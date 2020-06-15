(KMAland) -- Several summers ago, the KMA Sports team held a year-long and daily pick'em contest for the KMAland high school baseball and softball season. And it's back.
With this being a unique season, we thought it might make sense to pick at least five games per day. Today, with it being opening night, we are picking 10. Those taking part are KMA Sports Operations Manager Derek Martin, KMA Sports reporter and Elephant Shop host Trevor Maeder and Multimedia Content Manager Ryan Matheny.
Here are our picks for tonight. Check for the full schedule below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Interesting matchup with Kuemper bringing back all of their young pitchers, and Denison-Schleswig trying to replace Sarah Heilesen, Alex Mohr and a bunch of other seniors.
Derek: Kuemper Catholic — For now, I’ll go with the team that we know the most about.
Trev: Kuemper Catholic — I keep going back and forth with this one. I don’t feel confident, but I’ll go with Kuemper.
Ryan: Denison-Schleswig
BASEBALL: Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
The Monarchs and Knights were the sleeper picks by Derek and Trev, respectively, in yesterday’s baseball predictions blog.
Derek: Denison-Schleswig — The Monarchs have plenty of experience in their top two pitchers, and I expect we will see one of them on this night.
Trev: Kuemper Catholic — This a huge game for either team trying to rise about that “sleeper” status. I’ll take my sleeper.
Ryan: Denison-Schleswig
BASEBALL: Harlan at St. Albert
The Cyclones lose their ace Brett Sears, but they return Connor Bruck, who is a possibility in getting the ball. St. Albert has a bunch of arms and bats returning, and those bats could get a very tough test on the first night.
Derek: Harlan — Bruck likely gets the ball, and it’s tough to bet against him.
Trev: St. Albert — This is a risky pick, and I’m aware of that, but I have a good feeling about the Falcons tonight.
Ryan: Harlan
SOFTBALL: Sidney at Fremont-Mills
The Corner Conference Pitcher of the Year (Kendall Reed) versus the Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year (Olivia Larsen) from last season battling on the first night? Plus, the two teams shared the regular season championship in 2019. Yes please!
Derek: Fremont-Mills — I’m taking the top pitcher and her very strong offense behind her.
Trev: Fremont-Mills — The Knights got the best of Sidney the first time last season to get a head up. I think they will do it again this year.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills
BASEBALL: Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Both teams lost senior pitchers — Justis Hayes for Sidney and Jacob Jenkerson for Fremont-Mills — so the question of who gets the ball on both sides is up in there.
Derek: Sidney — My guess is Garett Phillips throws to open the year for the Cowboys, but my choice comes from maybe a bit more offense coming back for Sidney.
Trev: Fremont-Mills — I think F-M might return a smidge more. I flipped a coin on this one.
Ryan: Sidney
SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley at Underwood
A senior-laden Missouri Valley team looks to take a jump forward while Underwood brings back plenty from a successful team last year.
Derek: Underwood — I’m an Ella Pierce fan, and I think Underwood is a highly overlooked team to open the year.
Trev: Underwood — Another coin toss matchup. However, I’m leaning with Pierce and Underwood to start the season 1-0.
Ryan: Underwood
SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
It’s Derek’s champion versus the sleeper of a Western Iowa Conference that appears to completely be up for grabs.
Derek: Logan-Magnolia — I took the Panthers to win the conference so I have to take them to win here. Treynor could turn the WIC upside down on opening night.
Trev: Logan-Magnolia — However, if they meet again in July, I might not feel the same about this contest.
Ryan: Logan-Magnolia
BASEBALL: AHSTW at Tri-Center
Both teams bring back significant pitching and plenty of guys that can hit up and down the lineup.
Derek: Tri-Center — Kaleb Smith is the likely opening night pitcher for the Trojans, and he was downright excellent last year.
Trev: Tri-Center — AHSTW was my sleep for the WIC, but I had them fourth behind Treynor, Underwood and T-C. I’ll rely on the Trojans and whoever they put on the mound, but not by much. I think this will be low-scoring and close.
Ryan: AHSTW
SOFTBALL: Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys
Lenox brings back TJ Stoaks in the circle and a number of other talented players on the offensive side while MSTM also has a bunch of experienced talent coming back.
Derek: Lenox — This is a scary one for the Tigers to open up the season, but TJ Stoaks is a tough one to bet against.
Trev: Lenox — Stoaks is tough to bet against in the circle. This game should be a doozy.
Ryan: Lenox
BASEBALL: Lenox at Stanton
The only non-conference matchup on the docket here. Lenox might go to Zach Schmitz to open up the season against Stanton’s Colby Royal, who was a First Team Elite Selection by the Corner coaches last year.
Derek: Stanton — I think this is a toss-up, but I’ll go with Royal, who was pretty tough to hit last season.
Trev: Lenox — Dare I call this matchup salty? Yes, yes I do. I think these teams are pretty evenly balanced, but I’ll lean Lenox by virtue of a coin flip.
Ryan: Stanton
View the complete schedule for tonight’s KMAland high school softball and baseball below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Red Oak at Creston
Harlan at St. Albert
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Griswold at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Audubon at Riverside
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at Martesndale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
Non-Conference
Stanton at Southwest Valley
IKM-Manning at Glidden-Ralston
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur
Nodaway Valley vs. Grand View Christian (at Altoona)
Lamoni at Bedford
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Southeast Warren at Knoxville
Murray at Wayne
Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Sioux City East at Western Christian
Westwood at Sioux City North
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA AM 960, 7:30 PM
Red Oak at Creston
Harlan at St. Albert
Atlantic at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Griswold at East Mills
Sidney at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Audubon at Riverside
AHSTW at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Bedford
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Boyer Valley
CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Non-Conference
Lenox at Stanton
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Nodaway Valley at Winterset
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur
Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren
Murray at Wayne
Sioux City East at Western Christian