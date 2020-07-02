(KMAland) --A fun night of action is slated for tonight in KMAland.
That also brings a fun night in our KMAland picks with 19 games on the docket.
Ryan led the way last night with an 8-5 record while Derek and Trevor posted 7-6 showings. Here are the latest standings for the summer:
Derek: 93-50
Trevor: 84-54 (6.5 GB)
Ryan: 82-59 (10 GB)
Here are the picks for tonight. The full schedule is listed below the picks.
DISCLAIMER: Derek is enjoying his vacation and has decided not to explain his picks.
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic
Both teams have been up and down over the past few games. Shenandoah has gone 2-4 since starting five in a row while Kuemper has dropped three in a row.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah
Trevor's Pick: Shenandoah - I went back and forth on this one, but I trust Shen's offense a tad more. This one should
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - Shenandoah has hit the ball all around the ballpark this season. I think the Fillies have developed quite a bit of confidence at the plate, especially lately.
SOFTBALL: Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood held off Lewis Central Tuesday night on KMA 960 while Denison-Schleswig had a rough outing against Shenandoah and currently sits 3-8 on the season.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood
Trevor's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams are grinding and finding victories. I think they do so again.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - I saw Glenwood the other night and they looked like a well put together team. Taryn Bertini can dial it up and locates well, while the offense can piece together runs.
BASEBALL: Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood is looking to bounce back from a 10-0 loss to Lewis Central while Denison-Schleswig is fresh off a 10-0 win over Shenandoah. With near identical records and playoff seeding meetings taking place soon, this game could mean more than meets the eye.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig
Trevor's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The Monarchs are starting to turn the corner at the right time. They look like a team that could cause someone some trouble in the postseason
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - The Monarchs are playing their fourth game of the week, while Glenwood was able to keep a lot of arms available with a bullpen game Monday. I think the Rams have a little more left in the tank.
SOFTBALL: Creston at Atlantic
Atlantic is still unbeaten in the Hawkeye Ten and controls their own destiny in the race for a conference title, but Creston has won five in a row and might have something to say about it.
Derek's Pick - Atlantic
Trevor's Pick - Atlantic - Creston has turned it on as of late and I salute them for that, but Olivia Engler looks unbeatable at the moment. Give me Atlantic in a close, low-scoring affair.
Ryan's Pick - Atlantic - Creston picked up a real nice win against Lenox now and seeing TJ Stoaks should help their bats against Olivia Engler. However, I think Atlantic has too much firepower on offense.
BASEBALL: Creston at Atlantic
Both teams have rode the rollercoaster that has been the 2020 season and find themselves on three-game skids. Creston's to St. Albert and Kuemper (twice), Atlantic's to AL, Harlan and Red Oak
Derek's Pick: Atlantic -
Trevor's Pick: Creston - One of these teams is going to get back in the win column after a three-game skid. I think it's Creston. I don't really have a reason, just a coin toss.
Ryan's Pick: Creston - Atlantic still has a game Friday against Shenandoah, while Creston can afford to empty the bullpen out. I'll take the Panthers.
BASEBALL: Griswold at Essex
Someone will get in the win column tonight after starting a combined 0-11.
Derek's Pick: Griswold
Trevor's Pick: Griswold - The Tigers have shown the ability to score runs more consistently. I think they do just enough tonight to win a tight game.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - Griswold has shown the ability to put up some runs in games this year. They just struggle at preventing them. I think the Tigers outslug the Trojans in this one.
BASEBALL: East Mills at Fremont-Mills
East Mills/Fremont-Mills tends to be fun regardless of the sport. East Mills enters fresh off an impressive win over Stanton that puts them right back in contention for the Corner Conference title.
Derek's Pick: Fremont Mills
Trevor's Pick: East Mills - The Wolverines are coming off an impressive win over Stanton. They keep the momentum rolling.
Ryan's Pick: East Mills picked up a huge win over Stanton to start the week. The Wolverines can bring Michael Schafer back in this one and I think that gives them the edge
SOFTBALL: Sidney at Stanton
Stanton has cooled a bit from their hot start, but are still very formidable. Sidney, however, is playing well as of late and beat the Viqueens at the Bedford Tournament on Saturday.
Derek's Pick: Sidney
Trevor's Pick: Sidney - I know they're coming off a tough loss to West Harrison, but I like the way the Cowgirls have been playing. And they beat Stanton just five days ago.
Ryan's Pick: Sidney - Sidney won this same matchup at the Bedford Tournament last weekend. I think the Cowgirls have the talent to win this one (and score a lot of runs).
BASEBALL: Sidney at Stanton (regular season game only)
Sidney and Stanton will also make up the previously-suspended Corner Conference Tournament Final, which was suspended in the bottom of the third with Stanton leading 5-3.
Derek's Pick: Stanton
Trevor's Pick: Stanton - East Mills made the Corner Conference race interesting by upsetting Stanton last week. The Vikings will try to make it uninteresting again.
Ryan's Pick: Stanton - How does this matchup play out after the earlier resumption of the conference tournament championship? As long as Stanton does have to use too much in that one, I think they take care of business in this one.
SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Riverside has clinched the Western Iowa Conference crown, while Logan-Magnolia is looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking extra-inning loss to 4A No. 11 Harlan last night. Catch this one on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor at 7:30 from Oakland.
Derek's Pick: Lo-Ma
Trevor's Pick: No pick - Hear Trevor tonight on KMA-FM 99.1
Ryan's Pick: Riverside - Riverside has already clinched the WIC title and this is a great opportunity to put an exclamation point on that. The Bulldogs have righted the ship after a couple losses over the weekend, so I'll take them to keep things rolling.
SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley at Treynor
Missouri Valley is reeling a bit and sits at 3-8 while Treynor is beginning to turn the corner and find themselves with an above .500 record at 5-4.
Derek's Pick: Treynor
Trevor's Pick: Treynor - The Cardinals are starting to come around. Jadyn Huisman is continuing to improve in the circle. I'm not sure I'd want to face the Cardinals in July.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - The Cardinals have struggled to get in a groove this season. Jadyn Huisman has been good in the circle and as an 8th grader, she is improving each time out.
BASEBALL: Audubon at Tri-Center
Tri-Center went from controlling their own destiny in the WIC to a game behind Underwood in a nine-day span in part to a marathon-loss to Logan-Magnolia and a defeat to Treynor. Audubon has shown to be a tough out thanks to some stingy pitching from Skyler Schultes, Jackson Jensen and Joel Klocke
Derek's Pick: Audubon
Trevor's Pick: Tri-Center - The Trojans are in dire need of a rebound, as well as some help from their friends in the conference. Audubon's no slouch, but I'll take T-C in what is essentially a must-win for them.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - Neither team has much left in terms of pitching. T-C has their backs against the wall and they cannot afford an 0-3 week. I will take the Trojans to pick up the win.
SOFTBALL: Bedford at Lenox
Bedford had some of their momentum slowed by the buzzsaw that is Mount Ayr while Lenox caught another tough-luck loss last night, dropping to Creston by a run for their sixth loss of the season, all of which have came by three runs or less, including four by one run.
Derek's Pick: Lenox
Trevor's Pick: Lenox - Bedford's strength has revolved around being able to score lots of run. TJ Stoaks doesn't usually allow many of those. I'll take Lenox in the Taylor County Showdown.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Bedford swung it well at its home tournament last weekend. But, we all know that TJ Stoaks is a step up from what most teams see night-in and night-out.
BASEBALL: Bedford at Lenox
Lenox heads into this rivalry game as one of the hottest teams in KMAland thanks to a six-game winning streak after a brutal start to the season. Bedford is looking to bounce back after taking one on the chin to Mount Ayr Tuesday night while a showdown with 1A No. 1 Martensdale-St. Marys is looming.
Derek's Pick: Lenox
Trevor's Pick: Lenox - I have a feeling Bedford is saving Sefrit for tomorrow's showdown with Martensdale-St. Marys. Plus, Lenox is hitting the cover off the ball right now.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Brennan Sefrit is unavailable for the Bulldogs and Lenox has won six straight. I'll take the Tigers to keep things going here.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur at East Union
This is Central Decatur's fourth game in a five-day span while East Union recently had their five-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Wayne. This is a sneaky fun matchup in Afton tonight.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur
Trevor's Pick: Central Decatur - I don't think we've talked about Central Decatur enough for how impressive they have been. They will show us just how impressive tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - CD's performance against Martensdale-St. Marys on Tuesday night is what gives me confidence in this pick. Kylee Rockhold is putting together a nice season in the circle for the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL: Wayne at Southeast Warren
Wayne has gone 3-0 and outscored their three opponents 42-8 since a blemish to Martensdale last week. Southeast Warren, meanwhile, is playing their sixth game in four days.
Derek's Pick: Wayne
Trevor's Pick: Wayne - I think fatigue might be a little bit of a factor tonight. Oh, and Wayne is really, really good. They're playing like it, too.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - It's really hard to pick against Wayne this season. Sterling Berndt strikes out nearly two batters EVERY INNING, and the team is hitting .375.
BASEBALL: Lamoni at Ankeny Christian
Lamoni got back in the win column in thrilling fashion last night thanks to some late heroics from Landon Gilliland against Central Decatur. Ankeny Christian enters at 8-2 and is also undefeated in the Bluegrass, setting the stage for a defacto conference title game of sorts.
Derek's Pick: Lamoni
Trevor's Pick: Lamoni - A win like the one they had last night can save a season and give a team newfound life. Is that what happens? I'm not a genie, so I can't say for sure, but I think it has.
Ryan's Pick: ACA - At the beginning of the year, I don't think I would have considered picking against Lamoni in a Bluegrass Conference game. ACA has things lined up to give the Demons their best shot.
SOFTBALL: Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia has won four in a row to put themselves at 5-3 and has scored 14 runs per game over the last four outings. Orient-Macksburg is looking to snap their five-game skid.
Derek's Pick: O-M
Trevor's Pick: Moravia - They are playing well as of late. I look for them to extend O-M's skid.
Ryan's Pick: Moravia - Four straight wins for the Mohawks, while O-M is 1-13 in its last 14 games. I'll go with the hotter team.
SOFTBALL: Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas started the year strong, but has hit a rough patch lately, dropping three of their last four. Seymour is playing their fourth game in as many nights after earlier-week battles with Wayne, Lamoni and Mormon Trail.
Derek's Pick: Melcher-Dallas
Trevor's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - The Saints have been tested lately. They didn't get the wins they were hoping for, but I have a feeling it's made them better.
Ryan's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - Melcher-Dallas hasn't lost in the conference this season. Freshman pitcher BrieAnna Remster is averaging over one strikeout per inning. Haley Godfrey is also hitting the ball well.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE (7/2)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic
St. Albert at Clarinda
Red Oak at Harlan
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Creston at Atlantic (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Essex
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox
Central Decatur at East Union
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Diagonal
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Murray
Non-Conference
Westwood at West Harrison
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic
St. Albert at Clarinda
Red Oak at Harlan
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Creston at Atlantic
Corner Conference
Griswold at Essex
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at Stanton + resumption of Corner Conference Tournament Championship
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside
Missouri Valley at Treynor
Audubon at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Lenox
Central Decatur at East Union
Wayne at Southeast Warren
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Orient-Macksburg
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Mormon Trail at Murray
Non-Conference
CAM at Southwest Valley
Martensdale-St. Marys at ACGC (DH)
Southeast Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard