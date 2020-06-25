(KMAland) -- It's a typical big Thursday night schedule for high school softball and baseball, including Underwood/Treynor baseball on AM 960 and Bedford/Nodaway Valley baseball on FM 99.1.
Last night in the summer-long pick'em series, Derek, Trevor and Ryan all went 5-1 to keep things static. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 54-27
Trev: 49-31 (4.5 GB)
Ryan: 45-37 (9.5 GB)
There are 14 games on the prediction schedule tonight, including plenty of disagreements. View the full schedule for tonight below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Harlan (8-1, 5-0) at Shenandoah (5-0, 3-0)
Shenandoah already picked up two wins this week, taking down Creston and Thomas Jefferson in about a 15-hour span. Harlan handled business themselves in beating Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - The Fillies have been mighty impressive, especially with their win over Creston. However, the combination of Tianna Kasperbauer and Emily Brouse is one they haven't seen in the circle just yet. I think they can compete, but I'm sticking with my preseason favorite.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - I don't have the stones to roll with Fillies. Both teams are scoring at ease right now, and this game will likely come down to the team that makes one less mistake.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - It's been a great start to the season for Shenandoah's offense, while Harlan's only loss is to 5A No. 1 Fort Dodge. I think Harlan has just a little too much for Shenandoah in this one.
SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig (2-6, 2-4) at Red Oak (2-4, 1-4)
Denison-Schleswig has a close loss to Harlan and a nice win over St. Albert this week while Red Oak bounced back from a shutout loss to Glenwood with a high-scoring win over Kuemper last night.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Red Oak won a fun one last night, but Denison is starting to come around after wins over Clarinda and St. Albert, as well as tight losses to Harlan and Sergeant Bluff.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - It was a rough start to the year for Denison-Schleswig after all they lost, but they have started to pull things together playing close with Harlan, SB-L and beating St. Albert. I'll take the Monarchs to keep the upward trend going.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - I anticipate a high-scoring game here, too, but I think the Monarchs are making some great strides night to night. I feel the same about Red Oak, but I'll go with the Monarchs.
BASEBALL: Atlantic (1-4, 1-4) at Glenwood (3-2, 3-2)
Glenwood has scored 13 runs in each of their two games this week - both wins - while Atlantic has dropped a couple five-run losses to St. Albert and Kuemper Catholic.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood has been a hard team for me to peg this season. They have a lot of young talent that I think will continue to improve throughout the year. Atlantic has already used up a lot of its top arms.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - Both of these teams have been interesting this season, but the Rams seem to have really found their sticks.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - Maybe I'm overthinking this, but Glenwood beat a Clarinda squad by 13 that Atlantic lost to 10. I think the Rams continue their run tonight.
BASEBALL: Tri-Center (6-0, 4-0) at Missouri Valley (0-5, 0-4)
Tri-Center keeps on winning, including a pair of wins over Underwood, Fremont-Mills and Riverside. Missouri Valley has been all kinds of snake-bitten with their last four losses by one, two, two and three.
Derek's Pick: Tri-Center - This probably isn't the team to play for a get right game. The Trojans have all kinds of options on the mound, and they've been pretty strong on offense.
Trev's Pick: Tri-Center - This is a trap game for Tri-Center on their road to a conference title, but they've been finding ways to win. I think they do it again.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - As Trevor Maeder said this week, the road to the WIC championship runs through Neola (and Minden and Persia, etc.). The Trojans have been great at the plate with five guys hitting over .412 and they have a deep pitching staff.
SOFTBALL: Treynor (2-3, 1-3) at Underwood (6-1, 4-1)
Treynor has had a solid week. They contended with Riverside and rolled to a win over IKM-Manning. Underwood had some struggles with Tri-Center before a late comeback, lost in walk-off fashion to Riverside and then played really well last night in a win over St. Albert.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - This is a sneaky fun game. Underwood sits one game back in the WIC while Treynor is beginning to improve and could very well play spoiler. I'll lean on Ella Pierce to edge Jadyn Huisman.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - Underwood bounced back from its first loss last night with a nice win out of conference against St. Albert. I think the Eagles have too much in this one.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - They say in life you have to take some chances to be a winner, and I'm going to pick the upset. I know Underwood is among the teams that use us as motivation, and I'm OK with that. I think it'll be a great game either way.
BASEBALL: Treynor (3-3, 3-2) at Underwood (6-1, 4-1)
Treynor has scored 30 runs in two wins this week while Underwood bounced back from their loss to Tri-Center by routing Riverside.
Ryan's Pick: Hear Ryan's call on AM 960 tonight.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - I would be cursed in Underwood if I went Treynor-Treynor here, right? I almost did, but I'll take the Eagles to defend their home turf and keep the WIC race interesting.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - I'm sure there are lots of people at Tri-Center rooting for Treynor tonight, and I'm sorry to disappoint them. Treynor has a full arsenal of arms, and I look for Blake Hall to get the start for Underwood -- and just a little more run support to keep the Eagles within striking distance of T-C.
SOFTBALL: AHSTW (3-4, 2-2) at Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 1-2)
AHSTW has a pair of back-to-back one-run wins over solid teams in MSTM and Missouri Valley. Logan-Magnolia has been a mixed bag this year, including this week when they needed a comeback to beat IKM-Manning before a loss to Audubon.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I've got a gut feeling the Panthers play their best game of the week tonight in a bounce back from a couple of tough games early this week. They'll need to play really well to win.
Trev's Pick: AHSTW - I have a feeling this game will be close. Lo-Ma and AHSTW have combined for five games decided by two runs or less. I'll roll with a battle-tested AHSTW.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - This gets into the part of the WIC that is a little hard to predict. The Panthers seemed to have found a nice combination of Reanna Rife and Abby Hiatt in the circle, so I'll roll with that.
BASEBALL: AHSTW (3-1, 3-1) at Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 2-2)
The Vikings opened the week with a nice 5-2 win over Missouri Valley while Lo-Ma has split a pair of one-run games in beating IKM-Manning and falling to Audubon.
Trev's Pick: AHSTW - Contrasting styles tonight. Lo-Ma wants to light up the board while AHSTW relies on pitching and moving the line. I believe Clayton Akers will get the call tonight, and he was able to get the job done against Treynor. I think he does it again tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Dylan Cunard is rested and ready to go, while AHSTW had to use two of its top arms on Tuesday, although Sam Porter could come back. I'll take the Panthers.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Is this Clayton Akers vs. Dylan Cunard? It should be a doozy, and I'll go with the team batting last. Not an easy pick by any means.
BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley (4-4, 2-3) at Bedford (2-2, 2-1)
Nodaway Valley plays for the fourth straight day after going 1-2 with losses to Southwest Valley and Lenox and a win last night over Orient-Macksburg. Bedford has played just once this week - a wild win over SW Valley.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - Brennan Sefrit only threw 39 pitches Tuesday, so he could come back for this one. If he does, I will take Bedford and I'm betting on him going.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - Is it Sefrit time in Bedford? It's a guessing game with this baseball picks. I'll guess that it is.
Trev's Pick: Hear Trevor on FM 99.1 tonight at 6:45.
BASEBALL: Southeast Warren (4-1, 2-1) at Central Decatur (7-1, 2-1)
Southeast Warren suffered their first loss of the season last night in falling to Martensdale-St. Marys. Central Decatur has been a nice surprise with six straight wins since their loss to....Southeast Warren.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - I think SEW has a stopper available and ready to pitch tonight. This is the fourth straight night for a game for the Cardinals so they could be a little taxed.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - Southeast Warren is coming off a tough loss to Martensdale last night. I look for them to bounce back.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - These two teams have already played this season and it was a 6-4 SE Warren win. I'll go ahead and stay with them to pick up their second win over the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL: Boyer Valley (1-3, 1-3) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-7, 0-4)
Boyer Valley scored a low-scoring walk-off win on Monday to beat Ar-We-Va for their first win of the season. Coon Rapids-Bayard was on the cusp last night before a walk-off loss to Woodbine.
Trev's Pick: Boyer Valley - Boyer Valley recently found the win column. I think they keep CRB looking for at least one more game.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - Both teams have had their share of struggles to start the season. I will take the Bulldogs behind the pitching of Nicole Behrendt.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - The Crusaders were this close last night. I think a return home will be the difference they need to nab their first win.
BASEBALL: Boyer Valley (4-0, 4-0) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-2, 3-1)
Boyer Valley is the surprise of the year with a hot 4-0 start, including a number of tight victories. CR-B bounced back from a Monday night loss to CAM by beating Woodbine last night.
Ryan's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - It's hard for me to bet against CR-B's pitching staff, so I won't.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - Major kudos to Boyer Valley for the great start, and if they win this one then I will bow at their feet. CR-B just has too many weapons to deal with.
Trev's Pick: Boyer Valley - The Maeder Flaeder Upset of the Day-der: Hear me out, Boyer Valley likes to score runs, their box scores indicate that. CRB's No. 1 & 2 pitchers -- Kade Schlepp and Quentin Culbertson are out of commission. The opportunity to put runs on the board is there for BV.
SOFTBALL: Seymour (3-0, 3-0) at Twin Cedars (7-3, 3-0)
Two of the top teams in the Bluegrass Conference meet in beautiful Bussey tonight. It's been a busy week for Twin Cedars with five games in three days in which they've gone 3-2. Seymour has had just one game this week - an 8-0 win over Orient-Macksburg.
Derek's Pick: Twin Cedars - The Sabers are the Bluegrass queens until proven otherwise, although Gracie Peck has had one heck of a start to her 8th grade summer in the circle for Seymour.
Trev's Pick: Twin Cedars - The Sabers dropped a pair of tight battles to Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont last night. They resume their winning ways tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Twin Cedars - Both teams have had a great start to the year, including Seymour not losing. I think Twin Cedars has played a tougher schedule to this point, and I think they have some big bats in their lineup.
SOFTBALL: Lamoni (2-3, 2-1) at Murray (2-3, 2-1)
Lamoni rolled in their only game this week while Murray suffered a loss to CD before a rout of Diagonal in their two games.
Trev's Pick: Lamoni - The Demons struggled to start the year, but have since found a rhythm. They'll try to make it three in a row tonight, and I like their chances.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - This one is a toss-up for me. I think the difference here is Cameron Martin for Lamoni. She has been good in the circle and is slugging 1.000. That is good.
Derek's Pick: Murray - I'll go with the Mustangs, but this is a much tougher decision than it might have been at the beginning of the year. Lamoni is much improved.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah
Lewis Central at Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak
Atlantic at Glenwood
St. Albert at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Stanton vs. EM/F-M (at Tabor)
Sidney vs. Essex (at Griswold)
Sidney/Essex at Griswold
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
Treynor at Underwood
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Nodaway Valley at Bedford
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Lamoni at Murray
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian at Lenox
Ar-We-Va at East Sac County
Whiting at West Monona
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah
Lewis Central at Clarinda
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak
Atlantic at Glenwood
Creston vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Red Oak)
St. Albert at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Essex (at Sidney)
F-M/Essex at Sidney
East Mills vs. Griswold (at Stanton)
East Mills/Griswold at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Audubon
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Underwood On AM 960, 7:30 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley On FM 99.1, 6:45 PM
Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr
Southeast Warren at Central Decatur
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City East (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg vs. Ankeny Christian Academy (at Principal Park)
Murray at Lamoni
Moulton-Udell at Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Riverside at Lenox
Colfax-Mingo at Ankeny Christian