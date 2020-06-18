(KMAland) -- A quieter Wednesday night leads into a full schedule on Thursday, including Treynor/AHSTW baseball featured on KMA-FM 99.1 at a special 5:30 start time.
As for the summer-long pick'em series, Derek led the way for a second straight day with a 7-1 record. Trevor was 6-2 and Ryan went 5-3. The latest standings:
Derek: 21-7
Trev: 18-10
Ryan: 15-13
Tonight, we are picking 14 contests in KMAland. Let's hope they all get in. You can view the full schedule below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (3-0, 2-0) at Lewis Central (1-1, 1-1)
The Fillies continued their red hot hitting last night with another 17 runs against Sidney. Lewis Central lost to Atlantic and beat St. Albert in two contests this week.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies have been scoring plenty, but now comes a time where run prevention starts to become even more important. They scored 22 runs in two games against the Titans last year, and I'll ride the hot offense for another night.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies are averaging 15 runs per game. Eventually that number will probably go down, but they are scoring so efficiently right now. I like their chances against a young LC team.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies are off to a great start this season and can put up a lot of runs. I'll take Shenandoah to continue the great start to the year.
BASEBALL: Clarinda (1-1, 0-1) at Atlantic (1-1, 1-1)
Clarinda got a bounce back win over Southwest Valley last night after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shenandoah on opening night. Atlantic was ousted by LC on Monday and then rolled to an impressive win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - Atlantic has had a little rest while Clarinda played last night, but it was as 10-run dub. Clarinda's pitching staff is underrated and deep. They get it done tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - Atlantic was real impressive in a win over Denison-Schleswig this week. Give me the Trojans to keep it going.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - I will still take the depth of Clarinda's pitching staff over a lot of similarly-sized schools at this point. It's getting late in the week, and Coach Eberly's club is well-situated, in my opinion.
SOFTBALL: St. Albert (0-2, 0-2) at Red Oak (1-2, 0-2)
St. Albert got solid pitching against Harlan on Monday and solid hitting against LC on Tuesday, but they both resulted in losses. Red Oak nabbed one win over a Council Bluffs school last night, walking off in extra innings to beat AL for Kennedy Candor's first career win. That followed losses to Creston and Shenandoah on the first two nights of the season.
Ryan's Pick: Red Oak - It's been a tough start to the year for Red Oak, but the Tigers picked up an extra-inning win over AL last night. I look for them to make it two in a row today.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - Alexis Narmi is one of the best young pitchers in the area, and I'll take her to pick up her first career win later this afternoon.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - SPOILER: Coach Lyndsay Daley is our sports feature today. She told me her team is waiting to put a full game together. I think they do it this afternoon.
SOFTBALL: Harlan (2-0, 2-0) at Glenwood (1-0, 1-0)
An undefeated battle with the preseason conference favorite and last year's champ (Harlan) against a Glenwood team that was plenty impressive in a win over Creston on Tuesday night. They even turned a triple play!
Derek's Pick: Harlan - The champs are the champs until they're no longer the champs. Emily Brouse and Tianna Kasperbauer are proving to be the kind of successful pitching duo we thought they would be.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - You can call this the Maeder Flaeder Upset of the Day-der (I'm writing this at midnight if you can't tell). Glenwood raised my eyebrows with an upset of Creston. I think they cause havoc atop the Hawkeye Ten leaderboard today.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - The pitching duo of Brouse and Kasperbauer have yet to give up a run this year. I don't know if they will keep that streak alive, but I like the Cyclones to pick up a win.
BASEBALL: Creston (1-1, 1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (0-2, 0-2)
The Monarchs are reeling and desperate after a couple of defeats to open the season against Kuemper and Atlantic. Creston is coming off a loss of their own - to Glenwood - after rolling over Red Oak on opening night.
Trev's Pick: Creston - I had the hardest time with this one. Denison's rotation has had a little more work this week, so I'll lean Creston.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Both teams are on game number 3 this week, and I think the Monarchs' pitching depth gets them win No. 1.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The Monarch pitching staff has struggled mightily in two games, but we haven't seen Braiden Heiden yet. This might be his time to take the ball and become a stopper of this losing skid.
BASEBALL: Bedford (1-1) at Stanton (2-0)
Stanton hasn't allowed a hit in two wins over Lenox and Essex while Bedford knocked off Southwest Valley on Monday before a Tuesday night loss to Nodaway Valley.
Derek's Pick: Stanton - Neither ace is available at this point, so I'm going to go with what I think is the deeper lineup. That said, I think this is going to be a very good game.
Trev's Pick: Stanton - Brennan Sefrit and Jordan Perkins are likely out of commission for Bedford on the hill tonight. Stanton can get some service out of Keygan Day. I'll take the VIkes to win, but say Bedford is the first team to get a hit on Stanton.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - Both teams could be running a little thin on pitching by this point of the week. I'll take Bedford to have a little more offense in this one.
SOFTBALL: AHSTW (1-1, 1-1) at Treynor (0-2, 0-2)
Treynor took a couple of losses to open the year, falling to Logan-Magnolia and Audubon, while AHSTW went from a dominant win over Tri-Center to a dominant loss to Riverside. What gives tonight?
Trev's Pick: Treynor - Forget what I said about Creston/Denison, I had the toughest time with this one. AHSTW has shown the ability to hit it all over the place, but I just can't convince myself to believe Treynor will start the season 0-3.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - The Treynor program is in unfamiliar territory. They are 0-2, but I'm confident they can right the ship.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - A big inning has hurt Treynor in each of their two losses. If they can avoid letting a small inning turn into a big one, they can contend each night.
SOFTBALL: Lenox (0-1) at Central Decatur (1-1)
Lenox is smarting after a tough eight-inning loss at Martensdale-St. Marys on Monday night. Central Decatur went from a walk-away win over Moulton_udell to an 18-8 loss to Southeast Warren.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - It's hard for me to beat against TJ Stoaks. The Tigers stubbed their toe on opening night, but I think they will bounce back.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - This is a great matchup of two terrific pitchers in TJ Stoaks and Kylee Rockhold, and it's always tough to win on the road when one side of the conference wades into the other's territory. I'm going to hang in with the Tigers, though.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - I did Lenox/CD last year, and TJ Stoaks dominated. Obviously, it's a new year, but I feel a somewhat similar result coming.
SOFTBALL: CAM (2-0) at East Union (1-1)
CAM has scored 36 runs in a pair of wins over Whiting and Griswold while East Union took one on the chin last night in a 14-5 loss to Melcher-Dallas. That came after a solid debut in an 11-1 takedown of Orient-Macksburg.
Derek's Pick: CAM - Who's picking against this offense right now? Jozie Lett and Maddy Holtz have already landed on the #WhoHomered list this year. Can someone solve Mallory Raney tonight?
Trev's Pick: CAM - The Cougars have scored 36 runs in two games. That's a lot. I don't know if they can score that many tonight, but they will score at least one more than East Union, in my opinion.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - The Cougars have put up 36 runs. That offense will play on most nights.
BASEBALL: Boyer Valley (1-0, 1-0) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-2, 0-1)
Boyer Valley picked up an impressive and a surprising 11-10 win over a strong West Harrison team to open the year on Monday. Meanwhile, Exira/EHK lost to both CAM and West Harrison in their two games to this point.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - The Spartans are 0-2 on the season. Tom Petersen knows how to get teams to win, and he will do so today.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - BV picked up a real nice win to open the year. I like them in this one simply because this is only their second game of the week versus the third for Exira/EHK.
Derek's Pick: Boyer Valley - They probably have a few more pitchers available at this point, having played one game to Exira/EHK's two. I also can't overlook an impressive 11-run output against West Harrison's usually-impressive pitching staff.
SOFTBALL: Abraham Lincoln (0-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (0-0) (DH)
Abraham Lincoln is the only team among the two that have played so far this season. The Lynx lost in walk-off fashion at Red Oak last night. The pick here is based on the aggregate score of the doubleheader.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - I'm kind of picking blind here with only one result among the teams to this point. The Lynx have won the last three times they met, but two of those were decided by two runs. Coin flip choice here.
Trev's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - AL is coming off an extra-inning defeat to Red Oak while TJ is fresh. I'll take the Yellow Jackets.
Ryan's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - Holly Hansen was real impressive in her 8th grade year. That should be good for at least one win here.
BASEBALL: Abraham Lincoln (0-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (1-1) (DH)
The Lynx have yet to play this season, as you can see by the record, and Thomas Jefferson split a doubleheader with Sioux City North earlier this week.
Trev's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - This is the season opener for the Lynx, who I think is a darkhorse to cause some ruckus in the MRC.
Ryan's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - This has split written all over it. AL is really primed for a big year, while I like some of the pieces TJ has back. Let's call this an MRC special.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - All things being equal, I might take TJ. However, since they're a little further into their pitching staff at this point, I'm going to take the fresh Lynx. That said, all pitchers could very well be available for the Jackets. I can't be entirely sure without seeing pitch counts, and those aren't recorded on Varsity Bound just yet.
SOFTBALL: Twin Cedars (1-1, 1-0) at Melcher-Dallas (2-0, 1-0)
The last time these two teams played, Melcher-Dallas sprung an upset in regional play. That was after Twin Cedars swept them in the regular season on their way to winning the Bluegrass. Huge game here.
Derek's Pick: Twin Cedars - Even though it was a 10-0 loss, I think playing Wayne the night before you play Melcher-Dallas really helps the Sabers. They're also probably plenty motivated to get that loss back from last year.
Trev's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - The Saints are averaging 14 runs per game. That's a good recipe for winning.
Ryan's Pick: Twin Cedars - Twin Cedars had a nice offensive output in their opener. I'll take the Sabers here.
BASEBALL: Lamoni (1-0, 1-0) at Moravia (0-1, 0-1)
Lamoni handled business as expected against Melcher-Dallas earlier this week. Meanwhile, Moravia dropped a tough battle with Ankeny Christian. The Mohawks' tests get even tougher here.
Trev's Pick: Lamoni - All due respect to Moravia, but my pick is always going to be the Demons until proven otherwise. They are so dang loaded it might not be fair. I'm not saying the Mohawks can't get it done, but I don't feel confident going against Lamoni.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - The Demons are the class of the Bluegrass until further notice.
Derek's Pick: Lamoni - Pretty difficult to pick against Lamoni at this point or any point this season, but Moravia is not going to be a pushover by any means. Cason Butz is available, and he shut the Demons out last year.
View the complete KMAland softball and baseball schedule below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central
Clarinda at Atlantic
St. Albert at Red Oak
Harlan at Glenwood
Creston at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Riverside
Audubon at Underwood
AHSTW at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Moravia
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Non-Conference
Bedford at Stanton
CAM at East Union
Westwood at West Harrison
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central
Clarinda at Atlantic
St. Albert at Red Oak
Harlan at Glenwood
Creston at Denison-Schleswig
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Missouri Valley
Tri-Center at Riverside
Audubon at Underwood
AHSTW at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1, 5:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at Nodaway Valley
Lenox at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas
Lamoni at Moravia
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Bedford at Stanton
CAM at East Union