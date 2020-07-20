(KMAland) -- Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional softball finals and 3A and 4A substate baseball semifinals are on tap tonight, including Underwood/West Monona, Mount Ayr/Earlham and AL/Des Moines North on KMA Radio.
The trio was a combined 24-1 on Saturday evening with Trevor going 9-0, Derek 8-0 and Ryan 7-1. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 227-93
Trev: 210-100 (12.0 GB)
Ryan: 207-105 (16.0 GB)
Tonight, we are picking 24 games, including all regional finals and the lone KMAland vs. KMAland baseball matchup. View the full schedule for tonight below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Creston (12-5) at No. 10 Atlantic (17-1)
Both teams have been playing some very good softball over the course of the month of July, although every single team playing tonight is probably doing that. The Trojans won a pair of tight games when they met on July 2nd, 5-2 and 9-8.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic - The Trojans are the safe pick, and I wouldn't blame anyone for going out on a slight limb and choosing the upstart Panthers. Their young pitching is starting to round into form, but I have to take the more experienced team in this situation.
Trev's Pick: Creston - I'm sure Atlantic is not overlooking Creston, but I imagine the Panthers feel like they are coming in with house money. Most of the state probably anticipated a North Polk/Atlantic showdown, but now Creston gets a chance to avenge two losses. This one should be a treat. I'm going with the "upset".
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - This should be a good battle again, but I'll roll with the Hawkeye Ten champs.
BASEBALL: Denison-Schleswig (11-8) at Harlan (13-3)
Both teams have been playing their best ball of the season down the stretch. The Monarchs are 7-2 in July and have won eight of their last 10 while Harlan has won seven straight, including a 1-0 victory over the Monarchs on July 10th.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - This is a YOLO/I'm hoping Derek doesn't pick his alma mater (Editor's Note: No dice) because I need to gain a game pick. The previous two battles have been pitcher's duels and I expect the same this time. Connor Bruck is unavailable for Harlan and Braiden Heiden is out for Denison, so I imagine it's Alex Monson vs. Jack Mendlik/Evan Turin. I'll take the Monarchs to find a way this time.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Harlan is playing its best baseball of the season at this point, which is a good thing. I think they take care of business in this one.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The safe pick, of course, is Harlan. I didn't get this huge, monstrous lead by playing it safe, though. I'll take the upset. If I didn't, I probably wouldn't be allowed back in Denison, and I need to visit my parents and eat Dairy Queen from time to time.
SOFTBALL: Underwood (13-4) at No. 5 West Monona (20-1)
The Eagles have been taking care of business lately, scoring four wins in their last five and played tight with Atlantic and Glenwood in their only two losses of July. West Monona's only loss of the season came against the team Underwood just beat -- Logan-Magnolia.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear Trevor on AM 960 tonight at 7:00.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - West Monona’s one loss this year is to Logan-Magnolia - the same team Underwood just beat. Ella Pierce bring back in the circle makes the Eagles very dangerous.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - Let's go with it. The Eagles have competed well against some really, really good teams, and they won't be intimidated by one of the best pitchers in the state, Lexi Lander, because they've seen her type at different points this season.
SOFTBALL: No. 10 Mount Ayr (9-4) at No. 9 Earlham (19-4)
The difference is 10 games. Earlham has played 10 more games than Mount Ayr and won 11 of their last 12. The Raiderettes actually split with the Cardinals back on June 17th, winning the matchup of the pitchers that will likely throw tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - These two teams split a DH earlier this year, but it was the Raiderettes who won in the matchup of aces in the circle. I’ll take them in a close one.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Derek tonight on FM 99.1.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - Talk about a toss-up. They split the last time they played. The Raiderettes have gritted postseason wins over Nodaway Valley and Woodward-Granger, I'll take them to find a way to do it again.
SOFTBALL: No. 11 Twin Cedars (20-5) at No. 5 Wayne (16-4)
This is a rematch from a 10-0 June 17th win for Wayne. Twin Cedars' only losses of July came to 3A No. 1 Albia and 1A No. 1 Collins-Maxwell. Wayne is ranked No. 5 and has also lost just once in July (to Albia).
Derek's Pick: Wayne - Twin Cedars is going to make this closer than the 10-0 score from earlier this year, but I have to stick with the Falcons behind the brilliant pitching of Sterling Berndt and a cavalcade of powerful bats.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - I really want to pull the trigger on a Twin Cedars upset, but I just saw Sterling Berndt pitch and I can't convince myself to do it. I honestly think the Falcons have an argument as one of the top two or three teams in Class 1A, it's a shame because I think Twin Cedars has been vastly underrated all season. I look for this one to be closer than the previous result.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - I picked against Sterling Berndt and the Lady Falcons last round and she responded with a no-hitter. I won’t make that mistake here.
SOFTBALL: No. 10 Martensdale-St. Marys (15-5) at No. 1 Collins-Maxwell (18-1)
This is No. 1 vs. No. 1. I'm talking KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 MSTM and state No. 1 and defending state champion Collins-Maxwell. The Blue Devils have won eight of their last nine with the only loss coming to a previously state-ranked 4A team (Bondurant-Farrar) by just one run. C-M hasn't lost since June 16th (to Carlisle). That's the only game this season teams have scored more than one run against them.
Trev's Pick: Collins-Maxwell - I have a feeling Martensdale is going to make the two-time defending champs sweat a little bit, but I can't bet against them or Mikayla Houge.
Ryan's Pick: Collins-Maxwell - C-M owns an 8-0 win over the Blue Devils earlier this year. I think this one is closer, but the Spartans are loaded.
Derek's Pick: Collins-Maxwell - It's pretty difficult to pick against Mikayla Hogue and company, but MSTM -- with three 8th grade starters -- will be back in this spot in the near future.
SOFTBALL: No. 9 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-0) at No. 2 Newell-Fonda (17-2)
Exira/EHK has been fantastic all season behind the sterling pitching of Macy Emgarten, and they quickly re-found it after surviving a scare against Griswold in a regional quarterfinal. Newell-Fonda has been to state 11 times since 2005 and seven times since 2010. Their only losses are to other regional finalists Fort Dodge (5A) and Humboldt (3A).
Ryan's Pick: Newell-Fonda - I really like what Exira/EHK has done this year, but Newell-Fonda has challenged themselves a little more with their schedule. I think that pays off for them here.
Derek's Pick: Newell-Fonda - Newell-Fonda's style is one that is not seen in these parts. They are so relentlessly scrappy and use their speed and bunting talents to their advantage. Sometimes it can overwhelm in the early portions of the game. If EEHK can somehow weather that, they will have a shot.
Trev's Pick: Newell-Fonda - I admire what Exira-EHK has done this season, but Newell-Fonda has made the postseason look too easy up to this point.
OTHER PICKS
We're also picking every other regional final tonight. Here is how we call 'em:
1A: Gehlen Catholic (11-8) at No. 7 Akron-Westfield (16-2): All pick Akron-Westfield.
1A: No. 12 Newman Catholic (18-3) at No. 6 Bishop Garrigan (12-6): Ryan and Trevor are going with Garrigan while Derek is picking Newman Catholic to nab the upset.
1A: New London (9-6) at No. 4 Lynnville-Sully (17-2): All pick Lynnville-Sully.
1A: No. 14 AGWSR (11-4) at No. 3 Clarksville (15-1): Derek and Trevor pick Clarksville while Ryan is going with AGWSR.
1A: No. 13 Central City (11-4) at No. 8 Lisbon (19-3): Derek and Trevor pick Lisbon while Ryan is taking Central City.
2A: Ridge View (10-8) at No. 8 West Lyon (12-2): All pick West Lyon.
2A: No. 12 East Marshall (15-2) at No. 3 Ogden (18-3): All pick Ogden.
2A: Columbus Catholic (10-5) at No. 1 North Linn (22-0): All pick North Linn.
2A: Regina Catholic (9-13) at No. 4 Northeast (18-2): Derek and Ryan are taking Northeast while Trevor is YOLO'ing with Regina.
2A: No. 11 Emmetsburg (13-2) at No. 6 Central Springs (16-3): Trevor and Ryan are going with Emmetsburg while Derek is taking the home team.
2A: No. 13 Wilton (14-3) at No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (17-5): All pick Louisa-Muscatine.
3A: No. 15 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (13-2) at No. 12 Spirit Lake (13-3): All pick Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
3A: MOC-Floyd Valley (11-6) at No. 4 Humboldt (19-2): All pick Humboldt.
3A: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (14-8) at No. 1 Albia (18-1): All pick Albia.
3A: Benton (15-8) at No. 3 Williamsburg (22-4): All pick Williamsburg.
3A: No. 11 Crestwood (15-0) at No. 6 Algona (15-1): All pick Crestwood.
3A: No. 7 West Liberty (14-1) at No. 2 Assumption (18-5): All pick Assumption.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Regional Finals
Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell
Twin Cedars at Wayne
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Newell-Fonda
Gehlen Catholic at Akron-Westfield
Newman Catholic at Bishop Garrigan
New London at Lynnville-Sully
AGWSR at Clarksville
Central City at Lisbon
Class 2A Regional Finals
Underwood at West Monona On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Mount Ayr at Earlham On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Ridge View at West Lyon
East Marshall at Ogden
Columbus Catholic at North Linn
Regina Catholic at Northeast, Goose Lake
Emmetsburg at Central Springs
Wilton at Louisa-Muscatine
Class 3A Regional Finals
Creston at Atlantic
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Spirit Lake
MOC-Floyd Valley at Humboldt
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Albia
Benton at Williamsburg
Crestwood at Algona
West Liberty at Assumption
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Carroll at Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Storm Lake at MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinal
Abraham Lincoln vs. Des Moines North (at St. Albert) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinal
Fort Dodge at Sioux City East