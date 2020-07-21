(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A substate baseball finals and Class 4A and 5A regional softball finals are on the schedule tonight, including St. Albert/CAM, Treynor/Kuemper, Lo-Ma/Kingsley-Pierson and Mount Ayr/MSTM on KMA Radio tonight.
Last night, Derek led the way with a 19-4 evening while Trevor and Ryan were both 17-6. Check out the latest standings below:
Derek: 246-97
Trev: 227-106 (14.0 GB)
Ryan: 224-111 (18.0 GB)
Tonight, we are picking the most games we've picked all season. All substate finals and all regional finals are picked, making for a total of 32 total predictions. View the complete schedule below the picks.
BASEBALL: St. Albert (20-1) vs. CAM (15-2) at Clarinda
The Falcons have had a marvelous season with two 10-game win streaks and a loss to Kuemper sandwiched in. CAM has also been outstanding, averaging 11.3 runs per game, winning the RVC and winning their last five after dropping their first games of the season earlier this month.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Listen to the call with Derek tonight on AM 960.
Trev's Pick: CAM - I'm picking this one because I'm confident Derek is going the other way (Editor's Note: Wrong. Derek is calling the game). St. Albert has started slow the last two games, they can't afford to do that against CAM or they might not be able to dig themselves out.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - The Hawkeye Ten Champs are really good if they can put a complete game together. The key here is not spotting the Cougars an early lead, but the Falcon bats can erase that.
SOFTBALL: Harlan (15-4) at Carlisle (17-3)
Harlan has done well to advance back to a regional final, winning their final three games after a couple of losses near the end of the regular season. Carlisle is simply the Class 4A defending state champion and No. 1 ranked team in the state.
Trev's Pick: Carlisle - I think Harlan can make this one really close and give the defending champs a scare, but I just don't have it in me to go against them.
Ryan's Pick: Carlisle - Carlisle likes to get it done at the plate. They are hitting .355 as a team this year and have a very tough lineup 1-9. I will take them in a close one.
Derek's Pick: Carlisle - I would love nothing more than to be wrong about this one. Go out there and prove me wrong, Harlan.
BASEBALL: Treynor (11-7) vs. Kuemper Catholic (14-8) at Neola
Two red hot teams squaring off with a trip to state on the line. Treynor started 1-3 and has won 10 of their past 14 while Kuemper opened 1-4 and then won 13 of 17.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan tonight on FM 99.1.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Big Game Drew is on the mound for Treynor tonight, so this pick gives me serious pause. However, I feel like the Knights have been on a mission since that 1-4 start. So has Treynor, though. Something will give tonight.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - I keep going back and forth on this one, but Treynor is finding ways to win. It's been a wild ride for the Cardinals this year. I'll say it ends in Des Moines.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (11-2) vs. Kingsley-Pierson (14-2) at Carroll
Lo-Ma has been terrific all season long, winning their last eight games heading into a substate final that could send them to their first state tournament in school history. Kingsley-Pierson hasn't gone since 2002.
Derek's Pick: Kingsley-Pierson - Kingsley-Pierson enters the contest with a 1.90 ERA for the season, so they have plenty of options. I'd love to pick Lo-Ma to make it nine in a row, but this K-P is very deep.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear Trev on the call tonight on KMAX-Stream1.
Ryan's Pick: Kingsley-Pierson - It's been a heck of a run for the Panthers (of Logan-Magnolia) this season. Kingsley-Pierson has their entire pitching staff available and that is a deep staff.
BASEBALL: Mount Ayr (12-2) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (25-1) at Creston
This is the second meeting between the two teams, as the Blue Devils took a 15-5 win back on June 26th. The Raiders have gone 7-1 since then while MSTM has gone 14-1 since that meeting.
Trev's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - I think Mount Ayr makes this one much closer than the 10-run game they found themselves in last time, but the Blue Devils are the team to beat until they are beat.
Ryan's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - I will venture a guess that this will be a lot closer than the 15-5 game it was earlier this year. Mount Ayr is playing really well at this point in the year, but I think M-SM's pitching staff is too much to overcome.
Derek's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - The Blue Devils are just not a team I'm willing to pick against at this point. They're locked and loaded and so, so, so talented. I do think the Raiders will be much closer than the first time around, though.
SOFTBALL: LeMars (13-5) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-4)
One Missouri River Conference will go to the state tournament. The MRC champs (SBL) and the runners-up (LeMars) meet in a rubber match after the two teams split a double dip on July 7th.
Ryan's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - These two teams split in the regular season, but in the loss SB-L gave up 9 unearned runs behind Kenzie Foley. I don't think they do that tonight.
Derek's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - I'm a Kenzie Foley truther. She is one of the great multi-sport athletes in the entire state, and I'm not sure she gets the state-wide credit for it that she deserves. I'll take her and the Warriors.
Trev's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - I think Kenzie Foley gets it done for SBL again.
SOFTBALL: Sioux City North (9-10) at Fort Dodge (25-3)
Sioux City North will take aim at the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A, which is averaging 9.4 runs per game and allowing just 1.5. North has won four of their last six entering this game.
Derek's Pick: Fort Dodge - Pretty tough to pick against the No. 1 team in all of the state, right?
Trev's Pick: Fort Dodge
Ryan's Pick: Fort Dodge - Fort Dodge is the top-ranked team in 5A for a reason. They do everything well.
OTHER REGIONAL FINAL PICKS
4A: Ballard (10-7) at Dallas Center-Grimes (18-9) -- All three pick Dallas Center-Grimes.
4A: Winterset (13-7) at Norwalk (17-6) -- Ryan and Trevor take Norwalk, Derek picks Winterset.
4A: Mason City (10-14) at Charles City (12-3) -- All three pick Charles City.
4A: Washington (10-17) at West Delaware (20-4) -- All three pick West Delaware.
4A: Burlington (17-6) at Fairfield (23-1) -- Derek and Ryan take Fairfield while Trevor is on Burlington.
4A: Western Dubuque (11-7) at North Scott (15-9) -- Derek and Trevor picked North Scott while Ryan is going with Western Dubuque.
5A: Bettendorf (18-6) at Johnston (15-7) -- All three pick Johnston.
5A: Indianola (14-5) at WDM Valley (22-4) -- All three pick WDM Valley.
5A: Southeast Polk (11-12) at Waukee (22-4) -- All three pick Waukee.
5A: Davenport West (7-14) at Pleasant Valley (16-6) -- All three pick Pleasant Valley.
5A: Iowa City Liberty (17-8) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-1) -- All three pick Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
5A: Muscatine (17-2) at Iowa City High (18-4) -- Derek and Trevor pick Iowa City High while Ryan is going with Muscatine.
OTHER SUBSTATE FINAL PICKS
1A: Newell-Fonda vs. Remsen, St. Mary's (at Gehlen Catholic) -- All three pick Remsen, St. Mary's.
1A: Madrid vs. Newman Catholic (at Nevada) -- All three pick Newman Catholic.
1A: South Winneshiek vs. Saint Ansgar (at Crestwood) -- Trevor and Ryan pick South Winn while Derek is going with Saint Ansgar.
1A: Burlington Notre Dame vs. North Cedar (at Solon) -- All three pick Burlington Notre Dame.
1A: HLV vs. Don Bosco (at Williamsburg) -- All three pick Don Bosco.
2A: West Lyon vs. Unity Christian (at Sioux Center) -- All three pick West Lyon.
2A: Pocahontas Area vs. Dike-New Hartford (at West Fork) -- All three pick Dike-New Hartford.
2A: North Linn vs. New Hampton (at Waverly) -- All three pick North Linn.
2A: Monticello vs. Durant (at Maquoketa) -- Derek and Ryan are on Durant while Trevor is going with Monticello.
2A: Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee (at Mediapolis) -- Ryan and Trevor are going with Central Lee while Derek took Mid-Prairie.
2A: Cardinal vs. Van Meter (at Oskaloosa) -- All three pick Van Meter.
2A: Des Moines Christian vs. Panorama (at North Polk) -- Derek and Trevor pick Des Moines Christian, and Ryan chooses Panorama.
(KMAland) -- Harlan softball goes for their 13th state tournament appearance on Tuesday night when they meet top-ranked Carlisle in a 4A regional final.
The No. 14 Cyclones (15-4) last appeared in Fort Dodge in 2010, and for them to end their 10-year drought, it will take a major effort against last year’s 4A champion.
“We are glad that we’ve even had a season this year,” Coach Toshia Kasperbauer told KMA Sports. “It’s been a shortened season, but it turned out we were able to get a lot of games in. This is where we want to be.”
The Cyclones are coming off a 6-1 win over previously-red hot Lewis Central on Saturday night. The Harlan offense managed just three hits, but Emily Brouse drove in two runs, and Ellie Ineson, Kate Heithoff and Aurora Miller also drove in one run each.
The pitching was typically strong again for Coach Kasperbauer, as Brouse threw five innings and struck out seven to get the win before Tianna Kasperbauer tossed the final two frames and struck out five of her own.
“Tianna and Emily have been a great combo this year,” Coach Kasperbauer said. “I give so much credit to them. They haven’t come with the mentality that it’s the only thing they can do and want to do.
“If Tianna is on the mound, Emily is at first giving her 100% of the chatter she needs to give. When Emily comes in, Tianna is doing the exact same thing. They have been a nice asset to each other and they complement each other.”
The Harlan lineup has also been a team effort with three different players collecting at least 20 hits and three others with at least 14.
“I can’t say one individual,” Kasperbauer said. “Some games the top of the lineup hasn’t done their job and the bottom has come through, and we were able to get them around on what we needed to do. Then there’s been some games, the top of the lineup has done their job. It’s kind of not been that one person that has stuck out all season, but they have all chipped in and done their job.”
They will need a momentous team effort later tonight to tame the Wildcats, which enters the contest at 17-3.
“We’ll play a little bit with our pitchers and see where that takes us,” Kasperbauer said. “I know they are strong defensively, and their pitcher has some movement ton the ball. We’re just going to take it in, walk in there and just hope we’re prepared and ready to go.”
First pitch is slated for 7:00 tonight in Carlisle. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kasperbauer linked below.