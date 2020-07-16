(KMAland) -- There are games in every class tonight in regional softball action, including Shenandoah/Red Oak, Lewis Central/Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln/Thomas Jefferson from KMA Sports.
Trevor won the night on Wednesday with a 9-2 record while Ryan was 9-3 and Derek went 8-3. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 208-90
Trev: 191-96 (11.5 GB)
Ryan: 189-101 (15.0 GB)
Today, we pick seven total games, including a copy and paste job from the four games that were washed out yesterday. As always, the schedule is listed below the picks. Enjoy the groupthink!
SOFTBALL: Red Oak (4-10) at Shenandoah (12-5)
The second night of the season saw a wild 18-10 win for Shenandoah, which scored eight runs in the top of the seventh. They're still packing one of the best offensive punches around with a .319 batting average and nine runs per game. Red Oak had a short three-game burst in late June, but they've lost six straight to a mix of very strong teams.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on AM 960 tonight at 7:00 PM.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - The first time was a track meet, which has been a somewhat common thing for both these teams. I'll take Shen to score more.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies own an 18-10 slugfest win over the Tigers early in the year. I don't expect this one to have quite as many runs, but Shenandoah is playing well right now.
SOFTBALL: Lewis Central (11-7) at Glenwood (8-5)
Both teams have played very well down the stretch. For LC, they've lost just twice in the month of July, and those losses came to Bishop Heelan (by 1) and to a similarly hot Creston (by 5). Their upset win over SBL earlier this week was the seventh in the last 10. The Rams, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven since June 29th. During that stretch, they beat LC by a 5-2 count.
Trev's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans are a much better team than they were the first meeting. Megan Gittins has settled in and Haley Bach continues to find ways to reach base. This is a sneaky scary team for whoever they face in the postseason.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan on FM 99.1 tonight at 7:00.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central - I really wish I didn't have to pick this game. I kept going back and forth, and I had no idea which one to land on. The Titans have the recent win over SBL, so their confidence has to be sky-high. With that thought alone, I'll go with LC.
SOFTBALL: Nodaway Valley (8-13) at Mount Ayr (7-4)
Nodaway Valley has played 10(!) more games than Mount Ayr. One of the Raiderettes' games, though, was an 11-1 victory over Nodaway Valley on June 29th. The Wolverines snapped a three-game losing skid (to three very good teams) by beating West Central Valley, 12-3, six days ago. Mount Ayr's four losses are by a combined 11 to Earlham, MSTM, CD and Southeast Warren. Pretty, pretty good.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - It's been over a week since Mount Ayr has played a game. They could have some rust to shake off early, but I think they get it done.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiderettes hope to round into form as they play for just the 12th time and start to navigate the postseason. I think they'll start it on a positive note.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders took a unique approach to the regular season and are rested for the postseason, which is the most important part of the season.
SOFTBALL: East Union (14-7) at Southeast Warren (14-6)
Southeast Warren is looking for a bounce back following losses in their last two, three of their last four and four of their last six. They've played a really challenging slate down the stretch, though, with losses to Wayne, MSTM, Lenox and Clarke. The Eagles beat Orient-Macksburg 5-1 on Monday and have won five of seven. Southeast Warren won the earlier meeting by a 15-1 score on June 23rd.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - East Union has the resume of a team that should have been in my power rankings. I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. But my rankings are weird and volatile. In any event, East Union will make this one closer than their regular season meeting, but I have to roll with the favorite here.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - I admire what East Union has done this year and Todd Verwers has my mythical vote for POI Coach of the Year, but Southeast Warren's offensive has just been too explosive at times this year, such as in a 15-1 win over East Union on June 23rd.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - This was a 15-1 win for the Warhawks earlier this year. East Union has drastically improved since then, so I imagine this will be a little closer.
SOFTBALL: Lamoni (7-9) at Wayne (14-4)
Wayne has lost just one game this season to a KMAland conference school, and they've won eight of their past nine while posting a run differential of plus-82. Lamoni was impressive on Monday in rolling to a 9-2 win over Southwest Valley -- a game all three pickers guessed wrong.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - The Falcons have looked like a team that has a "Fort Dodge or bust" mentality. They aren't busting yet.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - Sterling Berndt is another one of those pitchers whom it is not wise to bet against. So, I will not.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - Sterling Berndt in the circle and a cavalcade of powerful bats at the plate. It's just too much to overcome for Lamoni here.
SOFTBALL: Sioux City West (1-18) at Sioux City East (8-12)
West's lone win of the season came earlier this month against Thomas Jefferson, but they were unable to solve East in losing a doubleheader, 15-5 and 11-1. East has been good for a split against most teams in the MRC this year. They're 7-7 since a 1-5 start.
Ryan's Pick: Sioux City East - East owns a couple of 10-run wins over the Wolverines this season. I think that's a little too much of a gap to overcome.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City East - Pretty tough to pick against a team that 10-runned their opponent earlier in the year. Even tougher when they did it twice.
Trev's Pick: Sioux City East - I feel confident in picking the Black Raiders to get their third win over SC West this season.
SOFTBALL: Thomas Jefferson (2-19) at Abraham Lincoln (6-13)
The Jackets picked up both of their wins during the month of July and had a shot at a few other close games. AL nabbed a nice win over Glenwood three days ago to snap a short three-game skid, but they've split their last eight games after starting 2-9. Those two wins were against TJ by a combined 25-4.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - Both teams have improved steadily since their doubleheader very early in the season. However, I'll take the Lynx to take the season sweep.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor tonight on the KMAX-Stream here at KMAland.com.
Ryan's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - The Lynx picked up a real nice win over Glenwood to head into the postseason. AL has Holly Hansen, who is a very good young pitcher and the confidence of two blowout wins earlier this year over the Jackets.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE -- Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Lamoni at Wayne
Class 1A Region 5 Quarterfinals
East Union at Southeast Warren
Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Class 3A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Des Moines Christian at Creston
Red Oak at Shenandoah On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Class 4A Region 1 First Round
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Spencer at Storm Lake
Class 4A Region 4 First Round
Lewis Central at Glenwood On FM 99.1 7:00 PM
Pella at Knoxville
Class 5A Region 1 First Round
Sioux City West at Sioux City East
Class 5A Region 2 First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Abraham Lincoln On KMAX-Stream