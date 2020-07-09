(KMAland) -- The regular season is winding down, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups on the KMAland baseball and softball slate for Thursday evening.
Last night, Trevor and Ryan gained a game on Derek at the top of the standings. Both went 11-4 while Derek was 10-5 for the night. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 146-72
Trev: 133-76 (8.5 GB)
Ryan: 132-81 (11.5 GB)
Another 12 picks on the docket for tonight. Speaking of that docket, the full schedule can be found below these picks.
SOFTBALL: Clarinda (3-9) at Riverside (12-4)
Riverside has been navigating the week without star pitcher Kenna Ford, and they're 2-1 with wins over Sidney and Fremont-Mills and last night's loss to Treynor. Meanwhile, Clarinda has won three straight -- over St. Albert, Griswold and Bedford.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - Obviously, Riverside is a different team without Kenna Ford. They're still a good team, but they're just a little less experienced in the circle. Meanwhile, I've been getting rich on picking Clarinda this week, and I'm going to keep riding them.
Trev's Pick: Riverside - I'm not sure if Ford will pitch for them, but I trust their offense enough regardless of who is in the circle.
Ryan's Pick: Riverside - It's been a good stretch for Clarinda, as they've won their first three games of the season all in a row. However, Riverside has been on a tear as of late. I think they get it done in this one.
BASEBALL: Clarinda (6-7) at Underwood (11-3)
Clarinda rolled to a Tuesday night win over Bedford before taking a 2-0 loss in Denison last night to the red hot Monarchs. Underwood has had a competitive week with a loss to St. Albert on Monday before a nice win over CAM on Tuesday night.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Substate final preview? It's possible. Both teams have stout rotations, but this is Clarinda's third game in as many nights, so Underwood is a tad fresher.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - Clarinda has a district opener looming on Saturday, while Underwood doesn't start district play until Tuesday (they do play a non-conference game Friday). Underwood has shown the ability to put up runs this year and I like them in this one.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - Clarinda has used a couple of their top pitchers this week and are in preparation mode for the postseason, which starts for them on Saturday. The Eagles, meanwhile, have some options with the first round bye. I'll take them for that reason. And also because they're really good.
SOFTBALL: Lenox (8-8) at Red Oak (4-8)
Red Oak had their hot streak come to a finish late last week with losses to Harlan and Atlantic, and they've gone 0-2 this week with both losses to Lewis Central in a doubleheader. Lenox picked up the signature victory they sought last night in beating Southeast Warren.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - Even though they were swept in a doubleheader with LC earlier this week, I think Red Oak is playing better softball. Meanwhile, Lenox is coming off a nice win over Southeast Warren and they have TJ Stoaks.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - Kayla Yzaguirre's bat is heating up, TJ Stoaks is still being TJ Stoaks and the Tigers are peaking into the postseason.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - Red Oak has shown the ability to plate hits at times this season, but this feels like a prime opportunity for TJ Stoaks to show her dominance after a strong showing last night.
SOFTBALL: Glenwood (7-4) at Underwood (11-3)
Glenwood had their four-game win streak snapped on Tuesday in a 15-4 loss to Kuemper Catholic. Underwood has wins in five of their last seven with one of those losses an impressive 2-1 defeat to Atlantic. They are 2-0 this week in beating Missouri Valley and Fremont-Mills.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - I have no clue what to make of Glenwood's loss to Kuemper this week. Maybe one of those throw-away-the-tape games, but I'm going to take them to bounceback it what might be considered a mild upset.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Ella Pierce vs. Taryn Bertini would be a treat, I'll take Underwood to score at least one more run than Glenwood.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Call this one a hunch. I think these two teams are very evenly matched. I give Glenwood a slight -- very slight -- edge when it comes to schedule, so I'll go with the Rams.
BASEBALL: Glenwood (4-6, 4-6) vs. Atlantic (5-8, 4-6) at Griswold
A rematch from a game Glenwood would like to forget when they lost 18-6 on June 25th. The Rams lost 12-9 to Kuemper on Monday for a third straight loss while Atlantic plays for a third straight day after splitting meetings with Carroll (a win) and Tri-Center (a loss).
Trev's Pick: Atlantic - I put my faith in Glenwood the last time they played and I was wrong. I don't want to get duped again.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Both of these teams are in the same substate, so I'm not sure what we'll see in terms of a pitching matchup. The brackets haven't been released yet as I'm writing this, but they have been seeded already, so these coaches know what the matchups are. I'll give an edge to Glenwood when it comes to offense in this one.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - I went with the Rams the first time they played, and it didn't work. I'm going back to the well with the Trojans potentially getting pretty deep in their pitching staff.
BASEBALL: Harlan (9-3, 8-2) at Denison-Schleswig (8-6, 4-6)
Both teams have been playing well of late, as Harlan is 2-0 this week with wins over Creston and state-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes. The Monarchs have won five straight, including nice victories this week over Kuemper and Clarinda.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Another situation with two teams from the same substate matching up. Harlan is starting to play really good baseball after struggling a little bit to open the year. The Cylcones win over No. 2 DC-G earlier this week was impressive.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - Without any games remaining this week, Harlan could run Connor Bruck (18 pitches on Monday) back out there.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - Both teams are playing well. I'm interested to see what they do with pitching with the postseason looming and the possibility of a rematch. I'll roll with the Cyclones.
BASEBALL: East Mills (6-5) at Lenox (8-7)
East Mills has played a pair of one-run games this week with a 17-16 walk-off loss to Bedford on Monday and an 8-7 walk-off win last night over Red Oak. Lenox had their eight-game win streak snapped last night by Southeast Warren.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - The Tigers are probably yearning to get back on the field and start a new streak. I like them to get it done.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - No comment, I guess?
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - The Tigers have continued to be a solid team throughout the year. The sheer amount of arms that they have at their disposal sets them up for a nice postseason run. I think they will get this one.
BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley (6-8) at Stanton (9-3)
Stanton has split their two games with Pride of Iowa Conference opponents this week, edging past Southwest Valley before last night's rout of East Union. Nodaway Valley has won two of three, including a nice Monday night win over Earlham in their last time out.
Trev's Pick: Nodaway Valley - I think the Wolverines' record is deceptive given how wild and talented the POI is. Plus, Stanton is on their third game in four nights and still have two more left this week, including a postseason game. I'll take the Wolverines in a shootout.
Ryan's Pick: Nodaway Valley - I may sound like a broken record, but both teams will have to hold some arms back with the postseason looming on Saturday. I see a lot of runs in this game and I think that favors NV.
Derek's Pick: Nodaway Valley - This is another game where both teams will be looking to preserve pitching for Saturday's district openers. Both teams have really strong offenses, but I'm taking the Wolverines despite being embarrassingly wrong last night on the Stanton/East Union pick.
SOFTBALL: Logan-Magnolia (7-5) at West Harrison (11-5)
Lo-Ma has lost three of their last four, but all three of those losses were one-run defeats to good teams (Harlan, Riverside and Treynor). Even the win in that stretch (over MVAOCOU) was a one-run game. West Harrison lost to MVAOCOU earlier this year, but they haven't lost to a KMAland conference team since June 17th.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - Emily McIntosh continues to put up good numbers in the circle for the Hawkeyes, while they also have three players hitting over .421. Meanwhile, Logan-Magnolia has scuffled a little as of late.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - I'm going to ride with the Hawkeyes, as they've seemed to give me plenty of correct picks this year. Expect another close one, though.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - Two teams that are playing like they could ruin somebody's postseason. The Hawkeyes are hitting at an insane clip and Emily McIntosh throws strikes. I like them to do that tonight.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur (11-7, 4-5) at Bedford (8-7, 2-5)
Central Decatur dropped a pair of games to Centerville last night in putting an end to their modest three-game win streak. Bedford had won six of seven before losing their last four to Mount Ayr, Lenox, MSTM and Clarinda -- the last of those on Tuesday.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - Kylee Rockhold came out of last night's opening game and then didn't play in game two, so I don't know what her status is. Any other team loses a star like that, and it's hard to recover. The Cardinals, though, have an experienced pitcher Riley Bell that they can turn to. If/when they do, I think she will lead them to a nice road win.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - Bedford has lost some momentum recently while Central Decatur regained some. I feel like this one will be a grinder, won by the duo of Kylee Rockhold and Riley Bell.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - The list of teams Central Decatur has lost to this year is an impressive one. The Cardinals are playing some really good softball in the final week of the regular season.
BASEBALL: Wayne (4-6) at Lamoni (10-4)
Wayne took down Moulton-Udell on Monday in their only game of the week so far. Lamoni finished off their Bluegrass Conference championship last night in a win over Mormon Trail. This after a 10-0 loss to a strong Des Moines Christian team on Tuesday.
Trev's Pick: Lamoni - The Demons have been rejuvenated since their thriller over CD last week. That continues tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - We've been saying all year long that Lamoni is deep on the mound. I am guessing they are trying to line things up for a deep run in the postseason with their arms, so that means someone good should throw in this one.
Derek's Pick: Lamoni - Wayne still hasn't put their Monday game in QuikStats, so it's a guessing game on the pitching. However, it is getting mighty close to the postseason, and the Demons appear to be the deeper pitching team. I'll take them.
SOFTBALL: Diagonal (0-12, 0-9) at Orient-Macksburg (4-17, 3-6)
This is the third meeting between these two teams, and Orient-Macksburg has been dominant in the previous wins, outscoring Diagonal 34-7. The Bulldogs, though, have lost nine of 10. Diagonal, of course, is looking to get off the schneid.
Ryan's Pick: Orient-Macksburg - O-M has won two matchups with Diagonal this year by a combined score of 34-7. That's a tough hill for the Maroons to climb, but I do think they make this one a little closer.
Derek's Pick: Orient-Macksburg - The Bulldogs get it done for a three-game season sweep.
Trev's Pick: Orient-Macksburg - The Bulldogs won the first two by a combined score of 34-7. It's hard to pick against them regardless of how funny the sport of softball can be.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Riverside
Lenox at Red Oak
Glenwood at Underwood
Tri-Center at Lewis Central
Missouri Valley at Atlantic
Glidden-Ralston at Kuemper Catholic
Knoxville at Creston
East Mills at Woodbine
Earlham at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia at West Harrison
Wayne at Albia
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Bondurant-Farrar at Martensdale-St. Marys
Clarke at Southeast Warren
CAM at Southwest Valley
Boyer Valley at Panorama
Whiting at West Monona
Twin Cedars at Collins-Maxwell
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig
Glenwood vs. Atlantic (at Griswold)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Bedford
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City East (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City West (DH)
Non-Conference
Fremont-Mills at Shenandoah
Clarinda at Underwood
St. Albert at Hinton
Creston at Winterset
East Mills at Lenox
Nodaway Valley at Stanton
Earlham at Audubon
Wayne at Lamoni
Pleasantville at Martensdale-St. Marys