(KMAland) -- One night of baseball and softball is in the books, and it's time for another full night of action in night two, including Red Oak/Shenandoah softball on FM 99.1.
But first, the summer-long pick'em must take center stage. Last night, Derek and Trevor were 6-4 while Ryan went 4-6. How will things go tonight? Here are the top 10 non-broadcasted games and the picks from the KMA Sports trio. The full schedule for tonight lives below the picks.
BASEBALL: Shenandoah (1-0, 1-0) at Red Oak (0-1, 0-1)
Shenandoah picked up an impressive 1-0 win on opening night behind a gem from Blake Doyle. The Tigers took a tough loss to a strong Creston team to open the season.
Derek’s Pick: Shenandoah - I'm rolling with the momentum in this one.
Trev’s Pick: Shenandoah - I was impressed with what I saw from the Mustangs last night. Doyle dealt and the defense was stingy, and I like the defense to do it again tonight for whoever takes the hill.
Ryan’s Pick: Shenandoah - The Mustangs got an opening night gem from Doyle, which means the cupboard is full for night No. 2.
BASEBALL: Lewis Central (1-0, 1-0) at St. Albert (1-0, 1-0)
Lewis Central cruised over Atlantic while St. Albert picked up an impressive win over Harlan on Monday night. Is the Hawkeye Ten officially on the line?
Trev’s Pick: Lewis Central - Huge opportunity for St. Albert if they can beat Harlan and LC on back-to-back nights, but the Titans looked pretty smooth in their win.
Ryan’s Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons picked up a statement win, and they have the offensive firepower to make it two in a row. Plus, some big arms haven't thrown yet. Give me the Falcons to put themselves in the driver's seat of the Hawkeye Ten.
Derek’s Pick: Lewis Central - The Titans have their ace(s) available. Can St. Albert make me look foolish for a second straight night?
BASEBALL: Harlan (0-1, 0-1) at Kuemper Catholic (1-0, 1-0)
While Harlan lost to St. Albert, Kuemper Catholic picked up a come-from-ahead and then come-from-behind win, scoring three in the bottom of the seventh to beat Denison-Schleswig in walk-off fashion.
Ryan’s Pick: Harlan - The Cyclones still have Connor Bruck ready to throw and looks to bounce back from a rare loss last night.
Derek’s Pick: Harlan - Connor Bruck will get the ball in this one, and I always pick him to win. It's true. Check my record.
Trev’s Pick: Harlan - I'm guessing Harlan is not happy with how last night went while Kuemper is really happy.
SOFTBALL: Underwood (1-0, 1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (1-0, 1-0)
A pair of impressive wins over fellow WIC contenders on opening night sets up this doozy of a battle. The Eagles shutout Missouri Valley while Lo-Ma took care of business against the defending champs Treynor.
Derek’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - There's definitely some pause. There will always be pause in this league. But again, I picked the Panthers to win the conference.
Trev’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I keep going back and forth and might regret this pick, but give me Reanna Rife to edge Ella Pierce in a low-scoring duel.
Ryan’s Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Both teams got wins on opening night, so this one is a toss-up for me. I'll go with the Panthers.
SOFTBALL: Riverside (1-0, 1-0) at AHSTW (1-0, 1-0)
A shutout win for the Bulldogs last night showed Kenna Ford has no rust to shake off. Meanwhile, AHSTW was mashing the ball all over the yard in a win over Tri-Center.
Trev’s Pick: Riverside - Another salty WIC matchup. I'll roll with my conference champion prediction.
Ryan’s Pick: Riverside - Kenna Ford was on last night in twirling an opening-night shutout. I'll take the 'Dawgs to keep rolling and start the year 2-0.
Derek’s Pick: Riverside - Ford is a year older, wiser and better. We saw it last night, but this is a sneaky tough one.
BASEBALL: Treynor (0-1, 0-1) at Audubon (1-0, 1-0)
Shocker of the night in the WIC last night: Logan-Magnolia taking down Treynor. They're going to get their opponent's best every single night, and that will be the same here with the Wheelers coming off a dominant win over Riverside.
Ryan’s Pick: Treynor - Call this one a hunch. I think Treynor bounces back from their loss and rights the ship.
Derek’s Pick: Treynor - Nate McCombs vs. Jackson Jensen? I don't have the heart to pick the Cards to go to 0-2.
Trev’s Pick: Treynor - These two teams come in on totally different ends of emotion. Give me Treynor to bounce back.
BASEBALL: Bedford (1-0) at Nodaway Valley (0-1)
A nice 7-2 win for the 'Dogs last night over Southwest Valley, and Nodaway Valley took a loss at the hands of one of the best in 3A (Winterset).
Derek’s Pick: Nodaway Valley - Sefrit was a beast last night for the Bulldogs, and I think the Wolverines run a little deeper in their rotation.
Trev’s Pick: Nodaway Valley - I tossed and turned on this one. I'll take Nodaway Valley in a close one.
Ryan’s Pick: Bedford - The Bulldogs looked good to open the year. I'll take them to improve to 2-0.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur (1-0) at Southeast Warren (0-1)
Southeast Warren fell to a solid Knoxville team while Central Decatur was plenty impressive in opening the year with a win over Moulton-Udell.
Trev’s Pick: Central Decatur - Kylee Rockhold was a strikeout machine last night. I"ll go out on a limb and say she has another solid outing.
Ryan’s Pick: Central Decatur - Rockhold was nails in the circle with 14 Ks last night. I think she leads the Cardinals to win No. 2.
Derek’s Pick: Southeast Warren - I'm still a Warhawk guy, but the Rockhold/Riley Bell pitching duo gives me serious pause.
BASEBALL: Moulton-Udell (0-1) at Orient-Macksburg (0-1)
Both teams took tough losses to open the year with Central Decatur and East Union doing the honors, respectively.
Ryan’s Pick: Moulton-Udell - Both teams stubbed their toe on opening night. M-U has the slight edge in pitching depth, so I'll take them in this one.
Derek’s Pick: Orient-Macksburg - I feel more comfortable with the known O-M factors on the mound. They have more experience there, so let's go Bulldogs.
Trev’s Pick: Orient-Macksburg - The Bluegrass is tough to predict outside of Lamoni, but I'll put my trust in Wiley Ray, Blake Thompson and an improved Bulldog team.
SOFTBALL: CAM (0-0) at Griswold (1-0)
CAM did not play last night, deciding to pass on a matchup with Woodbine, which has their baseball team in quarantine. Griswold was impressive in a win over East Mills to open the year.
Derek’s Pick: CAM - This might be an upset special, but Helen Riker is one of the most underrated arms in the area. I think it'll be a great game.
Trev’s Pick: Griswold - I liked what I saw from Griswold last night. I'm high on the Tigers, and you should be, too. Tigers over Cougars tonight.
Ryan’s Pick: CAM - CAM had to sit at home last night while the rest of the state started its season. The Cougars are champing at the bit to get going. CAM returns a lot from last year, and Griswold sometimes stumbles when they step out of the conference.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:30 PM
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic (DH)
Lewis Central at St. Albert
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Glenwood at Creston
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at LeMars
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia at Diagonal
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Murray at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
CAM at Griswold
East Mills at Whiting
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Fort Dodge
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Red Oak
Denison-Schleswig at Atlantic
Lewis Central at St. Albert
Harlan at Kuemper Catholic
Glenwood at Creston
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Logan-Magnolia
Riverside at AHSTW
Treynor at Audubon
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Nodaway Valley
Mount Ayr at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Wayne
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City North (DH)
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia at Ankeny Christian
Melcher-Dallas at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Murray at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Sioux City East at Woodbury Central