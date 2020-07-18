(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A district baseball finals, and Class 4A and 5A regional semifinal softball on tap for tonight, including Treynor/Clarinda, St. Albert/Sidney and CAM/Bedford baseball on the KMA airwaves.
Ryan took the bragging rights on Friday night with a 6-2 mark while Derek and Trevor were 5-3. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 219-93
Trev: 201-100 (12.5 GB)
Ryan: 200-104 (15.0 GB)
We are continuing to pick all KMAland vs. KMAland matchups in the postseason, and tonight there are nine games to pick. Enjoy the groupthink below (and the full schedule below that).
BASEBALL: Treynor (10-7) at Clarinda (8-8)
This looks to be the fourth district final meeting between these two teams since 2015. Treynor won in 2015 by two, Clarinda won by one in 2016 and then Treynor won by one in 2017. This is the first time, though, it's being played in Clarinda.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Derek tonight on FM 99.1.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - Get ready for a low-scoring affair with a lot of small-ball, because that's what this matchup looks like. I think Treynor is just slightly deeper pitching, so I give them the edge. Derek should have a doozy tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - Treynor is playing on a whole new level since about the midway point of the season. Treynor has Nate McCombs ready to throw and a lot of arms behind him. I think they win in a tight battle.
SOFTBALL: Lewis Central (12-7) at Harlan (14-4)
The Cyclones haven't played in five days and have had just two games in the past 11, but they will take the field against a Lewis Central team that is playing about as good as any in the area. Since the start of July, then Titans are 8-2 with several impressive wins. Harlan did win the earlier meeting, 8-3.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - I like the way LC is playing right now, but the Cyclones should be rested and ready to go.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Lewis Central has come a long ways since they lost to Harlan 8-3 back on June 23rd. I think they will keep this one close with their defense, but Harlan's ability to score is just a little too much.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - The Titans are certainly on one right now, but I have the ultimate faith in Emily Brouse, Tianna Kasperbauer and a very deep Harlan lineup here. I do think it will be a great game.
BASEBALL: Sidney (8-3) at St. Albert (19-1)
A battle of the co-Hawkeye Ten (St. Albert) and Corner (Sidney) champions here. St. Albert is riding a nine-game win streak for the second time this season after combining to beat Essex and Exira/EHK by a 33-2 score. Sidney has also put up plenty of runs (34) in wins over Griswold and East Mills to get here.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Listen to Ryan with the call on AM 960 tonight at 7:00.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons can hit like crazy, and they have a plethora of arms that not many 1A teams can match up with.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - It's hard to pick against St. Albert with the bats they have and the cavalcade of arms at their disposal.
BASEBALL: Missouri Valley (3-10) at Kuemper Catholic (13-8)
What a sweet little run here for Missouri Valley, which has been dealing with heartbreaking losses all season. Kuemper, meanwhile, has hit their stride again with nice wins over MVAOCOU (10-0) and Underwood (9-4) to move two wins from state.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - The Knights are in prime position to qualify for another state tournament with how they can potentially line their pitching up.
Trev's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - It would be an amazing story if Missouri Valley can make it to a substate final, but I think Kuemper is just playing too good right now.
Ryan's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Randy Snyder's teams usually have three characteristics. They pitch well, play great in close games and play their best in the postseason. The Knights have their pitching lined up and with both of these teams having an affinity for close games, I'll take Kuemper by a nose.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (10-2) vs. Boyer Valley (6-4) at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia hasn't lost since a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Audubon back on June 23rd. Since then, they've won seven straight, including a 12-4 win over Boyer Valley to close the regular season. BV has continued to find ways to win, like scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat IKM-Manning in the district opener and then edging Audubon despite getting no-hit in the semifinals.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Coach Kurtis Hinkel has not received enough credit for the job he's done with this team. Boyer Valley has found ways to win, but can they do it against Dylan Cunard? I'm not sure.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Logan-Magnolia hasn't lost since June 23rd. The Panthers have every pitcher on their staff available to throw in this one, while Boyer Valley had to burn Hunter Soma to get to this point. I like the Panthers here.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers are impressively deep in their pitching staff and have really continued to grow on the offensive end. I think they'll make it another win tonight.
BASEBALL: Bedford (6-10) at CAM (14-2)
It's been season-long success for the CAM baseball program, which bashed the ball and got great pitching enough to sweep the Rolling Valley Conference. They then outscored Orient-Macksburg and Nodaway Valley 28-4 in their two district games. Bedford has a postseason-ready team led by a Division II pitcher, and it's showed in district play with wins by 21-0 and 12-0 scores.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - CAM can do it all. The Cougars hit .380 as a team and they have a nice stable of arms that they feel comfortable rolling out in multiple spots. Bedford will need to play a perfect game and get a little help to pull this off, but I like CAM.
Derek's Pick: CAM - If I didn't have such a big lead, I might not play it so close to the vest. If I'm trying to catch someone, I would maybe take a chance or two, and this would be one of them. Brennan Sefrit won't be easy to beat, but I'll take the depth of that Cougars lineup.
Trev's Pick: CAM - I tip my cap to what Bedford has done over the past two games. I think the Bulldogs probably have the best pitcher, but CAM's rotation is deeper and their offense is more efficient, that gives them the edge tonight.
BASEBALL: Mount Ayr (11-2) at Central Decatur (16-6)
This is a heavyweight district final if we've ever seen one. Mount Ayr averages nearly nine runs per game while Central Decatur averages over 11. But both teams also have great pitching, as evidenced by the Raiders outscoring Seymour 18-2 in their two district wins. CD has scored 28 runs in a pair of wins of their own over Moravia and Moulton-Udell and are on a streak of scoring at least 11 in six straight. Mount Ayr won the earlier matchup, 3-1.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders are as deep as most 1A teams in this area when it comes to pitching, and that's even without their potential ace injured this year. I like them to prove it again tonight.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - I've been high on the Raiders all year, I'm not about to jump off the ship. Especially against a team they already beat this year, even if it was by a slim margin.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - It would be fun to manage the pitching staff for the Raiders. They have so many arms that they can contend each and every night. I'll take them here.
BASEBALL: Southeast Warren (14-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (24-1)
The Blue Devils, as expected, weren't affected by the loss to finish the regular season. They've come into district play and rolled to a couple wins over Melcher-Dallas and Lynnville-Sully by a combined score of 19-3. Southeast Warren grabbed a dramatic walk-off win over Earlham in the last round after rolling Murray, 14-4. MSTM won the first meeting by an 11-0 count on June 24th.
Trev's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - Crazier things have happened, but I don't predict those crazy things. Just like I'm not picking the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A to lose.
Ryan's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - Another team that has deep pitching is the Blue Devils. They have played a ton of games this season and they've been able to spread the wealth around on the mound. They also beat Southeast Warren 11-0 earlier this year.
Derek's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - I didn't get this significant lead by constantly playing it safe, but there's going on a limb and there's being reckless. Picking against MSTM at this point is reckless.
SOFTBALL: Sioux City East (9-12) at Sioux City North (8-10)
Sioux City North had a modest three-game win streak before a pair of losses to close the regular season. Sioux City East rolled to a 13-3 win over Sioux City West to open regional play and has won three of their last five. The two teams split a doubleheader on June 30th.
Ryan's Pick: Sioux City East - These two teams split their regular season series, but East has the benefit of having one postseason game already under their belt. I think the rust might be a little much to shake off for North.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City North - I don't have a ton of knowledge on these two, so I will take the team that won the doubleheader split via aggregate score earlier this year.
Trev's Pick: Sioux City North - Man, talk about an even matchup. Nearly identical records and offensive production. North has the edge in the circle, though, so they are my pick.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 4A Region 1 Semifinals
Carroll at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer at LeMars
Class 4A Region 4 Semifinals
Lewis Central at Harlan
Knoxville at Carlisle
Class 5A Region 1 Semifinal
Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Class 5A Region 2 Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln at Johnston
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Bettendorf
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Substate 6 Semifinals
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Martensdale-St. Marys
Class 1A Substate 7 Semifinals
Bedford at CAM On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Sidney at St. Albert On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia vs. Boyer Valley at Audubon
Hinton at Kingsley-Pierson
Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals
Treynor at Clarinda On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley at Kuemper Catholic