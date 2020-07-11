(KMAland) -- The baseball tournament trail begins later tonight with broadcasts from Clarinda and Corning.
Last night, the picking was rough with Derek leading the way in posting a 4-4 record. Trevor and Ryan were both 3-5. The latest standings:
Derek: 159-78
Trev: 144-84 (10.5 GB)
Ryan: 143-89 (13.5 GB)
During the tournament trail, we are going to pick every single KMAland conference school vs. KMAland conference school matchup. Tonight, there are 20 on the slate. Check out our picks and the full schedule below the picks.
BASEBALL: Red Oak (2-10) at Clarinda (6-8)
Clarinda had a tough week after an 11-2 win over Bedford. They followed by not scoring a run against either Denison-Schleswig or Underwood. Red Oak lost to Lewis Central, routed Essex and lost in walk-off fashion to East Mills. The two teams played on June 29th, and it was Clarinda leaving with a 13-2 win.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals are well known for their postseason runs, and they've got a mix of guys that can help them make another. Interesting note, though: Red Oak has won three straight first round district games, and they probably weren't the favorite in any of them.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals have the pitching depth to be a sleeper in postseason action. I think their path to that begins tonight.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan and Austin McNorton tonight on AM 960 at about 7:00.
BASEBALL: Essex (0-8) at St. Albert (17-1)
St. Albert won the city championship in a year where both Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson are pretty stout. Essex has four more 8th graders listed on their roster than they do seniors and have played just twice in July.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons are rolling at the moment. All due respect to Essex, but I can't see that ending yet.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons have been the class of small-school baseball in KMAland this year. They have their sites set on a long stay in Des Moines later this month and that starts here.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - It's self-explanatory. The Falcons won the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship for a reason.
BASEBALL: Stanton (9-4) vs. East Union (4-8) at Corning
The two teams played earlier this week with Stanton picking up a dominant 22-2 win. That was the last time the Eagles played while the Vikings dropped a game the next night to Nodaway Valley.
Ryan's Pick: Stanton - Stanton won this matchup earlier this week 22-2, but I'm guessing the pitching was a little different than what we'll see this afternoon. I think Stanton still has the edge here with their full staff available.
Derek's Pick: Stanton - I picked East Union earlier this week thinking Stanton was a little deep in their rotation, but I feel very, very positive about the top of the Stanton pitching staff.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Catch the call at 4:30 on FM 99.1.
BASEBALL: Fremont-Mills (5-8) vs. Exira/EHK (2-11) at St. Albert
Fremont-Mills has three of their five wins since June 29th while Exira/EHK has seemingly played much better since the turn of the month. They took CAM and Woodbine to seven innings, beat Orient-Macksburg and hung in with IKM-Manning.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - This could be considered a bit of an upset, but I think the Spartans will throw Tyler Petersen out there with hopes of snagging a postseason victory. He's been their go-to guy and a good one at that.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - The RVC might have been a bit under appreciated this year, which makes the Spartans record a little more understandable, and means they are battle tested.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - I've been going back and forth on this one since the brackets were released. Tyler Petersen is available for the Spartans, so I think they have a slight edge in this one.
BASEBALL: Griswold (1-6) at Sidney (6-3)
Sidney won the Corner Conference regular season championship, and in that run to the title they beat Griswold 22-12 back on June 22nd.
Trev's Pick: Sidney - They combined for 34 runs once already this year, so look for the scoreboard to get a workout. However, I'll take the Cowboys again.
Ryan's Pick: Sidney - This was a 22-12 win for Sidney back on June 22nd. I think this game will feature less runs, but the result should stay the same.
Derek's Pick: Sidney - The Cowboys have been very impressive this year. Even in some of their defeats (5-4) to AHSTW most recently) I've been impressed.
BASEBALL: East Mills (6-6) vs. Riverside (0-9) at Sidney
East Mills has had a wild last four games with all four decided by one run, including walk-off loss and a walk-off win mixed in there. Riverside was last seen five days ago in a tough 18-15 loss to Fremont-Mills.
Ryan's Pick: East Mills - The Wolverines have won a one-run game and lost two one-run games this week, but they've managed to save at least one of their top arms for this one.
Derek's Pick: East Mills - One thing to watch might be East Mills saving a pitcher for the next round, but I think they're deep enough to get it done.
Trev's Pick: East Mills - Did you see the teamwork drill they did in the swimming pool yesterday? They are ready for the postseason.
BASEBALL: Ar-We-Va (0-8) at Audubon (9-7)
The Wheelers lost their last two games as they started to prepare for the postseason, but before that they were rolling with five wins in six games. The only loss was to St. Albert. Ar-We-Va lost their last time out in eight innings to a decent East Sac County team -- their third loss this season by two runs or less.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers have some serious arms in their rotation, and it's going to make for a very, very tough out.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers pitching is too good for the Rockets' bats to overcome tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - It's been a rough year for Ar-We-Va, while Audubon has played a brutal schedule this week. I like the Wheelers to move on here.
BASEBALL: IKM-Manning (3-5) vs. Boyer Valley (4-4) at Audubon
IKM-Manning sat out a week with a positive coronavirus test, but they played two games this past week, including a win over Exira/EHK. Boyer Valley has played just twice in July, losing to Woodbine and Logan-Magnolia. They've lost four straight since the surprising 4-0 start.
Trev's Pick: Boyer Valley - IKM-Manning has had a weird year, while Boyer Valley has shown the ability to score lots of runs. I'll lean on them to score at least one more tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - Jesse Soma has been on the mound for three of the Bulldogs' four wins this year. I would guess he gets the ball here and gets BV a win.
Derek's Pick: IKM-Manning - YOLO pick. IKM-Manning has a strong pitcher in Conner Richards, who might be able to match up pretty well with Boyer Valley's Hunter Soma. Boyer Valley is the safe pick, but I didn't get this lead by being safe.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (8-2) vs. Woodbine (5-2) at Coon Rapids
The best game of the night. Logan-Magnolia has won their last five, including nice wins over AHSTW, Tri-Center and Boyer Valley. Woodbine has also won their last five. This is -- as Trevor Maeder would say -- a SALTY matchup.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - This is a tough one to nail down. Woodbine is playing real well after having a one-week delay to the start of their year. But, I think a rested Lo-Ma has a little bit deeper staff on the mound.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Both teams have great pitching, and I think it will definitely be a duel in that regard. However, I think Lo-Ma's lineup is a bit deeper and certainly more experienced. Whether that comes into play or not, I don't know. It's just what I'm rolling with at the moment. Very tough pick.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - This is the game I'm the least confident in, but Lo-Ma has not played since Monday, which means the cupboard is full.
BASEBALL: AHSTW (5-4) vs. Treynor (8-7) at Clarinda
Treynor had a nice little stretch with four straight wins before losses to St. Albert and Des Moines Christian the last two times out. AHSTW beat Sidney and Griswold in their last two games to snap a three-game skid. The Vikings won the earlier matchup, 2-0, on June 19th.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - The Cardinals had 13 baserunners in that 2-0 loss. If they have that many again later today, I expect they will score some runs.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - I know AHSTW won the first one, but I feel Treynor is playing much, much better at the moment. They are a severe threat in this substate.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan and Austin McNorton on AM 960 at 4:30.
BASEBALL: Melcher-Dallas (1-13) at Martensdale-St. Marys (22-1)
Martensdale-St. Marys took a loss to Des Moines Christian last night in the final game of the regular season. Melcher-Dallas lost twice this week in matchups with North Mahaska and Moravia by a combined 28-4.
Trev's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - You have to be crazy to go against the Blue Devils. I am crazy, but not that crazy.
Ryan's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - The Blue Devils have rolled this year and are as deep of a Class 1A team pitching-wise as anyone in the state. I will take them to start their quest for Des Moines here.
Derek's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - You knew they would do it, but kudos to MSTM for getting 23 games in over 22 possible dates.
BASEBALL: Murray (3-9) at Southeast Warren (12-2)
Murray had a nice comeback win over Seymour last night to snap a four-game skid. The Warhawks bounced back from a 3-2 loss to Mount Ayr on Tuesday by beating Lenox.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - The Warhawks have used their three games this week to line things up for a deep postseason run. They have the depth and talent to get a win in this one.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - The Warhawks are quite talented in their staff and in their lineup.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - The pitching is so much deeper for the Warhawks, that shows tonight.
BASEBALL: Moulton-Udell (3-8) at Central Decatur (14-6)
Central Decatur won four games this week, scoring 66 runs in the process. Moulton-Udell has played just three games in the month of July, going 1-2 with a win over Murray and losses to Twin Cedars and Wayne. CD won this matchup on the opening night of the season by a 16-0 count.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals keep it rolling.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals have shown the ability to win games 4-2 or 26-5. That type of diversity in styles pays a lot of dividends when your season is on the line.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - These two teams matched up on opening night in a 16-0 CD win. I think this could be a little closer, but that's a large deficit to overcome.
BASEBALL: Moravia (7-7) vs. Wayne (4-7) at Leon
Wayne was last seen in a 12-1 loss to Lamoni, but they had some pretty good showings against Southeast Warren (2-0 loss), Lenox (7-3 loss) and Moulton-Udell (9-3 win) this past week. Moravia has won four of their last five entering this game.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - Wayne took some bumps in a stout POI this year, but they've looked strong against the two other Bluegrass schools they have faced.
Ryan's Pick: Moravia - The Mohawks have kept their top two pitchers (both freshmen) on tight pitch counts this week to prepare for the postseason. One of those two gets the ball tonight and I think that gives Moravia the edge.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - Moravia is the hot team, but Wayne is well-tested. Plus, they have Bret Whitehall at their disposal, and he's very, very good.
BASEBALL: Seymour (2-8) at Mount Ayr (9-2)
Mount Ayr had a four-game win streak snapped earlier this week by Centerville, but they've played well throughout the course of the season. Seymour lost a lead and a game to Murray last night for their eighth straight loss.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders have challenged themselves this week with Centerville and SE Warren on the schedule. That should have them prepared to take an opening-round win.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - They might not throw their top guy tonight, but they have a bunch of dudes that would be considered aces on most teams.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - Pitching, pitching, pitching. That's a major key to postseason success....and the Raiders' strength.
BASEBALL: Lenox (9-7) vs. Nodaway Valley (7-8) at Anita
Very good matchup here. The Tigers had an eight-game win streak snapped recently, but they came back and started another with a win over East Mills. Nodaway Valley has won three of their last four, beating Stanton, Earlham and East Union by a combined 28-5. Lenox was an 8-7 winner on June 23rd.
Derek's Pick: Nodaway Valley - This is such a tight series that the two have split their last 24 games, according to QuikStats. They both have options on the mound, and for no other reason than the coin came up heads, I'm going with Nodaway Valley to get the win.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - I think Nodaway Valley has improved since Lenox beat them earlier this year. The bad news for them is Lenox has, too.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Every single Lenox hurler is available in this game. The Tigers have developed some real nice depth on the mound and have played this season in a style to make a deep postseason run.
BASEBALL: Bedford (4-10) at Southwest Valley (1-14)
Bedford has played in a number of wild games throughout the season, including a 13-11 win over Southwest Valley back on June 23rd. The Timberwolves are looking to snap a 10-game losing streak that started that night.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear all the action on FM 99.1 tonight at about 7:00.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - Bedford owns two wins over the Timberwolves this season and we all know how hard it is to beat a team three times in one year. However, it appears Frank Sefrit has lined things up for Jordan Perkins to throw in this one and get the Bulldogs on to round 2.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - There is probably some thought to "saving" Brennan Sefrit for the next round, but I think Coach Frank Sefrit is of the mind that they'll worry about the next round when/if they get there.
BASEBALL: Orient-Macksburg (3-12) at CAM (12-2)
CAM dropped their first two games of the season earlier this week to Woodward-Granger and Underwood, but they've rebounded to beat Audubon and West Central Valley by a combined 27-2. Orient-Macksburg is no slouch. They've lost six straight, but they've been right in games with some very good teams.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - CAM has big goals this postseason. The Cougars should be in good shape to start things off with a win and get their journey on the way.
Derek's Pick: CAM - While Orient-Macksburg has a top of the rotation that can contend with most teams, I think the Cougars lineup is just far too relentless.
Trev's Pick: CAM - The Cougars' bats have been hitting at an insane clip. I find it hard to believe that will come to a halt in the first round.
BASEBALL: Glidden-Ralston (2-8) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-4)
The Crusaders and Wildcats just met eight days ago with CR-B taking a 16-1 victory. Since then, they've gone 2-1 with wins over South Central Calhoun and Newell-Fonda and a one-run loss to Webster City. Glidden-Ralston has dropped four in a row since a 5-4 win on June 29th over Exira/EHK.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - The Crusaders begin what they hope will be yet another trip to the state tournament.
Trev's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - The Crusaders' record might not be what many thought it could be heading into the postseason, but they played some tough competition and 12-4 is really darn good.
Ryan's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - It was a little choppy to start the year, but CR-B has found its groove. The Crusaders have won six-of-seven and nine-of-11 entering postseason play. I wouldn't want to see them in the postseason.
BASEBALL: Lamoni (11-4) vs. Mormon Trail (4-10) at Mount Ayr
These two teams just matched up three days ago with Lamoni rolling to a 16-0 win. The Demons added another win the next night over Wayne and are playing good baseball entering the postseason. Mormon Trail actually opened July with a 3-0 mark with a combined score of 34-2. They've lost their last three, though.
Trev's Pick: Lamoni - If anyone is going to prevent Martensdale from returning to Des Moines, I think it's the Demons. They begin that quest tonight with a dub.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - These two teams played earlier this week and it was a 16-0 win for the Demons. Lamoni is very deep on the mound and 1-9 in the order. I like them to get a win here.
Derek's Pick: Lamoni - I expect Gabe Stripe will give Mormon Trail a chance to compete, but I can't pick against the Demons here.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central
East Union at Des Moines North (DH)
Moravia at Pleasantville
KMALAND BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District 4 – First Round
BCLUW at Ogden, 7:00 PM
St. Edmond vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Ogden), 4:30 PM
Baxter at Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:00 PM
Madrid vs. Colo-Nesco (at Ankeny Christian), 4:30 PM
Class 1A District 11 – First Round
Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys, 7:00 PM
Lynville-Sully vs. Twin Cedars (at Martensdale), 4:30 PM
Murray at Southeast Warren, 7:00 PM
North Mahaska vs. Earlham (at Southeast Warren), 4:30 PM
Class 1A District 12 – First Round
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur, 7:00 PM
Moravia vs. Wayne (at Central Decatur), 4:30 PM
Lamoni vs. Mormon Trail (at Mount Ayr), 4:30 PM
Seymour at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 13 – First Round
Orient-Macksburg at CAM, Anita, 7:00 PM
Lenox vs. Nodaway Valley (at Anita), 4:30 PM
Stanton vs. East Union (at Corning), 4:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Bedford at Southwest Valley, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 1A District 14 – First Round
Essex at St. Albert, 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (St. Albert), 4:30 PM
Griswold at Sidney, 7:00 PM
East Mills vs. Riverside (at Sidney), 4:30 PM
Class 1A District 15 – First Round
Ar-We-Va at Audubon, 7:00 PM
IKM-Manning vs. Boyer Valley (at Audubon), 4:30 PM
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine (at Coon Rapids), 4:30 PM
Class 1A District 16 – First Round
West Monona at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM
Lawton-Bronson vs. West Harrison, 4:30 PM (at Kingsley)
Hinton vs. River Valley (at Moville), 7:00 PM
Westwood at Woodbury Central, 4:30 PM
Class 2A District 15 – First Round
AHSTW vs. Treynor (at Clarinda), 4:30 PM On AM 960
Red Oak at Clarinda, 7:00 PM On AM 960
Class 2A District 16 – First Round
MVAOCOU at Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM
OABCIG vs. Missouri Valley (at Carroll), 4:30 PM