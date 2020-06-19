(KMAland) -- It's a big Friday night of high school baseball and softball in the area, including a look at St. Albert/Glenwood baseball tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:30.
Yesterday, in the summer-long pick'em series, Derek kept rolling along with a 7-3 record. Both Trevor and Ryan had the first sub-.500 day of the year with 4-6 marks. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 28-10
Trev: 22-16
Ryan: 19-19
It's another busy slate tonight with another 14 picks! You can view the full schedule below the picks.
BASEBALL: Clarinda (2-1, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (0-2, 0-2)
Denison-Schleswig didn't completely get their game in with Creston last night, but they did use six innings of pitching while searching for their first win. Clarinda has won two straight, including a rout of Atlantic last night.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - Tough pick, but the Cardinals have a very impressive and deep rotation. Theoretically, they can come back with their Monday pitchers by now, although I'm not clear on who pitched last night.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - I really like what the Cardinals have done the past few nights. Baseball doesn't care about the transitive property, but Clarinda beat Atlantic after Atlantic 10-runned Denison.
Ryan's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals possess a big stable of arms and seem to have figured out the offensive side of things after being shut out on opening night.
SOFTBALL: Glenwood (1-1, 1-1) at St. Albert (1-2, 1-2)
The Rams played two purported top three preseason teams in their first two games, splitting with Creston (a win) and Harlan (a loss). St. Albert lost to Harlan and LC before a win over Red Oak yesterday afternoon.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - This is a sneaky good game. St. Albert is coming off their first win of the year while Glenwood hung with Harlan. I say the Rams in a tight one.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood was impressive in hanging with Harlan last night so I'll go with the Rams.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - Another difficult choice, but I do think the Rams have the edge in experience. I'll ride with that for now.
SOFTBALL: Stanton (1-2, 1-0) at Griswold (1-2, 1-0)
An important game in the chase for a Corner Conference championship, both teams have stubbed their toe outside of conference in a pair of games after league wins earlier in the week.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - Both teams have shown the ability to put up runs this year. I think Griswold has just a little more firepower.
Derek's Pick: Griswold - While Griswold lost by 10 to potential WIC favorite Riverside earlier this week, they were within four runs in the sixth. They had some impressive moments, and I'll take them to continue that kind of impressive.
Trev's Pick: Griswold - I had a chance to see Griswold in person on Wednesday night. They did some nice things against Riverside, but Riverside just looks too dang good. I think the Tigers bounce back.
BASEBALL: East Mills (2-0, 1-0) at Sidney (1-0, 1-0)
East Mills has scored 53 runs in two wins over Griswold and Orient-Macksburg while Sidney took down Fremont-Mills all the way back on Monday.
Derek's Pick: East Mills - Nic Duysen was capped at 85 pitches on Monday, and he's available to come back tonight. I would expect he will. I find it tough to pick against that, and the fact the Wolverines are crushing offensively.
Ryan's Pick: East Mills - Sidney has more pitching available, but East Mills has scored 53 runs in two games. That'll play.
Trev's Pick: East Mills - The Wolverines have scored 30 more than Ryan Matheny scored in his sophomore, junior and senior years combined. That's not relevant to anything, but I'm taking East Mills in what has the makings for a high-scoring affair.
BASEBALL: AHSTW (1-1, 1-1) at Treynor (1-1, 1-1)
We were supposed to broadcast this game last night, but now that it's been moved we can go ahead and pick it. The Vikes beat Riverside and lost to Tri-Center while Treynor lost to Lo-Ma and came back and beat Audubon in their two games.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - It's hard to bet against Treynor's pitching staff night in and night out. AHSTW has given up a few big innings this year, and that scares me in this one.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - It sure would have been cool to get to call this game, but Mother Nature doesn't like me going to Treynor. I look for it to be Kristian Martens vs. Clayton Akers on the bump, which will be fun. I just think the Cardinals have a little more offense to get the job done.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - I've mentioned this before, but the Cardinals have some incredible pitching depth they can rely on. AHSTW does, too, but I'll ride with the home team.
BASEBALL: Bedford (1-2, 1-1) at East Union (1-1)
The Bulldogs beat Southwest Valley on opening night before back-to-back losses to Nodaway Valley and Stanton. East Union also opened 1-0 with a dominant win over Orient-Macksburg before falling to CAM last night.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - It's likely Sefrit time for the Bulldogs.
Trev's Pick: Bedford - If I'm interpreting the pitch count rule right, Brennan Sefrit could get some time on the mound tonight. I don't know how much (or if) he can give them, but I do trust Bedford's offense enough.
Ryan's Pick: East Union - It's the fourth game of the week for Bedford, which means pitching could be thin. I'll take EU in a high-scoring game.
SOFTBALL: Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1, 1-1) at Lenox (0-2, 0-1)
Lenox lost their second one-run game of the week last night, and the first of those came in an extra-inning battle with this very same Martensdale-St. Marys team. The Blue Devils haven't slowed down, beating Lamoni and Nodaway Valley after a loss to Wayne.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - I don't think any team has had worse luck to start the season than Lenox. They could be 2-0. I like their chances to avenge Monday's loss to MSTM.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - TJ Stoaks hasn't given up an earned run this season, yet she is 0-2. I haven't picked against the Tigers yet this year, so I'll pick them to bounce back in this one.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - TJ Stoaks has not allowed an earned run in 15 innings this year, but the Tigers are 0-2. I've got them getting off the schneid and avenging Monday's loss tonight.
SOFTBALL: Southeast Warren (2-1, 1-0) at Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-0)
Mount Ayr rolled in their first two over SW Valley and Mormon Trail before a split with state-ranked Earlham on Wednesday. Southeast Warren, meanwhile, lost their first game to Knoxville, but they bounced back with 10-run wins over CD and Grand View Christian.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - This should be a great game with Alivia Ruble matching up against those Mount Ayr bats. I'm going to take the home team and the 2019 POI champ.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - Mount Ayr can score run, and Addy Reynolds can pitch, too. I wouldn't sleep on SEW.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - I'm a big fan of this Mount Ayr team. They sit atop the POI in my mind, until proven otherwise.
BASEBALL: Southeast Warren (3-0, 1-0) at Mount Ayr (2-0, 1-0)
An undefeated battle in the POI. Mount Ayr pulled away with wins over Mormon Trail and Southwest Valley, and Southeast Warren has outscored Melcher-Dallas, Central Decatur and Ankeny Christian 35-9 in three wins.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders have a problem every coach wants - a deep rotation (Editor's note: A problem?). That rings even more true this year with a shortened season. Mount Ayr gets the win and becomes MSTM's No. 1 contender in the POI.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - Another situation where one team is on its fourth game (SEW), and one team is on its third game (Mt Ayr). I will take the Raiders and their pitching depth.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - They won't be able to throw Bryce Hall, but they have some other options. This is merely a gut pick.
BASEBALL: Glidden-Ralston (1-0, 1-0) at Boyer Valley (2-0, 2-0)
This suddenly looks like a pretty large game in the RVC race with G-R opening with a win over Ar-We-Va, and Boyer Valley edging West Harrison and Exira/EHK in their two games.
Derek's Pick: Boyer Valley - Grant Borkowski has been used, but Jared Free is no slouch. That said, the Bulldogs are scoring all kinds of runs here in the early going. I'll go with their surprising offense to keep it up.
Trev's Pick: Boyer Valley - I like this game a lot. I am prepared to be wrong, but I think BV gets to 3-0.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - BV has as pair of impressive wins to start the year. G-R has already used Grant Borkowski this week, so I'll take BV to pick up a third win.
SOFTBALL: West Harrison (1-1, 1-1) at CAM, Anita (2-1, 1-0)
West Harrison searches for a bounce back after losing to Exira/EHK earlier this week. They can't afford to drop two games behind in the loss column. Meanwhile, CAM is trying to keep pace in the RVC after a tough loss to East Union last night.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - I don't know what to think of the RVC right now. West Harrison is coming off their first conference loss in over a year. They will bounce back.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - CAM stumbled last night against East Union, but otherwise they have shown the ability to score runs. I'm taking the Cougars.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - I'll take Emily McIntosh and company in a bounce back win.
BASEBALL: West Harrison (1-1, 0-1) at CAM, Anita (2-0, 0-0)
Both teams have wins over Exira/EHK, although they were both non-conference games. The Cougars have a +34 run differential in two games. The Hawkeyes took a tough loss to BV to open the year but got a shutout win on Wednesday.
Derek's Pick: CAM, Anita - Pretty tough to pick against the Cougars right now, even knowing that West Harrison is going to have some really good pitching to throw at them tonight.
Trev's Pick: CAM, Anita - CAM has hit the ball all over the place through their first two games with 35 runs. I'll take my chances with the Cougars.
Ryan's Pick: CAM, Anita - We knew CAM was going to be good, but this team has been flat-out ridiculous on offense. I'll take the Cougars to keep rolling.
SOFTBALL: Murray (1-2, 1-1) at Seymour (2-0, 2-0)
Seymour has a pair of shutout wins over Mormon Trail and Moulton-Udell while Murray picked up their first win last night over Orient-Macksburg thanks to a six-run bottom of the seventh.
Trev's Pick: Seymour - I want to pick Murray, but I just can't convince myself to do it. I'll play it safe.
Ryan's Pick: Seymour - It's been a rough start for Murray while Seymour returns a lot from last year.
Derek's Pick: Seymour - Murray may have found some momentum late last night, but I'll take the Warriorettes to make it a perfect week.
SOFTBALL: Moulton-Udell (0-3, 0-2) at Diagonal (0-2, 0-1)*
*Diagonal played at Mormon Trail last night, and we don't have a result on that while I type this at 7:42 AM. Moulton-Udell is 0-3, but two of their games came against really solid competition in CD and Seymour.
Derek's Pick: Diagonal - The Maroons put up seven runs on Orient-Macksburg while Moulton-Udell had just three. That's about the only thing I can really go off of right now.
Trev's Pick: Moulton-Udell - I'd be lying if I said I'm well-educated about this conference, but I'll take the Eagles in a tight one. (Editor's note: Maybe get educated on it?)
Ryan's Pick: Moulton-Udell - Diagonal is young this year, and M-U has struggled to start out. I like M-U's experience here.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood at St. Albert
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Fremont-Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at East Union
Wayne at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at CAM, Anita
Woodbine at Whiting
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Boone
Earlham at Atlantic
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood at St. Albert On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Corner Conference
Stanton at Griswold
East Mills at Sidney
Fremont-Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Treynor
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at East Union
Wayne at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lenox
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
Central Decatur at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimbalton
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
West Harrison at CAM, Anita
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Murray at Seymour
Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars
Moulton-Udell at Ankeny Christian
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic at Bishop Heelan Catholic
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia
Thomas Jefferson at Tri-Center