(KMAland) -- It's a big Monday night of softball and baseball in KMAland this evening, including St. Albert/Underwood and Southwest Valley/Stanton baseball on KMA Radio.
On Friday, Derek and Ryan were 6-3 while Trevor came out with a 5-3 mark. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 114-57
Trevor: 102-62 (8.5 GB)
Ryan: 100-68 (12.5 GB)
Today, we pick 19 games. View those picks below with the full schedule found below the picks.
BASEBALL: Shenandoah (3-7) at Tri-Center (7-3)
This is a potential district championship matchup, and both are looking to snap recent skids. Shenandoah has lost their last four while T-C has lost in their last three times out, although one was in 14 vs. Lo-Ma, one was by five to Treynor and one was by two to Audubon.
Derek's Pick: Tri-Center - I don't know that either side will tip their hands on who could be pitching in a district final, but T-C's pitching depth is tougher to match up with.
Trev's Pick: Tri-Center - Both teams have fizzled some since fast starts and this could be a district final preview, I'll take T-C to set the tone.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - Last week was rough for the Trojans, as they finished 0-3. This is the week they have to right the ship if they want to make a deep postseason run. If seeds hold, this would be a district final matchup, so we may see some pitching held back.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (8-6) at Clarinda (1-9)
Clarinda picked up their first win of the season in their last time out, taking down a strong St. Albert team. The Tigers claimed a share of the Corner Conference championship with their last win -- a 20-1 victory over Essex.
Trev's Pick: Griswold - Clarinda finally got in the win column, but Griswold has been too solid the past few weeks to go against.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - Griswold's offense is very potent. The Tigers have the ability to hit up and down the lineup and have a nice 1-2 punch in the circle with Brenna Rossell & Karly Millikan.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals picked up a big win late last week, and it's been on the way for quite a bit now. I look for them to keep it going.
SOFTBALL: Red Oak (4-6, 3-6) at Lewis Central (6-5, 3-5)
The Titans finished last week strong with wins over Shenandoah and Thomas Jefferson by a combined 15-3. That was after close losses to Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood and wins over Clarinda, AL and Sioux City East. So, they've won five of seven. Red Oak has won three of five with the only losses coming to the top of the H-10 (Atlantic and Harlan). This is a doubleheader so we are picking the aggregate score.
Ryan's Pick: Lewis Central - Can Megan Gittins throw both games of the DH for LC? The sophomore has pitched all 71 innings for the Titans this season. I think the combination of Gittins and a lineup that features Haley Bach at the top is enough for the Titans.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central - I could see a split, but I'll take the Titans to score one or two more.
Trev's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans are starting to come around thanks to some stingy performances from Megan Gittins. They get it done again tonight.
SOFTBALL: Thomas Jefferson (1-13) at Glenwood (6-3)
Glenwood has won their last three games, edging Shenandoah, LC and Denison-Schleswig by a combined seven runs. TJ nabbed their first win of the season in beating Sioux City East, but they've been close in a number of other games recently.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams, I think, have officially figured it out for this short season. They played really well last week, and they hope that carries right into this week.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - This is another team that's beginning to turn the corner. I like the way the Rams are playing heading into July.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood went a perfect 3-0 last week, winning games by one, three and three runs. Those close battles -- and the success in close battles -- goes a long way. Give me the Rams.
SOFTBALL: Harlan (12-2, 8-1) at Creston (8-4, 5-3)
Harlan took their first loss of the Hawkeye Ten season last week in falling to Atlantic, but they won their last three of the week in beating Clarinda, Lo-Ma and Red Oak. Creston also lost twice last week to Atlantic (by 4 total runs), but they had a five-game win streak up to that point.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - Game of the night in Creston? I think so. I'm not confident in this pick at all, but I'll lean with Harlan in a tight, fun battle.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - The Cyclones bounced back from a tough loss against Atlantic last week to win three straight. Harlan has two options in the circle and a lineup that can produce just enough.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - While Creston is playing some really good softball, I'll stick with the Cyclones to keep their good times rolling, too.
SOFTBALL: Kuemper Catholic (5-9, 3-5) at Denison-Schleswig (3-9, 3-7)
Kuemper has had their ups and their downs, and right now they will are on a four-game skid. The Monarchs lost their last two last week. Someone gets off the schneid tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Both teams have been scuffling over the last week. The Monarchs did pick up a nice win over LC last week, but then stumbled against Shenandoah and Glenwood. I have a hunch D-S can right the ship in this one.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Tough pick, but I feel the Monarchs have been playing just a little bit better of late. Big game for both teams to get things righted.
Trev's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Kuemper has a knack for close games, that benefits them tonight.
BASEBALL: Kuemper Catholic (10-6, 7-2) at Denison-Schleswig (6-6, 3-6)
Kuemper won a wild one on the first night of the season against the Monarchs, walking off with an 11-10 victory. They've been on a nice run of late with wins in nine of their last 11. The Monarchs have also played well with wins in five of their last six.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - I've been on the Kuemper train for the last week or so. They're playing really well, and they are starting to develop a very strong and deep pitching staff.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Denison is coming off a little rest and their pitching rotation is starting to mold the way we thought it would at the start of the season. They are a sneaky team come tournament time.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - This week of the season is tricky to pick a 2A vs. 3A game. 2A teams have postseason play beginning Saturday and has to start lining pitching up, while 3A/4A teams have another week to get things put together. Kuemper has three regular season games this week, plus a district game Saturday, so I'll take the Monarchs.
SOFTBALL: Abraham Lincoln (4-9) at St. Albert (5-9)
The Saintes lost twice last week - to Fremont-Mills and Clarinda - but they've still won three of their last five. The Lynx, meanwhile, snapped an eight-game skid with a pair of wins over Sioux City West on Thursday.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - The wins might not show it, but I'm not sure many teams have improved as much as St. Albert softball this year. I think it shows tonight.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - This is a battle of two of the great young pitchers in KMAland in Holly Hansen and Alexis Narmi. I think St. Albert has just a little more offense and that's the difference.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - The battle of the young pitchers - Holly Hansen vs. Alexis Narmi. And it's a really good battle, too. I'm going to take the Lynx by a hair.
BASEBALL: Underwood (10-2) at St. Albert (14-1)
The Falcons lost for the first time last Monday, but they followed that up with four straight victories to end the week. Underwood had a light week with a pair of wins, shutting out AHSTW and edging Kuemper in a slugfest.
Ryan's Pick: Hear Ryan's call tonight on AM 960 at 7:30.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - A top five state-ranked battle between two teams in two different classes means we will likely see some aces tonight, although both teams have challenging schedules the rest of the season. I'll take the home team in what should be a terrific game.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Ryan only does about four games a year, but they're always treats. As is the case tonight. This could be high-scoring or a pitcher's duel, I'm not sure which, but I feel slightly more confident in Underwood regardless of the style.
SOFTBALL: Stanton (6-6) at Lenox (6-7)
Stanton had a light schedule last week with a dominant win over East Mills before a defeat at the hands of Sidney. Lenox has continued to compete in almost every game, including wins in three of their past five.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - Very tough to pick against TJ Stoaks and Lenox in this instance, but I've been pretty bad at picking both of these teams this year.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - Lenox is coming off a low Friday night. The trends of their season show us they're due for a strong showing tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Stanton brings a good offense into this game, while Lenox relies a little more on pitching and defense. TJ Stoaks will be a step up in velocity from what the Viqueens see night-in and night-out. I'll roll with the Tigers.
BASEBALL: East Mills (5-4) at Bedford (3-7)
East Mills went 1-1 last week with a nice win over Stanton before a tough one-run loss to Fremont-Mills. Bedford had a challenging schedule with losses to Mount Ayr, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys.
Trev's Pick: Bedford - I know it was a loss to Martensdale-St. Marys Friday night, but Bedford showed promise in the defeat. I think they are able to build off Friday and parlay it into a win tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - It's been a tough stretch for the Bulldogs, losing five straight entering this week. Both teams have an eye towards the first round of districts Saturday, but I think Bedford has just enough to pull this one out.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - The pitching matchups will be interesting, but I'll take the home team to pick up a win on Parents Night.
BASEBALL: Sidney (6-2) at AHSTW (3-4)
Sidney didn't win the Corner Conference Tournament, but they got the regular season prize in their doubleheader showdown with Stanton last week. AHSTW had a light week with a pair of low-scoring losses to Audubon and Underwood last week.
Ryan's Pick: AHSTW - Sidney had to use up some arms on Thursday with their games against Stanton. Meanwhile, AHSTW is gearing up for a huge matchup Saturday against Treynor. Jason Holst teams are generally good at small and defense and I think that's the difference here.
Derek's Pick: AHSTW - The Cowboys have been one of the surprises of the year in KMAland, but I'll take the Vikings to nab a big bounce back after ending up on the tough end of some tight losses.
Trev's Pick: AHSTW - The AHSTW arms are well-rested. Sidney has found themselves in some close games this year, which seems to be a strength of AHSTW's.
BASEBALL: Southwest Valley (1-12) at Stanton (7-3)
The Vikings won the Corner Conference Tournament with a win over Sidney last week, but they lost to the Cowboys in the second game to drop a shot at the regular season title. SWV will look to snap an eight-game skid tonight.
Derek's Pick: Stanton - SWV has had some positive play in a number of games this year, and I think they will be right in the mix. However, Stanton gets the win at home.
Trev's Pick: Hear Trev's call tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:30.
Ryan's Pick: Stanton - There's the possibility these two teams see each other in a district semifinal in a little over a week. Stanton has two big arms and could be saving those, but I think their offense has enough to get the win.
SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia (6-4, 4-2) at Treynor (6-4, 4-4)
Logan-Magnolia has won three of their last five, and their only two losses in that mix came by one run to Harlan and in extra innings by one run to Riverside. The Cardinals have run off three straight wins by a combined 34-1. The Panthers won this matchup 12-5 back on June 15th.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - I picked Lo-Ma in their prior meeting and said I'm not sure I'd make the same choice come July. Well, it's July and Treynor has been playing much better. This should be a treat.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - A couple of one-run losses to end last week probably left a sour taste in the Panthers' mouth. They were really close twice to grabbing a couple big wins. I think they will bounce back here.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - Both teams are much different from June 15th, and I feel like the Cardinals will return the favor with a win at home tonight.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (7-2) at Boyer Valley (4-3)
What a great week for Lo-Ma in winning all three of their games with Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Riverside to run their win streak to four. The Bulldogs won their first four and lost their last three, including a one-run loss to CR-B and a two-run defeat vs. Woodbine.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers had a couple of one-run wins last week and have no other games on the schedule until postseason starts Saturday. The Panthers could use a couple different guys here for a few innings each and make things tough for the opposing hitters.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers can match up with almost anybody when it comes to pitching. I think they make it five.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I have a feeling this game could be a shootout, but Lo-Ma's rotation is deeper.
SOFTBALL: Audubon (8-5) at West Harrison (10-4)
How about Audubon late last week? The Wheelers won three straight in beating AHSTW, Griswold and Tri-Center. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, have won eight of their last nine, including five shutout victories.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - This is one of the hardest picks of the day, in my opinion. Both teams are playing great, but I'll go with the home team.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - This is another team that's really turning the corner at the right time. Oh, and they are very young. Expect them to be a force for the next few years.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes have shown the ability to prevent runs when they need to this year. Emily McIntosh has been good in the circle, so I'll take her to grab a win here.
BASEBALL: Audubon (7-5) at West Harrison (7-2)
The Wheelers have won five of their past seven, including some really nice wins over Lo-Ma and Tri-Center in that mix. West Harrison has been a lot like their softball team in picking up six straight victories.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - This game will likely come down to pitching, which benefits Audubon.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - Audubon has five games this week, including a postseason opener Saturday. I think the Wheelers will have to hold back a little more than the Hawkeyes.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - Great game that should see two very good teams playing some very good baseball. I'm going to go with the Wheelers to represent the WIC.
SOFTBALL: Southeast Warren (13-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (11-4)
Not many are playing better than MSTM, which has won five straight over Bedford, CD, SWV, Mount Ayr and Wayne. They take a shot at a Southeast Warren team that has scored double-digit runs in seven of their last 10 games.
Ryan's Pick: MSTM - The Blue Devils have struggled at the plate at times, but the combination of Campbell German and Braelynn Long have done more than enough in the circle.
Derek's Pick: MSTM - I've taken my shot at calling a couple upsets with the Blue Devils, but I'm done with that. I'll stick with the white hot team over the red hot team.
Trev's Pick: MSTM - Another young team that's beginning to peak. This is a salty battle tonight in St. Marys.
BASEBALL: Orient-Macksburg (3-9) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-10)
Orient-Macksburg has dropped six of their past seven games, but they've been a much better team early in the week with all three of their wins coming on Monday or Tuesday. Exira/EHK has had their own struggles throughout the season, but they will look to get on the right track in the fourth and final week of the regular season.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - This is the second game of the day for Orient-Macksburg, which may use one of their best at Principal Park in a Bluegrass Conference game. I'll pick the Spartans to take win No. 2.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - I think it's safe to say this season has not gone the way either of these teams envisioned. I feel Exira-EHK has been more battle tested, which will be the difference tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - I keep thinking that Exira/EHK is close to getting over the hump on the baseball side of things. The Spartans have so many young players and I think that could pay dividends here at the end of the year.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Lewis Central (DH)
Harlan at Creston
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Tri-Center
Griswold at Clarinda
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert
Stanton at Lenox
Riverside at Fremont-Mills
Audubon at West Harrison
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Earlham at Nodaway Valley
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
Newton at Wayne
Westwood at Woodbine
Orient-Macksburg at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston at Grand View Christian
Albia at Twin Cedars
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Lewis Central
Harlan at Creston
Kuemper Catholic at Denison-Schleswig
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (at Principal Park)
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Tri-Center
Underwood at St. Albert On AM 960, 7:30 PM
Riverside at Fremont-Mills
East Mills at Bedford
Sidney at AHSTW
Southwest Valley at Stanton On FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Van Meter at Treynor
Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley
Audubon at West Harrison
Earlham at Nodaway Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at Carlisle
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Glidden-Ralston at Panorama
CAM at Woodward-Granger
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Orient-Macksburg at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ankeny Christian at Des Moines Christian
Albia at Twin Cedars