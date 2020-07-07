(KMAland) -- A big Tuesday night of regular season baseball and softball action in KMAland is on tap, including St. Albert/Treynor baseball and Clarinda/Bedford softball on KMA Radio.
Last night, in the summer-long pick'em series, all three pickers did very well. Derek was 15-4, Trevor went 14-4 and Ryan finished 13-5. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 129-61
Trev: 116-66 (9 GB)
Ryan: 113-73 (14 GB)
Another 13 picks are on the way. View the full picks below with the full schedule found below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Atlantic (13-1, 9-0) at Shenandoah (9-4, 5-4)
Atlantic has won nine straight and looks to finish a sweep of the Hawkeye Ten Conference while Shenandoah got out the bats again in an 18-5 win over Tri-Center last night. The Fillies have had seven games this season with at least 10 runs scored.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic - I think both teams would describe their seasons as successful to this point. In any event, it's hard to pick against Atlantic, but it'll be fun to see how the Fillie bats attack Atlantic's Olivia Engler -- and vice versa.
Trev's Pick: Atlantic - I think at this point, you have to be crazy to pick against Atlantic. I'm crazy, but not that crazy. However, who knows what we may see (or not see) in this game given it could be a regional semifinal preview. I wouldn't be surprised to see neither Delanie Voshell nor Olivia Engler start for their respective teams.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - Atlantic does a lot of things well. The Trojans hit the ball all over the ballpark and Olivia Engler is as tough as they come in the circle. Shenandoah can swing it, but I think Atlantic has a little too much in this one.
SOFTBALL: Bedford (8-6) at Clarinda (2-9)
Clarinda won for the second straight game on Monday night, edging past tri-Corner Conference champion Griswold. Bedford has been off since Friday and looks to snap a three-game skid against Mount Ayr, Lenox and Martensdale-St. Marys.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear Trevor on the call tonight on FM 99.1 at 7:30.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - The Bulldogs have lost three straight against three very good teams in Lenox, Mount Ayr and Martensdale-St. Marys. I think that stretch pays off here and they get a win.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - I'm rolling with Clarinda for a second straight night.
BASEBALL: Bedford (3-7) at Clarinda (5-6)
Clarinda has been on a bit of a roller-coaster, but it appears it's on its way back up after strong showings against Red Oak, Harlan and St. Albert late last week. Despite going 1-2 in those games, they were competitive in all of them. Bedford is coming off a wild 17-16 win over East Mills, snapping a five-game losing skid in the process.
Ryan's Pick: Clarinda - Bedford played a crazy one last night. I think that might have an effect on this one as they play a Clarinda team that has been off since Thursday last week. I'll take the Cardinals.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - I think we're going to see some good Bedford pitching here, but I'd imagine the Cardinals will also look to throw some of their best, although not too much to preserve things for Saturday. I'll take the Cards to get it done.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - I imagine we are going to see Sefrit on the hill for Bedford, which always gives them a chance to win. However, Clarinda's rotation is deeper and they are rested while Bedford played a shootout with East Mills last night.
SOFTBALL: Kuemper Catholic (6-9, 3-5) at Glenwood (7-3, 6-2)
Kuemper won a lightning-shortened 5-0 game over Denison-Schleswig last night to snap a four-game skid. The Rams have been going the other way and picked up their fourth straight victory on Monday evening in a 5-2 win over TJ.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams are riding a hot one right now and continually proving they're that No. 3 team in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. I'm not willing to bet against that.
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - I keep going back and forth on this one because I really like where both these teams are at right now. I'll take Glenwood in a tight one.
Ryan's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood has really turned a corner and is playing some of their best softball heading into the end of the year. I'll take them to keep rolling in this one.
BASEBALL: Kuemper Catholic (10-7, 7-2) at Glenwood (4-5, 4-5)
Kuemper has played a lot of baseball of late and suffered a 6-3 loss to Denison-Schleswig last night. They've won nine of their last 12, though, and lost those three by five total. Glenwood has lost three of their last four, but they've been off since Thursday.
Trev's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Does Derek have room on the Kuemper train? This is a team that could mess up someone's world in the postseason.
Ryan's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Kuemper's focus is likely on Saturday's district opener and that could play a factor in how they approach this one when it comes to pitching. I think the Knights have enough offense to win this one.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - I almost pulled the trigger on the well-rested Glenwood, but I'm going to stick withe Knights despite a tough setback last night.
BASEBALL: St. Albert (15-1) at Treynor (8-5)
Both teams picked up huge state-ranked wins last night with St. Albert scoring the final 12 in a 12-3 win over Underwood. Meanwhile, Treynor went into Van Meter and beat the No. 1 and previously-undefeated Bulldogs for a signature victory. Can they get another? St. Albert beat Treynor 5-1 on the first Saturday of the season.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Ryan tonight on AM 960 at 7:30.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - It might take the Falcons a bit to get going sometimes, but they generally find a way to touch you up the second and third times through the order. If Treynor can do it again, major hats off to them.
Trev's Pick: Treynor - I envy Matheny because he doesn't have to pick this one. This is the second meeting between the two this season. St. Albert won the first, so logic says to pick them, but I don't know that I want to play Treynor right now. I also don't want to play St. Albert, either. I'll lean with the home team in a treat on KMA 960.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (9-6) at Southwest Valley (2-10)
Griswold suffered a tough one-run loss to Clarinda on Monday night while Southwest Valley looks to bounce back from a three-game skid against a trio of really good teams (MSTM, Lenox, East Union).
Derek's Pick: Southwest Valley - Upset pick! The one thing the T'Wolves have done consistently -- for the most part -- during the season is hit the stuff out of the ball. I'll take them in a high-scoring battle.
Trev's Pick: Southwest Valley - You gotta risk it for the biscuit. Coach Kent Larsen told me today that he thinks Southwest Valley's record is deceiving. I tend to agree because of how loaded the POI is. Plus, Griswold is 2-5 in games against non-Corner Conference schools.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - The Tigers have stumbled a little bit after they rattled off five-straight not too long ago. I'm still confident in their ability on offense and think they have the edge in this one.
BASEBALL: Underwood (10-3) at CAM (10-1)
Both teams look for bounce back wins. Underwood lost the aforementioned 12-3 game to St. Albert last night while CAM took a 10-0 loss to Woodward-Granger.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Both teams took one on the chin last night to really good teams. I believe Underwood has Hall at their disposal tonight, I'll put my trust in him.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles held their top arms back last night against St. Albert in a game that they led through 3.5 innings. I will take Underwood to pick up a bounceback win with their top guys getting lined up for the postseason.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - Both teams are deep in their pitching staffs, so they shouldn't be too worried about their arms. I'll take the Eagles to get back on the winning track after last night's defeat.
BASEBALL: Woodbine (4-2) at Missouri Valley (1-8)
Woodbine has run off four consecutive wins after sitting out the first week in quarantine and then dropping their first two games. Missouri Valley has lost SIX times by one or two runs.
Ryan's Pick: Woodbine - Woodbine has been a pleasant surprise this year and they really look like they are starting to play some good baseball. Layne Pryor is bashing the ball all around (and out of) the ballpark.
Derek's Pick: Missouri Valley - I can take some chances with this lead, and so I'm going to do it here. Here's the deal: It's very difficult picking against Woodbine the way they are playing, but the Big Reds have played well enough to win a lot more than one game. Playing good baseball eventually leads to winning baseball.
Trev's Pick: Missouri Valley - Missouri Valley is 1-8, six of those came by less than three runs to the likes of Audubon, AHSTW, Lo-Ma and Treynor. Their resiliency shows tonight.
SOFTBALL: Southeast Warren (13-4, 5-2) at Mount Ayr (7-3, 3-2)
Southeast Warren has been playing some wild games of late, including last night's 15-13 loss to KMAland No. 1 Martensdale-St. Marys. Mount Ayr has scored 15, 8, 1, 11, 10 and 2 in their last six games. The two teams have combined to average 19.4 runs per contest.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiderettes could use a statement win against a conference foe. That Earlham win still looks really good, but they're 0-2 against what I would consider the top of the POI. That's also where the Warhawks live. Big game here for Coach Bret Ruggles' crew.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - Maybe it shouldn't be, but Mount Ayr at 7-3 is a tad surprising to me. They've been stellar, maybe my expectations were just too high. I look for them to be priming themselves for the postseason and this battle is a good time to show it.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - It's an odd schedule for Mount Ayr, as this is their last game before postseason play starts for them next Wednesday. I predict they will close the regular season on a high note against a game SE Warren squad.
BASEBALL: Southeast Warren (11-1, 6-1) at Mount Ayr (8-1, 5-1)
Here's a heavyweight battle. The Raiders were really impressive last week with a 3-0 mark and a +25 run differential against Nodaway Valley, Bedford and Central Decatur. Southeast Warren beat Mormon Trail, 9-2, last night for their seventh straight win. Both teams suffered their only losses to undefeated Martensdale-St. Marys.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - This matchup is salty with a capital S. We all know how deep and Mount Ayr's pitching is, but they've been scoring lots of runs, too. This game could be 2-1 or 22-21. Either way, I'll roll with the Raiders.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders are loaded with arms to the point they have had problems getting everyone turns to throw. Couple that with some big numbers on offense -- four guys are getting on base more than 50% of the time. I like Mount Ayr here.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - The Warhawks have been mighty impressive all season long, and while I find this to be a very difficult choice, I need to split my SEW/Mt Ayr choices so one community doesn't completely hate me.
SOFTBALL: Wayne (12-3, 7-1) at Lenox (7-7, 3-4)
Wayne has been rolling since their 3-2 loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. The KMAland No. 2 Falcons have outscored their last six opponents by a combined 77-9. Lenox has won four of their last six. One of those losses, though, was to Wayne on Friday night by a 9-1 count.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - Lenox found something last night that they have been looking for at times this year: run support. The Tigers exploded for 15 runs. I don't think they will get quite that many tonight. I will take Wayne in a tight battle.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - I would love to pick an upset here to unite all of Lenox behind me, but Wayne just seems to be a on a new level over those last six.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - I keep waiting for Lenox to break through and maybe this is the night they do it, but it's hard for me to justify picking against Wayne when they beat Lenox by eight only four days ago.
BASEBALL: Bishop Heelan Catholic (10-3, 5-3) at Sioux City East (13-1, 9-1)
Two state-ranked teams from the Missouri River Conference get together in Sioux City today. East hasn't lost since June 18th (SBL) and have won 11 straight while Heelan is riding a four-game win streak after getting swept by SBL on June 25th. This is a doubleheader so we are picking the aggregate score.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City East - Pretty, pretty hard to pick against the Black Raiders at this point. Who would be the jerk to choose against a team on an 11-game win streak....
Trev's Pick: Sioux City East - I think this will be a split, but I'll take the Black Raiders to have the aggregate. This should be a dandy in Sioux City tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Sioux City East - I think I'm really feeling a split in this one, depending on what pitchers matchup in each game. I think East is the more likely of the two teams to sweep, so I'll roll with them.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood
Lewis Central at Creston
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Wayne at Lenox
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Diagonal
Non-Conference
Bedford at Clarinda On FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
Griswold at Southwest Valley
AHSTW at East Mills
South Central Calhoun at Audubon
MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia
Moravia at Central Decatur
West Monona at West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Carroll
River Valley at Ar-We-Va
Centerville at Seymour
Davis County at Twin Cedars (DH)
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars (DH)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (DH)
Non-Conference
Bedford at Clarinda
Essex at Red Oak
St. Albert at Treynor On AM 960, 7:30 PM
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
Carroll at Atlantic
Sidney at Tri-Center
Underwood at CAM
Woodbine at Missouri Valley
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at IKM-Manning
South Central Calhoun at Audubon
Panorama at Southwest Valley
Moravia at Central Decatur
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Webster City
Lamoni at Des Moines Christian
Twin Cedars at Colo-Nesco
Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska