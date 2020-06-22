(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school baseball and softball season begins tonight, including Underwood/T-C baseball on AM 960 and Riverside/Treynor softball on FM 99.1.
We're supposed to be getting better, not worse! On Friday night, nobody had a winning record with Derek and Trevor going 3-5 and Ryan putting up a 2-6 mark. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 31-15
Trev: 25-21
Ryan: 21-25
A busy night of picks with another 16 predictions. View the full schedule below the picks.
SOFTBALL: St. Albert (2-2, 1-2) at Atlantic (4-1, 3-0)
The Saintes finished up the first week with a thrilling walk-off win over Glenwood on Friday night for their second straight win. Atlantic was dominant through their first four before slipping up against a solid Earlham club.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic - I'm on the St. Albert bandwagon, but this one is a little too tough for my taste. Olivia Engler's two-way season has been outstanding.
Trev's Pick: Atlantic - I want to pull the trigger and ride with St. Albert's momentum, but I need to catch DMart and stay ahead of Ryan. Atlantic is either the best or second best team in the Hawkeye Ten right now.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - Atlatnic's offense has been good to start the year. I think they have too much firepower in this one.
BASEBALL: Denison-Schleswig (1-2, 0-2) at Harlan (2-1, 2-1)
Denison-Schleswig had a tough first week, but they were able to end it on a high note with a shutout win over a solid Audubon club on Saturday. Harlan lost on opening night, but they also responded with a pair of wins to finish a winning week.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - Maybe there's a chance Harlan looks ahead to LC and past Denison-Schleswig, but programs of Harlan's caliber rarely overlook anyone. The Cyclones are a little fresher. I'll take them.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Harlan bounced back nicely last week after losing to St. Albert on Monday. Connor Bruck - known for his pitching prowess - is also swinging a hot stick.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - It could be an interesting game with Lewis Central looming for the Cyclones, and the Monarchs with some fresh arms, although not Jack Mendlik, who threw a gem against Audubon. Still, hard to pick against Harlan.
SOFTBALL: Lewis Central (1-1, 1-1) at Kuemper Catholic (2-2, 1-1)
The Titans bounced back from their opening night loss to Harlan with a win over St. Albert while Kuemper took a week one split with wins over Denison-Schleswig and Glidden-Ralston and losses to Harlan and Boone.
Ryan's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - The Knights had a busy opening week, splitting four games. Chloe Venteicher is off to a nice start in the circle. I'll take the Knights.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Really tough pick here. Kuemper had just one bad inning in their loss to Harlan. If they can avoid one of those, I like their chances. But man, this is a good game.
Trev's Pick: Lewis Central - I think these teams are fairly even. LC was supposed to play Shen on Friday and Red Oak on Saturday, but both games were washed out. They haven't played since Tuesday. Kuemper played Friday and Saturday. Give me LC.
SOFTBALL: Fremont-Mills (2-1, 1-1) at Stanton (2-2, 2-0)
Fremont-Mills took one on the chin on opening night, but they responded with a nice win over Missouri Valley and then 8-1 triumph over Essex to finish the week. Stanton, meanwhile, has outscored their Corner foes by a combined 22-6 total, including a KMA-motivated win over Griswold on Friday.
Derek's Pick: Fremont-Mills - I hate to do this again to my Stanton friends, but I'm going to go with my preseason Corner pick. They had a rough night last Monday, but they've since proven to be back on the up and up. Not an easy pick here, either.
Trev's Pick: Fremont-Mills - Hey Stanton folks, I'm giving you some more motivation. Sincerely, someone from Villisca. I'll put my trust in Kendall Reed to keep the Knights afloat.
Ryan's Pick: Stanton - Stanton picked up a real nice win over Griswold to close out their week last week. They have shown the ability to hit so far this season, so I'll roll with that.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (1-3, 1-1) at Sidney (2-1, 2-0)
Another key Corner Conference game. The Cowgirls rolled F-M and then needed a big comeback to beat East Mills for their first two wins while the Tigers are looking for a bounceback after Friday's loss to Stanton.
Trev's Pick: Sidney - This game is huge in terms of the conference race. Sidney has scored 18, 8 and 10. I really don't want a "Thanks for the motivation," from Kent Larsen. I think it's the Cowgirls' conference to lose right now.
Ryan's Pick: Sidney - Griswold has been a hard team for me to peg early on in the season. I'll take the more known commodity in Sidney.
Derek's Pick: Sidney - Can you imagine if Griswold wins and F-M wins? It would be mass hysteria in the Corner. However, I'm going with the home team to keep their undefeated conference record intact.
SOFTBALL: Essex (0-2, 0-1) at East Mills (0-3, 0-2)
East Mills was much better in their last game than the first two when they lost big to Griswold and Whiting. They even had Sidney on the ropes. The Trojanettes have had to deal with Stanton and F-M in their first two.
Derek's Pick: East Mills - I'll use East Mills' performance on Friday as a sign things are turning around. Wolverines get their first win.
Trev's Pick: East Mills - The Wolverines had a 7-0 lead on Sidney Friday night, but they couldn't close it out. I'm sure that loss stings, but it showed they could put up some runs against the top of the conference. The Wolverines win tonight to match last year's total.
Ryan's Pick: East Mills - East Mills is a young program with kids still learning the ins and outs of varsity time. The Wolverines did play right with Sidney at the end of last week, and I think that's enough to give them the edge here.
BASEBALL: Tri-Center (3-0, 2-0) at Underwood (5-0, 3-0)
A major league matchup on AM 960 tonight with Trev Maeder. Both rotations are fresh, both teams are undefeated and the whole dang WIC might be on the line.
Trev's Pick: Abstain. This is Trev's game on AM 960 tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - Underwood had some really nice wins, including stepping out of conference, on Saturday. Both teams have pitching ready to go for this one, and I expect a tight battle, but I think Underwood has just a few more weapons.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - This should be a great, great game, but the Eagles have been outstanding so far this year. Their pitching has been on point, and their lineup is very deep.
BASEBALL: IKM-Manning (1-2, 1-1) at Logan-Magnolia (2-1, 1-1)
The Wolves nabbed a nice low-scoring win over Missouri Valley in their last time out after falling to Tri-Center and Woodward-Granger. Lo-Ma shocked Treynor, ran into Underwood and then rolled through West Monona in their first week.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I think this is a really good team. We're learn more and more as the season goes on, but they shouldn't be docked for losing to Underwood like everyone else.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The win over Treynor raised my eyebrows a little bit. Lo-Ma has a few more arms to work with and is hitting .282 as a team to IKM-Manning's .157. The Panthers it is.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - What a start to the year for the Panthers, as they beat Treynor on opening night. The big question is who will Lo-Ma throw here with two other conference games this week? I'll take the Panthers and those sweet pinstripes.
BASEBALL: Audubon (2-3, 2-1) at Missouri Valley (0-3, 0-2)
While Missouri Valley dropped three games, two of them were by a total of three runs. The other was to Underwood. Audubon had a very tough week with tight losses to Treynor, Underwood and Denison-Schleswig and an impressive win over Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - Audubon survived their gauntlet week with a 2-3 record. The secret? Pitching. They only gave up more than three once, and that was to Treynor. I'll roll with the Wheelers to grind out another one.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - Audubon has too much pitching each night for me to bet against them very often.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers got great pitching all through the week last week, and while Missouri Valley should be able to put one of their best arms on the mound, I'm sticking with Audubon here.
SOFTBALL: Riverside (3-1, 2-0) at Treynor (2-2, 1-2)
Riverside rolled through a 3-0 start before tripping up against Lenox on Saturday, but their WIC goals are still in place. Treynor, meanwhile, battled back from an 0-2 start with nice wins over AHSTW and Woodbine to close the week.
Trev's Pick: Riverside - This game has trap written all over it. Treynor is coming around while Riverside is coming off a tight loss to Lenox. But, I think the Bulldogs are the team to beat in the WIC. Kenna Ford vs. Jadyn Huisman should be fun.
Ryan's Pick: Riverside - I really like where this Riverside program is at. Kenna Ford is slugging .933 and has a 0.88 ERA. That'll play.
Derek's Pick: Abstain. This is my game tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:30.
SOFTBALL: Melcher-Dallas (4-1) at East Union (4-1)
Both teams have gaudy records through the first week of the season, but East Union's lone loss is to this very Melcher-Dallas team. They lost at the Orient-Macksburg Tournament on Wednesday by a 14-5 score.
Derek's Pick: East Union - I'm going to roll with the Eagles to avenge their lone loss and snag an upset win. Just a gut feeling.
Trev's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - It sure would be cool if they had stats up on QuikStats. I do know they are 4-1 with a nine-run victory over East Union.
Ryan's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - The 14-5 score from last week is a big gap to overcome. I'll go with the Saints.
BASEBALL: Lamoni (2-0) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0)
Lamoni has a chance to make a big move in the state, but they will have to do it against a Blue Devils team that has mostly dominated on their way to a 6-0 start. The Demons were dominant, too, in outscoring their two opponents by a 25-1 score.
Trev's Pick: MSTM - I feel confident saying this is a preview of the Class 1A Substate 6 final. This game will be a lot of fun. MSTM is off to a hot start and is the team to beat while Lamoni can put themselves on the map. I really want to call the upset, but I need to catch up. I don't like doubting Jon Fitzpatrick.
Ryan's Pick: MSTM - As Trevor Maeder would say (repeatedly), this is a salty matchup. A win for Lamoni would be a huge step forward for the program, but I think MSTM has just a little more all around depth.
Derek's Pick: MSTM - I love this Lamoni team, but the Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 in the state for a reason.
BASEBALL: CAM (3-0, 1-0) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1, 2-0)
This is another major league matchup with the Rolling Valley Conference likely up for grabs. The Cougars rolled throughout last week while CR-B took a loss to Audubon but responded with a win over Kuemper.
Derek's Pick: CAM - The Crusaders will try to match their terrific arms with CAM's bats, but the Cougars also have plenty of strong arms to turn to. I'll take the Cougs in a minor upset.
Trev's Pick: CAM - CAM has scored 46 runs in three games. Their bats are sizzling right now. I think CR-B has the pitching edge, but they might be down to their third option. I think the CAM bats keep rolling.
Ryan's Pick: CR-B - Kade Schlepp only threw 90 pitches on Thursday, so that means he could come back in this one. I'll take the Crusaderes in a close one.
SOFTBALL: Exira/EHK (6-0, 4-0) at Glidden-Ralston (3-1, 2-0)
A battle of RVC unbeatens after Exira/EHK stormed through Whiting, West Harrison, Boyer Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard last week. They're already halfway home through one week. Glidden-Ralston, meanwhile, has proven to have the offense. Can they do it against Macy Emgarten?
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - Until proven otherwise, Macy Emgarten and Exira/EHK are the class of the Rolling Valley, but this one could be interesting.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - There's some hesitance with this pick. G-R's lone loss is a two-run defeat to Kuemper on Saturday while Exira/EHK cruised at Griswold. I'll lean on the Spartans in a tight one.
Ryan's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Last week was a nice week offensively for the Wildcats, scoring double digits in three of their four games. I like the way they are playing right now.
BASEBALL: Exira/EHK (0-4, 0-2) at Glidden-Ralston (1-1, 1-1)
The Spartans played CR-B, Boyer Valley, CAM and West Harrison last week. Three of those teams haven't lost in the RVC. G-R took down Ar-We-Va and then lost to Boyer Valley in their two games.
Trev's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - Grant Borkowski would appear to be available to throw this one, but it's a big week schedule-wise for G-R. When do they turn him loose? I'm guessing tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - A pair of toss-up games tonight in Glidden. The only thing I have to go off is how they both fared against Boyer Valley. Exira/EHK plated six while G-R had two. The Spartans get off the skid tonight.
Derek's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - There's a chance Grant Borkowski could be saved for CAM on Thursday, but I'll take the chance he's on the bump again tonight for another win.
BASEBALL: Woodbine (0-0, 0-0) at West Harrison (1-2, 0-2)
It appears the season begins for Woodbine tonight. If not, forget we ever said any thing. West Harrison took a tough one-run loss to Boyer Valley, shutout Exira/EHK and then were shutout by CAM in the opening week.
Derek's Pick: Woodbine - YOLO. The Tigers have great arms and a strong lineup, and while West Harrison can matchup with those arms, I'm going to go with the YOLO pick.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - This is the season opener for Woodbine, so you would typically say they are fresher, but I don't know if they were allowed to practice over the past week. I think there might be a little rust.
Ryan's Pick: Woodbine - A delayed start to the season for Woodbine means every pitcher is available and everyone is fresh. I'll take the Tigers.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Clarinda
Red Oak at Glenwood
St. Albert at Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Griswold at Sidney
Essex at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Treynor On FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine at West Harrison
Non-Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Bedford
Melcher-Dallas at East Union
Southeast Warren at Moravia
Grand View Christian at Wayne
Central Decatur at Murray
Van Meter at Twin Cedars (DH)
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Clarinda
Red Oak at Glenwood
St. Albert vs. Atlantic (at Griswold)
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Lewis Central at Kuemper Catholic
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Stanton
Griswold at Sidney
Essex at East Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Underwood On AM 960, 7:30 PM
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Southwest Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at Boyer Valley
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln
Non-Conference
Melcher-Dallas at East Union
Central Decatur at Murray
Southeast Warren at Moravia
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley