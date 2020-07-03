(KMAland) -- A hefty schedule of Friday night baseball/softball is on tap tonight.
Nine games are featured in today's pickem. It was a strong outing last night with Derek, Trevor and Ryan going a combined 41-16, but Derek led the way at 15-4. Trevor was 13-5 and Ryan was 12-7. The standings:
Derek: 108-54
Trevor: 97-59 (8 GB)
Ryan: 94-65 (12.5 GB)
Here are the picks for tonight. The full schedule is listed below the picks.
DISCLAIMER: Derek is enjoying his vacation and has decided not to explain his picks.
BASEBALL: Shenandoah vs. Atlantic at Griswold
Both teams have rode the rollercoaster of the season to this point. Shen is coming off a 10-run loss to Kuemper while Atlantic swept Kuemper last night.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic
Trevor's Pick: Shen -- Atlantic is coming off a doubleheader, so their arms are limited, which plays into what Shen wants to do.
Ryan's Pick: Shen - Both teams have had tough weeks when it comes to their schedules. I'm going with a hunch on this one and will take the Mustangs in a tight battle.
SOFTBALL: Underwood at Atlantic (Maeder abstain)
A salty non-conference showdown between a state-ranked Atlantic squad and an Underwood team that was previously ranked but is reeling a bit after a loss to AHSTW Tuesday night. Trevor has the call of this one on KMA-FM 99.1.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic
Trevor's Pick: No Pick -- Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6 p.m.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - Underwood stumbled earlier this week against AHSTW, while Atlantic is playing well at this point in the year. I'll go with the Trojans.
SOFTBALL: Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
It was a tale of two-games for TJ last night in their two losses to Sioux City East while Lewis Central is coming in off a win over Shenandoah.
Derek's Pick: TJ
Trevor's Pick: LC - Megan Gittins has been solid the last few outings and LC has improved, even if the win column doesn't necessarily show it.
Ryan's Pick: LC - The Titans bounced back from a couple losses early in the week with a nice win over Shenandoah Wednesday. Megan Gittins can locate pitches and Haley Bach is a real good table-setter at the top of the order for the Titans.
BASEBALL: Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Lewis Central has been firing on all cylinders lately while the Yellow Jackets have shown lots of promise. This city showdown is worth keeping an eye on.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central
Trevor's Pick: Lewis Central - This is a sneaky good contest, but I'll trust whoever LC puts out on the mound. Don't sleep on TJ, though.
Ryan's Pick: Lewis Central - LC has Bryson Sharon ready to throw in this one. The lefty can be tough to deal with for any lineup, so I'll roll with the Titans.
SOFTBALL: Lenox at Wayne
This game would have had major conference ramifications in a normal season, or at least we think it would have. Wayne has been hitting all over the yard while Lenox is at 6-6 despite stellar pitching from TJ Stoaks.
Derek's Pick: Wayne
Trevor's Pick: Lenox - Lenox has a +23 run differential, but is 6-6. The bats got some action last night and I think that gives them some confidence. I'll take TJ Stoaks to edge Sterling Berndt in this treat of a showdown.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - The numbers for Lenox this season have been puzzling this year. TJ Stoaks has an ERA under 1.00, but has lost a handful of games without giving up an earned run. Wayne brings a stacked lineup into this one, so I'll go with the Falcons.
BASEBALL: Lenox at Wayne
Perhaps no team is hotter than Lenox right now. The Tigers are eyeing their eighth consecutive win while Wayne is hoping to bounce back after a tight loss to Southeast Warren last night.
Derek's Pick: Lenox
Trevor's Pick: Lenox - It's hard for me to bet against Trevor Luther and company until they stumble. I like them to make it eight in a row.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - It's the third game of the week for Wayne and fourth game of the week for Lenox. But, Lenox has developed some real nice depth in their pitching staff, as they've used 11 different arms this year. I like that to put them over the top in this.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur always seems to find themselves in close games while Mount Ayr has looked rather dominant at times.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr
Trevor's Pick: Central Decatur - I can't catch Derek if I keep picking the same as him. Kylee Rockhold was strong last night. She'll need to be stronger tonight against Mount Ayr's potent offense, but I'm trusting her.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - Mount Ayr has two 10-run wins this year. I expect this one will be a little tighter, but I like MA to get the win.
BASEBALL: Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Mount Ayr is quietly among the competitors in the POI while Central Decatur had a nice rebound over East Union after a loss to Lamoni Wednesday night.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr
Trevor's Pick: Mount Ayr - It's a brutal week for CD. And, Mount Ayr's pitching staff has the edge on a fair week.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - I'm rolling with this pick because Mount Ayr is on its third game of the week, while Central Decatur is on its fifth(!!!). That's a lot for a Class 1A team to weather, so I'll take the Raiders.
BASEBALL: Twin Cedars at Lamoni
It's been a busy week for Lamoni, who is playing its fifth game this week. They are running on momentum with wins over Central Decatur and Ankeny Christian over the past two days.
Derek's Pick: Lamoni
Trevor's Pick: Lamoni - Their bats give them more leniency for these late-week games when pitching is thin. I'll take the Demons in a game that ends in a football score.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - Lamoni is also on its fifth game of the week, so I'm expecting a slugfest in this one. I think Lamoni has just enough to get out of here with a win.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE (7/3)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Wayne
Southwest Valley at East Union
Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Boyer Valley at Whiting
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Moravia
Twin Cedars at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Sidney at St. Albert
Underwood at Atlantic On KMA-FM 99.1
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Storm Lake
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE (7/3)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah vs. Atlantic (at Griswold)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Wayne
Southwest Valley at East Union
Bedford at Martensdale-St. Marys
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Glidden-Ralston
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Moravia
Twin Cedars at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Murray at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake
Sioux City West at Alta-Aurelia
Spencer at LeMars