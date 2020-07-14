(KMAland) -- It's a busy night of district baseball in Class 1A and Class 2A throughout the state, including Shenandoah/Clarinda, Tri-Center/Treynor, Sidney/East Mills and Stanton/Bedford on KMA Radio.
Derek led the night with a 13-4 mark while Trevor had a 12-6 record and Ryan went 11-6. Check out the latest standings below:
Derek: 190-84
Trev: 172-92 (13.0 GB)
Ryan: 171-96 (15.5 GB)
We're back with more picks in district baseball tonight, along with a few in regular season baseball. In all, there are 13 picks. Find the full schedule below the picks.
BASEBALL: Shenandoah (4-9) vs. Clarinda (7-8) at Neola
The two teams met in a 1-0 Shenandoah victory on the opening night of the season. The Mustangs snapped a six-game skid five days ago in beating Fremont-Mills while Clarinda rolled to a district-opening win over Red Oak on Saturday.
Derek’s Pick: Clarinda – In the QuikStats era, this is a narrow 14-12 advantage for Clarinda, so I expect we will see another tight battle. Just based on the back-and-forth nature of this series, I’ll take the Cardinals.
Trev’s Pick: Clarinda - If the second verse is anywhere like the first, Ryan will have a salty one tonight. However, I'm taking Clarinda to flip the script. Their offense has found something as of late and they should have a full arsenal of arms at their disposal.
Ryan’s Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan on FM 99.1 this afternoon at 4:30.
BASEBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-11) at St. Albert (18-1)
It's been a season full of impressive performances from St. Albert, which is on a win streak of at least eight games for the second time this season. Exira/EHK has won two of their last three games, including Saturday's 7-4 triumph over Fremont-Mills.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons should have all their pitching available and their bats are nice. It's hard to pick against them, which is why I'm not.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons have been mashing the ball all year. Exira/EHK picked up a nice win over F-M, which could bode well for a young squad next year. I think the Falcons are too much in this one.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons have a number of arms and a lineup that doesn't quit. Seems like too much to overcome for the Spartans.
BASEBALL: Abraham Lincoln (7-12) at Harlan (10-3)
The Cyclones are heating up with four straight wins, including a victory over highly-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes last week. Abraham Lincoln has also ripped off three straight victories, including a sweep of Indianola last night.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - Harlan can start lining the pitching staff up for the postseason, which means Connor Bruck could get the ball here. I'll take the Cyclones.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - Tough choice because of the uncertainty on who will pitch, but Harlan is into mid-July mode. That means they usually win.
Trev's Pick: Harlan - Both teams could be saving some for this weekend when 3A/4A postseason action starts, but I'll roll with the Cyclones.
BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-3) at Lewis Central (12-3)
The Titans have been downright dominant since their loss to Thomas Jefferson, outscoring their last five opponents by a 61-2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has won 13 of their last 15 games, although they lost to Spencer last night.
Ryan's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - SB-L lost just its third game of the year last night. I think they might be a little angry after that one.
Derek's Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans are on fire, and I think they'll be looking to make a statement. Both teams, of course, have to keep the postseason in mind when it comes to saving arms, so it'll be interesting to see who throws on each side.
Trev's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - I imagine LC is saving Easton Dermody for Friday. They could give him some pitches tonight, but I'll stick with SBL.
BASEBALL: Kuemper Catholic (12-8) at Underwood (12-4)
This is a rematch from a wild 11-10 Underwood win from July 1st, which is one of three wins over their final five games (all in July). Kuemper went out on Saturday and handled MVAOCOU in a 10-0 win. The Knights lost four times in their five games but only four times since.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - I've been a Kuemper bandwagoner since fairly early in the season. While they did lose to the Eagles about two weeks ago, both teams will be tossing some of their top guys tonight. Tough call here. It should be a great game.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - I smell an upset here, but Underwood is almost certainly giving the ball to Blake Hall, who has been perhaps the best pitcher in KMAland to this point. I imagine Kuemper will roll with Austin Tigges, so don't look for this to be another 11-10 game.
Ryan's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - I've been going back and forth on this one a lot. In the end, I think Kuemper's schedule gives them a small advantage here after neither team showed much the first time these two matched up.
BASEBALL: East Mills (7-6) at Sidney (7-3)
East Mills survived a serious scare from Riverside on Saturday, needing a pair of runs to win in in the seventh inning. Sidney, meanwhile, rolled to a 22-1 victory over Griswold. The Cowboys won a contentious game between the two on June 19th, 6-3. There's no love loss here.
Trev's Pick: Sidney - I know Sidney won the first meeting, but that was a long time ago. However, they had more of a chance to prime themselves for tonight while East Mills had to hold off a scare from Riverside Saturday.
Ryan's Pick: Sidney - The Cowboys rolled in the opening round and have their entire pitching staff available. East Mills has played five-straight one-run games, but I think they come up just short here.
Derek's Pick: Sidney - The Cowboys are in good shape pitching-wise while East Mills had to use a couple of their top guys to get past the Bulldogs. Further, Sidney has just been really solid and consistent this season, and it's tough to pick against that.
BASEBALL: Bedford (5-10) vs. Stanton (10-4) at Corning
Stanton took an earlier 11-5 win over Bedford on June 18th, and they've won three of their last four games heading into this matchup, including an 8-5 win over East Union on Saturday. The Bulldogs advanced with a dominant 21-0 victory over Southwest Valley to snap a three-game skid.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - Stanton won this matchup earlier this year 11-5. The Vikings used their top arms in that game, while Bedford hasn't tipped its hand yet. Give me the Bulldogs.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - The Bulldogs did what they had to do to preserve Brennan Sefrit for tonight, and he's a big part of the reason they are a dangerous, dangerous team in the postseason. Another that should be a fantastic game.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor on the KMAX-Stream tonight.
BASEBALL: Treynor (9-7) at Tri-Center (9-3)
Another rematch. Treynor won the earlier meeting, 7-2, over Tri-Center on June 30th. That's been part of a strong run for the Cardinals, which included five wins in their final seven, including a victory over No. 1 ranked Van Meter. T-C rebounded from a three-game losing streak (by 8 total runs) by winning their last two heading into the postseason.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - This is the toughest pick I've made all year. Tri-Center did lose to Treynor earlier this year, but the pitching situation figures to be a bit different tonight. Still, Treynor is loaded up with great arms, and the bats are really heating up.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - Kaleb Smith is rested for Tri-Center but so is every one of the 11 billion arms Treynor has. I imagine this is Drew Petersen time with a chance to see some Kristian Martens as well. Give me Treynor.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on FM 99.1 tonight.
BASEBALL: Boyer Valley (5-4) at Audubon (10-7)
The Wheelers took a 7-0 win over Ar-We-Va to snap out of a little two-game funk and advance into this matchup. Boyer Valley took a thrilling win over IKM-Manning, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off an 8-7 victor.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers' pitching puts them in a position to surprise some people in the postseason. I'll take them tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers got through their first round game and kept their deep pitching staff ready to go. Boyer Valley had to use Jesse Soma in the first round, which means advantage Wheelers.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - The good news for Boyer Valley is that they are lined up to bring Hunter Soma back to pitch. The bad news is that Audubon will turn to one of their three aces for this one.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (9-2) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-4)
One of the hottest teams in KMAland, Logan-Magnolia has now won six straight after picking up a 10-6 win over Woodbine on Saturday. Coon Rapids-Bayard handled business in taking a 15-5 win over Glidden-Ralston. They've now won seven of their last eight.
Ryan's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - I like CR-B to make a real deep run in the postseason. Lo-Ma does have everyone available on the mound, but I like the Crusaders in close games.
Derek's Pick: Coon Rapids-Bayard - There are no easy passes in this district whatsoever, and Coon Rapids-Bayard is going to get everything they want and more from Lo-Ma on their home field tonight. I expect a low-scoring battle, and the Panthers have been pretty good at winning those. However, it's just tough to pick against the history and prestige of the Crusaders. They always seem to find a way.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The potential pitching matchups in this game gets me excited. I've been extremely high on Lo-Ma all season. They have Trey Melby, Joe Hedger and Dylan Cunard at their disposal to combat Kade Schlepp and Quentin Culbertson. The difference for me? Lo-Ma has seemed to find a way this year, no matter if it's 2-1 or 18-16.
BASEBALL: Lamoni (12-4) at Mount Ayr (10-2)
Lamoni rolled along over Mormon Trail on Saturday night, marking their third straight blowout victory. They've also won seven of their last eight, including some very nice wins over CD, ACA and Twin Cedars mixed in. Mount Ayr knocked off Seymour 11-0 on Saturday to mark their fifth win in the last six. They also have some nice victories over CD and Southeast Warren during the stretch.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders are absolutely loaded with arms. Lamoni has some bullets they can fire, too. This is another tough choice, but I'm rolling with the home team here.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - I keep going back and forth on this one. I give Lamoni's bats the edge, but Mount Ayr has the edge on the bump and they've played a tough schedule and still found their way to 10-2. This will be a dandy in Ringgold County tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - I like the way Mount Ayr is playing right now. The Raiders have so many arms that it's been a challenge to get them all enough work. The Demons have their top guys ready to go, so buckle up for this one.
BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley (8-8) at CAM (13-2)
The Wolverines won their last three games, impressively beating Earlham, Stanton and Lenox heading into a big showdown with the Cougars, who have been hot all season. After a couple losses last week, CAM has rolled off wins over Audubon, WCV and Orient-Macksburg by a combined 44-2.
Trev's Pick: CAM - Nodaway Valley is a team I can't wrap my finger around, but the Cougars are just too efficient offensively.
Ryan's Pick: CAM - This one will be more of a challenge for CAM than its first round win. The Cougars are firing on all cylinders, winning their last three games by a combined score of 44-2.
Derek's Pick: CAM - The Cougars can go a lot of different ways when it comes to pitching. Nodaway Valley did a good job of preserving their pitching while also trying to beat Lenox in a nine-inning thriller. That said, CAM can really swing it up and down the lineup.
BASEBALL: Moravia (8-7) at Central Decatur (15-6)
These two teams met one week ago with Central Decatur taking a 17-7 victory. That was the first of five straight wins for the Cardinals, which has seen them score 85 runs in the streak. Moravia upset Wayne on Saturday for their fifth win in six.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - CD owns a 10-run win over the Mohawks this year. Moravia has saved their arms for this one, but I like the Cardinals.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - The bats are hots, the arms are ready and the Cardinals are set to keep things rolling.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals have scored 85 runs in their past five games. They plated 17 of those against Moravia a week ago. I'll take them to keep the runs coming.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 4 Semifinals
Madrid at Ankeny Christian
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Ogden
Class 1A District 11 Semifinals
Earlham at Southeast Warren
Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys
Class 1A District 12 Semifinals
Moravia at Central Decatur
Lamoni at Mount Ayr
Class 1A District 13 Semifinals
Nodaway Valley at CAM
Bedford vs. Stanton (at Corning) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 14 Semifinals
East Mills at Sidney On AM 960, 7:00 PM
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at St. Albert
Class 1A District 15 Semifinals
Boyer Valley at Audubon
Logan-Magnolia at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Class 2A District 15 Semifinals (at Neola)
Shenandoah vs. Clarinda On FM 99.1, 4:30 PM
Tri-Center vs. Treynor On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Class 2A District 16 Semifinals (at Underwood)
Missouri Valley vs. East Sac County, 4:30 PM
Underwood vs. Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central
Thomas Jefferson at Creston
Indianola at Sioux City East (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Non-Conference
Sioux City North at Storm Lake