine of their last 10. That included an 11-8 win over Creston July 6th.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Harlan has won six straight heading into the postseason. They are peaking at the right time and could make some noise in this tournament.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - I believe I've picked Harlan in their last three games, and they haven't steered me wrong. I can't go against them here.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - This could be a trap game for Harlan, but the Cyclones have their sights set on Des Moines and a potential rematch with DCG. I think they get one step closer.
BASEBALL: Abraham Lincoln (7-13) at Lewis Central (12-4)
Abraham Lincoln had a three-game win streak snapped three days ago in a loss to Harlan. All three of those wins were by one run and came after a seven-game losing streak. The Titans had a dominant five-game win streak of their own snapped by SBL on Tuesday. LC won their early-season matchup with AL on June 19th, 10-5.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans are focused on a deep postseason run, and they'll do anything and everything it takes to make sure they advance past this one.
Trev's Pick: Lewis Central - This was a tight one the first time and I wouldn't be surprised to see it that way again, but I have a hunch LC is going to put Easton Dermody on the bump. That's the difference maker for me.
Ryan's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans have won five of six entering the postseason. With the suspension of TJ's season, the winner of this game is a good bet to get to a Substate Final. In a matchup of aces, I'll go with LC.
SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia (9-5) at Underwood (12-4)
Logan-Magnolia has won three straight, including their 10-5 victory over MVAOCOU in a regional opener earlier this week. Underwood has won six of their past nine while also owning a 7-1 win over the Panthers from June 16th. The Eagles beat Missouri Valley in a regional opener this week.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I feel like I'm going to get this game wrong no matter who I pick (sorry in advance, Lo-Ma). I really like the way the Panthers are playing right now. Get used to hearing the name Abby Hiatt, because you're going to hear it a lot over the next four years.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear this one with Ryan tonight on AM 960 at 7:00.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Both teams are playing very well. Even when they've lost of late, they've been impressive and competitive against some very good teams. I don't know how I landed on Lo-Ma, but I feel the young pitching staff is starting to really come into their own at the right time of the season. I wouldn't be surprised if I was wrong. I wouldn't be surprised if I was right. Should be a great game.
SOFTBALL: Lenox (11-8) at Wayne (15-4)
The Tigers have run off four consecutive victories, including two regional wins over East Mills and Fremont-Mills by a combined 25-1. Wayne was dominant in their regional opener against Lamoni last night, rolling to an 11-0 victory. The Falcons also have a couple dominant wins over Lenox this year. It was 9-1 on July 3rd and 9-0 on July 7th.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - I'm calling this one. Lenox is playing very well at the end of the year. Wayne has two pretty lopsided wins over the Tigers this year, but you know what they say about beating a team three times in a year. It's hard.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - It's very difficult to beat a good team three times, but Wayne's lineup is so deep and Sterling Berndt has been tough to touch when pitching against the Tigers. I do expect a tighter game, though.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor tonight on the KMAX-Stream.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur (15-7) at Twin Cedars (19-5)
A heavyweight matchup here in a regional semifinal, pitting Kylee Rockhold/Riley Bell against Grace Bailey. CD has won seven of their last nine and four in a row, including 14-2 and 3-1 wins over Essex and Stanton, respectively. Twin Cedars has had a season-long win streak it seems with their only losses to Collins-Maxwell, Albia, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont twice and Wayne.
Derek's Pick: Twin Cedars - The Sabers have challenged themselves this year with a really tough schedule, and they've been all the better for it. Their recent 3-1 loss to No. 1 Collins-Maxwell was plenty impressive. I almost went with an upset pick here, but that game against C-M slowed me.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - I might be going out on a limb here, but I'm at the point in the season where I need to try to cut into Derek's lead by any means necessary. CD survived a scare from Stanton, I think that lights something in them that pushes them into a regional final against either Wayne or Lenox.
Ryan's Pick: Twin Cedars - Grace Bailey has been a tough nut for opposing teams to crack this year. Pair that with a potent lineup for the Sabers and that makes for a regional final team.
SOFTBALL: West Harrison (13-6) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-0)
West Harrison nabbed an impressive road win over Riverside earlier this week to advance to a rematch with their Rolling Valley rival. Exira/EHK narrowly escaped a serious scare from Griswold, scoring three in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. The two teams met all the way back on June 17th, and the Spartans virtually wrapped up the RVC with a 7-1 win.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - Again, I want to risk it for the biscuit, but like Central Decatur, Exira-EHK had a scare Wednesday. They want a shot at Newell-Fonda and they can taste it. They get there tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - The Spartans had a bit of a wake-up call against Griswold in the Regional Quarterfinal. I think that may have shook the senses just enough to wake up the beast.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes are a much different team than the one that lost to Exira/EHK very early in the season. Regardless of the result, I expect it to be a low-scoring tight battle.
BASEBALL: Sioux City West (9-9) at Sioux City East (16-5)
Sioux City West has had a nice little stretch of late in winning six of their last nine games. East dropped their last two of the regular season after winning three straight. The Black Raiders swept West on June 23rd by 7-6 and 7-0 scores.
Ryan's Pick: Sioux City East - I'm not sure what the strategy will be pitching-wise for East in this one. They have the potential of a tough matchup with Fort Dodge or Ames in the semifinals before a substate final against Johnston. I think they have enough to get past the first round.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City East - Tough to say who will pitch for East, but Carter Junge did throw a shutout in the 7-0 win over West earlier this year. Might they turn to him to take a crack at a solid West team again?
Trev's Pick: Sioux City East - West gave them a scare earlier this year, but has been struggling as of late. I think the Black Raiders take advantage of that tonight.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 Semifinals
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, 5:00 PM
Audubon at Newell-Fonda
Class 1A Region 3 Semifinals
Central Decatur at Twin Cedars
Lenox at Wayne On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 5 Semifinals
Southeast Warren at Collins-Maxwell
Grand View Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys
Class 2A Region 1 Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood On AM 960, 7:00 PM
St. Albert at West Monona
Class 2A Region 2 Semifinals
Woodward-Granger at Mount Ayr
Van Meter at Earlham
Class 3A Region 3 Semifinals
Red Oak at Atlantic On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Creston at North Polk, 5:00 PM
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 3A District 15 First Round
Atlantic at Carroll
Greene County at Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 3A District 16 First Round
Creston at Harlan
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Class 3A Substate 1 First Round
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars at Spencer
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Storm Lake at Sioux City North
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 4A Substate 1 First Round
Sioux City North at Johnston
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Ames at Fort Dodge
Class 4A Substate 8 First Round
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central