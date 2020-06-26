(KMAland) -- A big Friday night of KMAland softball and baseball is on tap, including the Corner Conference Tournament championships in softball and baseball on FM 99.1.
Last night in the summer-long pick'em series, Ryan Matheny returned with a vengeance in going 11-2. Derek was next at 9-5, and Trevor brought in the rear at 8-5. The latest standings:
Derek: 63-32
Trev: 57-36 (5 GB)
Ryan: 56-39 (7 GB)
We have another 10 picks on the docket tonight. Check out the latest picks below and the full schedule below that.
SOFTBALL: St. Albert (2-7, 1-5) at Shenandoah (5-1, 3-1)
The luck has been tough for St. Albert of late with a number of tight losses, including a pair of defeats to Creston last night. Shenandoah lost for the first time on Thursday night, falling to Harlan.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah - I’ll stick with Shenandoah here thanks to their combination of bats and Delanie Voshell’s ability to miss some bats.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah - Neither team has had much trouble scoring runs this season. I expect lots of run and for the slightly more seasoned Fillies to score one more than St. Albert.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah - Shenandoah stumbled last night against Harlan, but it's been a great start overall for the Fillies. They boast a win over Creston, who swept St. Albert last night. The transitive property can be dangerous, but I'll use that here.
SOFTBALL: Abraham Lincoln (2-6) at Lewis Central (2-3)
The Titans found a win last night in Clarinda, and now they turn their attention to a matchup with the Lynx, who have played five games in the last three days.
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans have been efficient offensively and Megan Gittins has held her own in the circle. Gittins vs. Holly Hansen is a sneaky good pitching battle, but I'll put my trust in LC's offense.
Ryan’s Pick: Lewis Central - Lewis Central has been close a couple times this year and they own wins over St. Albert and Clarinda. I like the Titans in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans have had some impressive performances this season, and I think they will continue with another today.
BASEBALL: Atlantic (2-4) at Abraham Lincoln (2-5)
Atlantic put up 18 runs last night against Glenwood to bounce back from a couple early-week losses. Abraham Lincoln fell in both games of a doubleheader last night with Sioux City East. They’ve played five games in four days.
Ryan’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - This one could have some offense. Atlantic has shown the ability to put up runs in bunches, while AL's schedule leaves little room for error when it comes to non-conference pitching. I think AL has the edge.
Derek’s Pick: Abraham Lincoln - Both teams have played a lot of games in a short amount of time, so the pitching might be thin. In theory, AL should have a few more arms available.
Trevor's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - Both teams have posted pretty similar production in terms of hitting, so I will roll with the team that's been more consistent on the mound so far.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (4-4) vs. Stanton (4-3)
The Viqueens took care of Fremont-Mills while Griswold held off Sidney in a wild battle last night to help both team’s advance.
Derek’s Pick: Stanton - I think if I picked against Stanton again they might never allow me in the town again. This should be a good game, regardless.
Trev’s Pick: Hear Trev tonight on FM 99.1.
Ryan’s Pick: Stanton - I picked against Stanton in this matchup one week ago today and I was wrong. I won't make that mistake again.
BASEBALL: Stanton (6-1) vs. Sidney (4-1)
Stanton is also playing in the baseball championship after a solid win over East Mills. Sidney took down Fremont-Mills in a high-scoring battle.
Trev’s Pick:
Ryan’s Pick: Stanton - Keygan Day has pitched a lot this week. In fact, he's thrown in all three of Stanton's games this week, and he still could throw tonight. That's incredible. I'll take the Vikings.
Derek’s Pick: Stanton - The Vikings are playing with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, having received the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
BASEBALL: Thomas Jefferson (3-6) at Treynor (3-4)
Thomas Jefferson lost a couple of low-scoring games with LeMars on Thursday evening, which was their fourth and fifth games in the past four days. Treynor lost to Underwood after scoring 30 runs in their first two games this week (both wins).
Ryan’s Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I think this TJ team is extremely scrappy. Treynor lost a heartbreaker last night to Underwood after leading twice in the game. I will take TJ.
Derek’s Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I'm not clear on who pitched for TJ last night, but if they're able to use Robert Wood (as they did on Monday against AL), that makes for a tough proposition.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor - I'm waiting on the Cards to turn things around. I think they begin tonight. They have no shortage of options on the mound, but neither does TJ. This could be a treat.
SOFTBALL: Mount Ayr (5-1, 1-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-4, 3-1)
Martensdale-St. Marys is coming off of an incredible win over Wayne on Thursday night while Mount Ayr kept rolling with a dominant win over Southwest Valley.
Derek’s Pick: Mount Ayr - It would make sense to run with the team coming off a big, big win, but Mount Ayr has had their own impressive wins this year. Let’s go with the Raiderettes.
Trev’s Pick: Mount Ayr - Enjoy the Addy Reynolds vs. Campbell German pitching battle because you're going to see a lot more of it over the next few years. Mount Ayr is hitting the ball at an insane rate right now. I feel confident they're more likely to find timely hits.
Ryan’s Pick: Mount Ayr - Martensdale-St. Marys picked up a nice, nice win last night over Wayne, while Mount Ayr has been taking care of business in their quest for a return trip to state. My difference here is in the offense. Mount Ayr is hitting .460 as a team this year, while MSM is only hitting .250.
BASEBALLL: Mount Ayr (5-0, 2-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (10-0, 5-0)
The Blue Devils kept on rolling this week with impressive and dominant wins over Lamoni, Southeast Warren and Wayne and a close victory over Woodward-Granger.The Raiders have outscored their five opponents, 51-5.
Trev’s Pick: MSTM - I want to be crazy and call the upset, but I don't have the cajones to do it. The Blue Devils are, in my opinion, the best team in Class 1A until proven otherwise.
Ryan’s Pick: MSTM - Martensdale-St. Marys hasn't disappointed this season, even with big expectations. The Blue Devils are absolutely loaded with arms and I expect them to keep things rolling along tonight.
Derek’s Pick: MSTM - No disrespect to Mount Ayr on this pick. I just think the Blue Devils are as good as you can find in 1A in the entire state.
BASEBALL: East Union (2-2, 0-1) at Lenox (3-6, 1-2)
The Tigers have ripped off three straight wins over Nodaway Valley, Fremont-Mills and Riverside while East Union is 1-1 this week with a win over Melcher-Dallas and a loss to Southeast Warren.
Ryan’s Pick: Lenox - Lenox had a real tough schedule to start the season and they've now put it together to rattle off three straight wins this week. It's game four of the week for the Tigers, but it looks like they've managed their pitching staff, so they have enough left on the shelf for this one.
Derek’s Pick: Lenox - Let’s keep the good times rolling. I don’t know what or if Lenox has left for arms, but I’ll ride with the hot Tigers.
Trev’s Pick: East Union - You'll hear more about Lenox in today's sports feature. They are starting to find a rhythm, but this will be their fourth game in as many nights. East Union's arms are fresher and they can give Ethan Mitchell the start if they wish.
BASEBALL: Woodbine (0-2, 0-2) at Glidden-Ralston (1-3, 1-2)
Woodbine returned to the season and promptly had to play West Harrison and Coon Rapids-Bayard — both losses — while Glidden-Ralston hasn’t won since their opening game of the season.
Derek’s Pick: Woodbine - I think Grant Borkowski is due for a start, but I have Layne Pryor bouncing back tonight for the Tigers. You know, if he pitches. It’s all a dang guessing game, folks!
Trev’s Pick: Woodbine - Tough week for the Tigers. They were thrown to the wolves with a matchup for West Harrison, then a tough CRB team. They get off the schneid tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Glidden-Ralston has been on the wrong side of some lopsided losses this week, but it looks like Grant Borkowski is available in this one. I'll take him any time he's on the bump.
View the full schedule for Friday below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Griswold vs. Stanton On FM 99.1, 5:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
East Union at Lenox
Wayne at Bedford
Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at CAM, Anita
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (DH)
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Diagonal at Seymour
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Treynor at Atlantic
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central
Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at West Lyon
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert at Shenandoah
Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda
Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Stanton vs. Sidney On FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys
Nodaway Valley at Central Decatur
East Union at Lenox
Wayne at Bedford
Southeast Warren at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Glidden-Ralston
Ar-We-Va at CAM, Anita
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian at Seymour
Twin Cedars at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas at Murray
Non-Conference
Atlantic at Abraham Lincoln
MVAOCOU at Denison-Schleswig
Thomas Jefferson at Treynor
Audubon at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Newell-Fonda