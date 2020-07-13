(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A softball tournament trail action takes the state Monday night, including Sidney/Stanton and Fremont-Mills/Bedford on KMA Radio.
On Saturday, the KMA Sports team did predictably well on 1A and 2A first round baseball predictions. Derek was 18-2 while Ryan went 17-1 and Trevor was 16-2. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 177-80
Trev: 160-86 (11.5 GB)
Ryan: 160-90 (13.5 GB)
As we did on Saturday, we are picking every tournament trail game that includes a KMAland conference school against a KMAland conference school. We also have two regular season games to pick. In total, we are picking 18 games. Full schedule can be found below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Glenwood (8-4) at Abraham Lincoln (5-13)
Aside from an out-of-character 15-4 loss to Kuemper last week, Glenwood has been doing a lot of winning lately with victories in five of their past six. The Lynx lost their last three games last week, but they are 3-4 in their last seven after a 2-9 start.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams have largely played very well down the stretch, and I expect they will continue to do that. However, AL is no slouch, and I don't think this result is as clear as the records might show.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - Few teams are playing hotter than the Rams at the moment. I think that continues tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams have been playing pretty good softball as of late. I'll take them to get this one.
BASEBALL: Thomas Jefferson (7-13) at Glenwood (4-8)
TJ had a solid week last week, finishing 3-2 with a trio of wins over Sioux City/fellow MRC schools. They would have loved to finish the week with a city title, but it appears things are moving in the right direction for them. Glenwood, meanwhile, can't get over the hump with a five-game losing streak that includes losses by one, three and four twice.
Trev's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - Both teams are probably prepping for the postseason, but I like what the Yellow Jackets bring to the table.
Ryan's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - TJ has three big non-conference games on three-straight days this week. I think they are playing some good baseball and they hung with St. Albert Friday.
Derek's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - Both teams will be mindful of the upcoming postseason, but the Yellow Jackets will probably take a serious run at this one considering they have two more regular season games this week.
SOFTBALL: Stanton (6-9) at Sidney (8-7)
Sidney snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday night with an impressive 11-4 win over Bedford. Stanton lost their last four games, including an 8-2 decision to Sidney on July 2nd. They also lost to the Cowgirls 12-6 in the Bedford Tournament- on June 27th.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call from Ryan tonight on AM 960 at 7:00.
Derek's Pick: Sidney - I have struggled mightily in picking Sidney games this year, but their get-right win over Bedford might be an omen for what could be a nice little run in the postseason.
Trev's Pick: Sidney - Unlike the previous two meetings, I feel like this one will be decided by less than six runs, but I'll take the Cowgirls.
SOFTBALL: East Mills (1-10) at Lenox (9-8)
The Tigers have some good mojo heading into the postseason with wins in three of their past four, including a very impressive W over Southeast Warren. The youthful East Mills last won on June 22nd.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - The Tigers are turning the corner at the right time. It'll take a very strong performance to beat them.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - I'm calling my shot, Lenox is going to make a run this postseason. It starts tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Are you picking against TJ Stoaks in a win-or-go home scenario? I'm not.
SOFTBALL: Fremont-Mills (6-10) at Bedford (8-9)
Bedford was flying high and feeling good after their home tournament on June 27th. What followed was a six-game losing skid, albeit against some very good teams. F-M has lost three straight but own nice some very nice wins and respectable and impressive results in the month of July.
Trev's Pick: Bedford - I keep going back and forth on this one. I think F-M has the edge pitching, but Bedford has the edge with the bats, that's the difference here. Derek could have a doozy tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Fremont-Mills - This one is a toss-up. I will lean F-M because the Knights have three different options they can turn to in the circle.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on FM 99.1 tonight at 7:00.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (10-8) at CAM (12-6)
This has to be one of the top first round matchups in the state tonight. There probably aren't a lot of first round games between teams with a combined 22 victories. Griswold has been flip-flopping wins with losses since their five-game win streak was snapped on June 27th. If the pattern holds, they would be a winner tonight. CAM, though, is on a trend of their own with victories in their last three, five of their last six and nine of their last 11. They also own an 18-7 win over the Tigers from June 16th.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - CAM won this matchup back on the second night of the season by 11 runs. Griswold is playing much better since then, so I think they make it closer.
Derek's Pick: CAM - The Cougars have been mighty impressive all season, especially of late with some wins over Riverside, Nodaway Valley and Audubon mixed in among the last 11. I'll take them to keep it rolling.
Trev's Pick: CAM - I whiffed on this one earlier this year. Not doing that again.
SOFTBALL: Essex (0-7) at Central Decatur (13-7)
Central Decatur has taken wins in five of their last seven, with the only losses coming in a doubleheader sweep of a loss to Centerville. They nabbed a nice 2-1 win over Grand View Christian in their last time out. Essex hasn't played in 11 days and was last seen in a 20-1 loss to Griswold on July 2nd.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - We'll get a look at Kylee Rockhold and Riley Bell tonight in the circle, and that's a bad omen for any opponent.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals are an intriguing team to me as we enter the tournament trail. I can't wrap my finger around them, but I'll put my trust in Rudy Evertsen to coach them to victory.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - Essex has struggled this year with a younger group, while CD has played a gauntlet of a schedule. Kylee Rockhold might be too much for Essex.
SOFTBALL: AHSTW (9-7) at IKM-Manning (3-10)
AHSTW has quietly been playing some really good softball of late with victories in their last four. Included in that run was a 12-1 home win over IKM-Manning on July 2nd. The Wolves have had five games this year with eight runs or more, including a 10-5 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in their penultimate game of the regular season.
Trev's Pick: AHSTW - Have we given the Lady Vikes enough credit for their strong finish to the season? I'm not sure we have, so I tip my cap to them. They scheduled tough and finished the year on a four-game winning streak. Oh, and they aren't done yet.
Ryan's Pick: AHSTW - AHSTW has won four straight entering the postseason. One of those wins was a 12-1 triumph over IKM-Manning. I'll take a repeat of that.
Derek's Pick: AHSTW - Interesting to me that AHSTW is the road team tonight. Can IKM-Manning make up an 11-run difference in front of their home fans? I'm not willing to go that far, especially with how well the Vikes have been playing.
SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley (3-12) at Tri-Center (1-14)
Tri-Center's lone win of the season came against Missouri Valley back on June 25th, picking up a 4-2 win over the Lady Reds. They've lost seven in a row since that win, though. Mo Valley lost that game, but they do own a couple nice victories over Audubon and Thomas Jefferson. The capability is there.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - Wins have been hard to come by for both of these teams. T-C's only win this year is over Missouri Valley, and the Trojans have shown more of an ability to hit the ball this year.
Derek's Pick: Missouri Valley - Missouri Valley is the more experienced team, and the postseason can sometimes serve as a bit of a reset for teams like them. I think they will take that reset and run with it.
Trev's Pick: Missouri Valley - Tri-Center's only win came against Mo. Valley and I feel this is a pretty even matchup. It's hard to beat a team twice.
SOFTBALL: Woodbine (8-8) at Riverside (12-5)
Riverside is coming off a tumultuous week without two-way star Kenna Ford and lost their last two games of the week by a combined 43-12 to Treynor and Clarinda. Woodbine has a very strong resume with a deceiving record due to a very tough non-conference slate. They did win their last two, routing Missouri Valley (10-2) and East Mills (14-1).
Derek's Pick: Riverside - Sneaky, sneaky game here to open what Riverside hopes is a state tournament run. Woodbine played their tough non-conference slate for this very reason. I'm taking the Bulldogs, but keep an eye on this one.
Trev's Pick: Riverside - Kenna Ford taking on Woodbine's offense should be fun. I'll take her to prevail by the slimmest of margins.
Ryan's Pick: Riverside - Riverside has scuffled and backed their way into the postseason without Kenna Ford in the circle. This is a stiff test in the opening round, but I'm guessing that Ford will be back in this one.
SOFTBALL: Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-15) at Audubon (9-8)
Audubon was streaking along into the postseason, but last week they hit a bit of a speed bump with losses in three of their four games. All were to good teams, and they were mostly competitive so not all is lost. Coon Rapids-Bayard lost all three of their games last week. This is the third meeting between the two teams with the Wheelers winning 11-7 (on June 17th) and 13-3 (on June 20th).
Trev's Pick: Audubon - It's incredibly difficult to beat a team three times in a season. However, the Wheelers are so young that I don't think they know any better.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers own two wins over CR-B this year: one by four and one by 10. It's hard to beat someone three times in a season, so I think this will be close but I like Audubon.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - When the Wheelers are on their game, they are a tough beat. Postseason tends to allow teams to re-focus, and I think you'll see them find more success starting tonight.
SOFTBALL: Southwest Valley (4-12) at Lamoni (6-9)
Lamoni has had a nice breakout season and enters the postseason with two wins in their last three after a tough stretch of five losses. Southwest Valley enters the postseason on a high note after snapping Clarinda's four-game win streak on Friday night. They also took down Corner tri-champion Sidney last week.
Ryan's Pick: Southwest Valley - The Timberwolves have been close in a handful of games that could have drastically shifted their record this year. They can hit the ball and score runs in bunches.
Derek's Pick: Southwest Valley - The Timberwolves can mash, especially in the middle of the order when Kayley Myers and Kyli Aldrich take their turns. I'll take a mild upset here.
Trev's Pick: Southwest Valley - The T-Wolves have picked up a pair of impressive wins recently against streaking Clarinda and Sidney squads. They are starting to play well at the right time and Kayley Myers is hitting the cover off the ball. I'll take them to advance.
SOFTBALL: Orient-Macksburg (5-17) at East Union (13-7)
Orient-Macksburg beat Diagonal for the third time in their last time out, and they did it while scoring in double digits for the fifth time. It's definitely a team that can bust out on a given night. East Union put up 25 runs in a split with Des Moines North on Saturday, but they can also win a low-scoring contest. They beat Orient-Macksburg 11-2 at the O-M Tournament back on June 20th.
Ryan's Pick: East Union - Another situation where one team (EU) owns two wins over their first round opponent. The margins were large in both of those wins, so I'll take the Eagles to move on.
Derek's Pick: East Union - The Eagles have been one of the nice surprises of the season, although we knew they had the talent capable to make a move like this. They'll keep it going here.
Trev's Pick: East Union - Another compelling team that I think is capable of surprising people. Mallory Raney gets it done tonight.
SOFTBALL: Ar-We-Va (1-10) at Glidden-Ralston (4-8)
Glidden-Ralston has lost their last four games, including two where they scored 10 and 11 runs. Ar-We-Va has not won since the opening night of the season. These two played on the third night of the year, and it was a 14-8 win for the Wildcats.
Ryan's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Glidden-Ralston has struggled a little bit down the stretch, losing four straight entering postseason play. However, they do have a win over the Rockets in their back pocket this season, so I'll take them.
Derek's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - The Wildcats are generally going to put up some crooked numbers, and they're due for another after a couple of shutout losses the last two times out.
Trev's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - The Wildcats are in dire need of a bounce back after a promising start. I think they do so, and extend their season for at least one more game.
SOFTBALL: Boyer Valley (3-6) at West Harrison (11-6)
Boyer Valley has split their last six games after an 0-3 start, and they had an impressive performance on the opening night of the year in falling to this very same West Harrison team, 7-3. The Hawkeyes hope to forget about a tough end to the regular season, as they lost their last two by a combined 2-60. That was after winning 9 of 10.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - Other than the last two, the Hawkeyes have been playing well. I have them picking things back up tonight.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - I feel comfortable saying both teams have improved since their 7-3 game earlier this season. But has Boyer Valley improved by four runs over West Harrison? Maybe, but I'm not confident about predicting so.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - I'm calling an upset here. West Harrison has been shutout twice to close the regular season and is not playing particularly well right now. Meanwhile, BV was within four runs of the Hawkeyes earlier this year.
SOFTBALL: Mormon Trail (1-11) at Diagonal (0-13)
Mormon Trail's only win of the season came against Diagonal by a 15-5 count back on June 18th. They've since lost nine in a row. Diagonal has shown they can score a bit, but they just haven't been able to get over the hump to this point.
Trev's Pick: Mormon Trail - Their only win of the year came against Diagonal. They get win number two tonight behind slightly more efficient hitting.
Ryan's Pick: Mormon Trail - The only win between these two teams belongs to Mormon Trail and it was 15-5 over Diagonal. I'll take the Saints.
Derek's Pick: Diagonal - During Mormon Trail's nine-game losing streak they've scored just 13 runs. How is Diagonal going to make up the 10-run spread from earlier this season? I don't know. I'm just a guy that rides with his gut in making strange picks sometimes.
SOFTBALL: Murray (5-8) at Melcher-Dallas (14-5)
Murray has played very well down the stretch in winning three of their last four. They even looked like they would make it 4 for 4 before a late comeback for Seymour. Melcher-Dallas has won their last four, including a tight win over Seymour. M-D won the previous game by an 8-2 score -- a game that was played over two dates.
Ryan's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - Melcher-Dallas has won four in a row entering the postseason and has been pretty consistent all year. I'll take them here.
Derek's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - I think this will be closer than most think, but I don't have the stones to take what would be considered a pretty massive upset.
Trev's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - I smell a potential upset here, but I'm too chicken to pull the trigger on picking it. The Saints are just hitting the ball too darn good.
SOFTBALL: Moulton-Udell (2-13) at Seymour (10-5)
Moulton-Udell picked up their second win of the season last week in a 12-7 win over Diagonal. They followed with shutout losses to Davis County and....Seymour. That was the second shutout win of the season for the Warriorettes over Moulton-Udell. Seymour has won five of their last seven.
Derek's Pick: Seymour - I'm wild and crazy, but I'm not wild and crazy to pick against Seymour here.
Trev's Pick: Seymour - I'll take Seymour to get the dub, but will say Moulton-Udell finally scores a run on them this year.
Ryan's Pick: Seymour - Seymour has beaten Moulton-Udell twice this year by a combined 23-0 score. That's a lot to overcome.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 First Round
Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Audubon
Griswold at CAM
Woodbine at Riverside
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Whiting at Westwood
Class 1A Region 3 First Round
Fremont-Mills at Bedford On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Essex at Central Decatur
Mormon Trail at Diagonal
Southwest Valley at Lamoni
East Mills at Lenox
Stanton at Sidney On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Region 5 First Round
BGM at Baxter
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
GMG at Colo-Nesco
Class 1A Region 6 First Round
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Montezuma at English Valleys
Holy Trinity Catholic at New London
Moravia at Sigourney
Keota at Tri-County
Class 2A Region 1 First Round
AHSTW at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Glenwood
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
LeMars at Boyden-Hull Rock Valley
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
Creston at ADM
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (DH)
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at LeMars
Sioux City West at MOC-Floyod Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer