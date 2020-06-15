KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Several summers ago, the KMA Sports team held a year-long and daily pick'em contest for the KMAland high school baseball and softball season. And it's back.

With this being a unique season, we thought it might make sense to pick at least five games per day. Today, with it being opening night, we are picking 10. Those taking part are KMA Sports Operations Manager Derek Martin, KMA Sports reporter and Elephant Shop host Trevor Maeder and Multimedia Content Manager Ryan Matheny.

Here are our picks for tonight. Check for the full schedule below the picks.

SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Interesting matchup with Kuemper bringing back all of their young pitchers, and Denison-Schleswig trying to replace Sarah Heilesen, Alex Mohr and a bunch of other seniors.

Derek: Kuemper Catholic — For now, I’ll go with the team that we know the most about. 

Trev: Kuemper Catholic — I keep going back and forth with this one. I don’t feel confident, but I’ll go with Kuemper.

Ryan: Denison-Schleswig

BASEBALL: Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic 

The Monarchs and Knights were the sleeper picks by Derek and Trev, respectively, in  yesterday’s baseball predictions blog. 

Derek: Denison-Schleswig — The Monarchs have plenty of experience in their top two pitchers, and I expect we will see one of them on this night.

Trev: Kuemper Catholic — This a huge game for either team trying to rise about that “sleeper” status. I’ll take my sleeper.

Ryan: Denison-Schleswig

BASEBALL: Harlan at St. Albert 

The Cyclones lose their ace Brett Sears, but they return Connor Bruck, who is a possibility in getting the ball. St. Albert has a bunch of arms and bats returning, and those bats could get a very tough test on the first night.

Derek: Harlan — Bruck likely gets the ball, and it’s tough to bet against him.

Trev: St. Albert — This is a risky pick, and I’m aware of that, but I have a good feeling about the Falcons tonight.

Ryan: Harlan

SOFTBALL: Sidney at Fremont-Mills  

The Corner Conference Pitcher of the Year (Kendall Reed) versus the Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year (Olivia Larsen) from last season battling on the first night? Plus, the two teams shared the regular season championship in 2019. Yes please!

Derek: Fremont-Mills — I’m taking the top pitcher and her very strong offense behind her.

Trev: Fremont-Mills — The Knights got the best of Sidney the first time last season to get a head up. I think they will do it again this year.

Ryan: Fremont-Mills

BASEBALL: Sidney at Fremont-Mills 

Both teams lost senior pitchers — Justis Hayes for Sidney and Jacob Jenkerson for Fremont-Mills — so the question of who gets the ball on both sides is up in there.

Derek: Sidney — My guess is Garett Phillips throws to open the year for the Cowboys, but my choice comes from maybe a bit more offense coming back for Sidney.

Trev: Fremont-Mills — I think F-M might return a smidge more. I flipped a coin on this one.

Ryan: Sidney

SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley at Underwood 

A senior-laden Missouri Valley team looks to take a jump forward while Underwood brings back plenty from a successful team last year.

Derek: Underwood — I’m an Ella Pierce fan, and I think Underwood is a highly overlooked team to open the year.

Trev: Underwood — Another coin toss matchup. However, I’m leaning with Pierce and Underwood to start the season 1-0.

Ryan: Underwood

SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

It’s Derek’s champion versus the sleeper of a Western Iowa Conference that appears to completely be up for grabs. 

Derek: Logan-Magnolia — I took the Panthers to win the conference so I have to take them to win here. Treynor could turn the WIC upside down on opening night.

Trev: Logan-Magnolia — However, if they meet again in July, I might not feel the same about this contest. 

Ryan: Logan-Magnolia

BASEBALL: AHSTW at Tri-Center 

Both teams bring back significant pitching and plenty of guys that can hit up and down the lineup.

Derek: Tri-Center — Kaleb Smith is the likely opening night pitcher for the Trojans, and he was downright excellent last year.

Trev: Tri-Center — AHSTW was my sleep for the WIC, but I had them fourth behind Treynor, Underwood and T-C. I’ll rely on the Trojans and whoever they put on the mound, but not by much. I think this will be low-scoring and close.

Ryan: AHSTW

SOFTBALL: Lenox at Martensdale-St. Marys 

Lenox brings back TJ Stoaks in the circle and a number of other talented players on the offensive side while MSTM also has a bunch of experienced talent coming back.

Derek: Lenox — This is a scary one for the Tigers to open up the season, but TJ Stoaks is a tough one to bet against.

Trev: Lenox — Stoaks is tough to bet against in the circle. This game should be a doozy.

Ryan: Lenox

BASEBALL: Lenox at Stanton 

The only non-conference matchup on the docket here. Lenox might go to Zach Schmitz to open up the season against Stanton’s Colby Royal, who was a First Team Elite Selection by the Corner coaches last year.

Derek: Stanton — I think this is a toss-up, but I’ll go with Royal, who was pretty tough to hit last season.

Trev: Lenox — Dare I call this matchup salty? Yes, yes I do. I think these teams are pretty evenly balanced, but I’ll lean Lenox by virtue of a coin flip.

Ryan: Stanton

View the complete schedule for tonight’s KMAland high school softball and baseball below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM

Red Oak at Creston

Harlan at St. Albert

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Fremont-Mills 

Griswold at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Audubon at Riverside

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at Martesndale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

Non-Conference 

Stanton at Southwest Valley 

IKM-Manning at Glidden-Ralston 

Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur

Nodaway Valley vs. Grand View Christian (at Altoona)

Lamoni at Bedford

Orient-Macksburg at East Union

Southeast Warren at Knoxville

Murray at Wayne 

Whiting at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Sioux City East at Western Christian 

Westwood at Sioux City North

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Clarinda at Shenandoah On KMA AM 960, 7:30 PM

Red Oak at Creston

Harlan at St. Albert

Atlantic at Lewis Central 

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Corner Conference 

Griswold at East Mills

Sidney at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Audubon at Riverside

AHSTW at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Bedford

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Boyer Valley

CAM at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Non-Conference 

Lenox at Stanton

Orient-Macksburg at East Union

Nodaway Valley at Winterset

Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur

Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren

Murray at Wayne

Sioux City East at Western Christian