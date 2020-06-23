(KMAland) -- Night two of week of the high school baseball and softball season is ahead, including Harlan/Lewis Central baseball on AM 960 and Lenox/Nodaway Valley softball on FM 99.1.
It was a strong night for Ryan and Trevor, who made up some ground on the leader (Derek). Trevor takes the night with a 10-3 mark while Ryan ended up 10-4. Derek was a tough-luck 8-5. The latest standings:
Derek: 39-20
Trev: 35-24
Ryan: 31-29
Another 16 picks on the docket tonight. Check out the full schedule below today's top matchups and predictions.
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (3-0, 2-0) at Creston (3-1, 3-1)
The Fillies are averaging a conference-best 15 runs per game while Creston is third with 8.3 per contest. Shenandoah hasn't played since last Wednesday while Creston was a dominant winner over Clarinda last night.
Derek's Pick: Creston - The Panthers have had some nice pitching performances of late from their young freshman duo to go along with their great hitting. I think most would expect this to be a high-scoring battle.
Trev's Pick: Creston - Shen can score runs with anybody, but they've also shown they can surrender runs, too. I'll give Creston the edge due to a young, but talented pitching staff.
Ryan's Pick: Creston - Shenandoah has been impressive - especially on offense - but Creston can swing it too. I'll take the Panthers in a high-scoring affair.
BASEBALL: Shenandoah (2-0, 2-0) at Creston (1-2, 1-2)
Shenandoah had two 1-0 wins last week behind the pitching of Blake Doyle and Nick Mather, but they haven't played since last Tuesday. Creston took one on the chin against Clarinda last night.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - The Mustangs' 2-0 start has not been sexy -- unless you're like me and like 1-0 games -- but it's been effective. They're fresh tonight and get a Creston squad coming off a 10-run loss to a Clarinda team Shen blanked.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - Shenandaoh was a nice surprise last week. They have the pitching lined up to use both Doyle and Mather if need be.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - The Mustangs arms are fresh while Creston used a couple of their top guys last night against Clarinda. Let's see if Shen can run it back.
BASEBALL: Glenwood (2-2, 2-2) at Clarinda (4-1, 2-1)
Clarinda has been scoring in bunches during their four-game win streak while Glenwood won a wild 13-12 game last night against Red Oak to get the week started with a win.
Ryan's Pick: Clarinda - Clarinda has been mighty impressive since their opening night loss. They look to have found their offense and their pitching is very deep.
Derek's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinals might see crafty southpaw Noah Kolle tonight, but they've got a trick - or a Jakob Childs - up their sleeve, too. This should be a good battle, but I'll take the home team.
Trev's Pick: Clarinda - The Cardinal bats are sizzling right now, and they have a bevy of arms they can rely on any given night.
BASEBALL: Atlantic (1-2, 1-2) at Kuemper Catholic (1-4, 1-2)
Kuemper Catholic has had a bunch of tough-luck losses against a gauntlet schedule that includes battles with LC, Heelan, CR-B and Harlan. Atlantic threatened to hand St. Albert their first loss last night.
Derek's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - At some point, the Knights playing good baseball is going to pay off with a win. My prediction is that it comes tonight.
Trev's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - The Knights dang near took down the defending conference champs last night. They get that bitter taste out of their mouth tonight against Atlantic.
Ryan's Pick: Kuemper Catholic - Both teams hung with some of the top teams in the league last night. I think Kuemper has a little deeper rotation, so I'll go with them.
BASEBALL: Lewis Central (3-1, 2-1) at Harlan (3-1, 3-1)
The Cyclones have rolled off three consecutive wins, including a no-hit victory over Denison-Schleswig last night. The Titans had to go deep into the night to dispatch Kuemper on Monday.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - Connor Bruck is one of the best pitchers in the state. They lined him up for this game for a reason, and I'll roll with him.
Trev's Pick: Abstain. Trevor has this game on AM 960 at 7:30 PM.
Ryan's Pick: Harlan - I somehow have a feeling that we're in for a wild ride in the H-10 this year. The Cyclones winning here would keep that going.
SOFTBALL: Denison-Schleswig (1-6, 1-4) at St. Albert (2-3, 1-3)
The Monarchs lost their last two games to two really good teams - SBL and Harlan - by a combined five runs. St. Albert, meanwhile, took a tough one on the chin last night against one of the top teams in the league, Atlantic, to stop a modest two-game win streak.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - It's been a rough start to the year for D-S while St. Albert has shown some nice young talent. I'll take the Saintes.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - The Monarchs are showing some signs of improvement and growth of late. It just hasn't paid off with wins. I figure this will be another tight game, and I'll take the chance they get a payoff for their improvement.
Trev's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - I've felt all along that this is a Denison team that will continue to improve. Last night's tight loss to Harlan might be an indicator of that.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (3-4) at Tri-Center (0-5)
Griswold had a mighty impressive open to the week with a dominant win over Sidney last night. Tri-Center led undefeated Underwood into the sixth inning before a tough loss.
Derek's Pick: Griswold - Interesting matchup here. I've been pretty bad at picking any games involving Corner Conference softball teams, but I'll take the shot the Tigers can keep up their hot hitting.
Trev's Pick: Griswold - Griswold is the one team I cannot figure out. I'm 0-3 in picking their games. Here's to hoping I don't go 0-4.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - Tri-Center had a rough week to start the year, but they bounced back with a close battle against Underwood. Griswold is coming of a big conference win. Trap game? I think not.
BASEBALL: West Harrison (2-2) at Sidney (3-0)
West Harrison picked up a dominant win over Woodbine to open the season on Monday while Sidney continued their strong start to the season with a 10-run win over Griswold.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - This game is sneaky-good. Both teams have shown the ability to score runs. This could be a scorekeeper's nightmare, but I'll take the Hawkeyes by three runs or less.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - It maybe wasn't the start to the year the Hawkeyes were looking for, but it looks like they are still getting some of their pitching built up. I'll take them in this one.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes are very deep in their pitching rotation while Sidney might be in preservation mode with the Corner Conference Tournament two days away.
BASEBALL: Mount Ayr (2-0) at Stanton (5-0)
A battle of unbeatens after Stanton took down Fremont-Mills rather handily last night. Mount Ayr hasn't played in a week.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - It might seem like I'm always picking against Stanton, but that's all in your head. I swear! The pick comes down to this: The Raiders are the more rested team, and Stanton has the Corner Conference Tournament right around the....ummm...corner.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders have not played since Tuesday. That means their arsenal of arms is at full strength. The bats aren't too shabby, either.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - Keygan Day probably gets the ball here for the Vikings after throwing 13 pitches last night. However, I think Mount Ayr just has too much pitching depth, even with a big week looming.
SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley (2-3, 2-1) at AHSTW (2-4, 1-2)
Missouri Valley had a nice open to the week with a dominant win over Audubon last night. AHSTW is coming off a night off, but they were busy this weekend, playing some terrific competition and nabbing a win over Martensdale-St. Marys.
Derek's Pick: AHSTW - The Lady Vikes won all three matchups with Missouri Valley last season, and both teams are virtually the same. That's a boring answer, I think, but it's all I've got.
Trev's Pick: Missouri Valley - I keep going back and forth on this one, but Missouri Valley seems to have found a rhythm, or at least they did so last night in a win over Audubon.
Ryan's Pick: AHSTW - A 1-4 start seems a little deceiving for a talented AHSTW team. I'll take them to get the win.
BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia (3-1, 2-1) at Audubon (3-3, 2-2)
Logan-Magnolia nabbed a wild walk-off win in extra innings last night over IKM-Manning while Audubon picked up another low-scoring victory over Missouri Valley.
Trev's Pick: Audubon -- Lo-Ma is coming off a marathon victory where they had to use four different pitchers. Audubon's arms are fresher, and they have Skyler Schultes at their disposal.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - It's another four-game week for the Wheelers, but they have the pitching to weather that. I'll take them to win this.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - Phew. One of the toughest picks of the day with Dylan Cunard potentially matching up with Skyler Schultes. This is a sneaky great game.
SOFTBALL: Underwood (6-0, 4-0) at Riverside (4-1, 3-0)
Both teams maintained their undefeated WIC mark last night, but they both had their struggles. Riverside held on tightly after opening a four-run lead on Treynor while the Eagles needed a sixth-inning comeback to beat T-C.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - What a great WIC matchup with some big conference implications. This is a complete toss-up in my book, so I'll go with Ella Pierce to outduel Kenna Ford.
Trev's Pick: Riverside - It would have been neat if Matheny would have come out of vacation to do this game. Ella Pierce vs. Kenna Ford should be a treat while the offenses have been productive for both teams as well. Underwood might have more momentum, but Riverside was my pick to win the WIC. I'll stay with them.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - There may have been a little bit of looking ahead last night in their struggles with Tri-Center. In what figures to be one of the best games of the season, I'll take the Eagles to play their best game of the season.
SOFTBALL: Bedford (3-2, 0-1) at Southwest Valley (1-3, 0-3)
Both played wild games last night. Bedford escaped with a walk-off win in extras while Southwest Valley dropped a high-scoring battle with Nodaway Valley.
Derek's Pick: Bedford - More runs on the way? The over-under on this one is 19.5. I'll take the over.
Trev's Pick: Southwest Valley - I feel like these two teams are pretty even and a lot of runs will be scored. I'll take my alma mater over my girlfriend's alma mater. That is all.
Ryan's Pick: Bedford - I anticipate a lot of runs in this one. Give me Bedford to have just a little more offense.
SOFTBALL: Central Decatur (4-1, 2-1) at Wayne (5-2, 2-0)
A showdown of two of the best pitchers in the POI and the area with Sterling Berndt (Wayne) welcoming Kylee Rockhold (CD) after both had sterling performances on Monday night.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - Sterling Berndt/Kylee Rockhold should be fun. The bats of Mya Willey and Emily Jones gives Wayne the edge.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - Wayne has played a lot of games already and against some great competition. The Falcons can bash it around the park with the best of them. I'll take them.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - The Falcons are tough to pick against with Berndt continuing her success in the circle and the likes of Mya Willey, Emily Jones and Camryn Jacobsen smacking it all over the yard.
BASEBALL: Melcher-Dallas (0-4, 0-2) at Mormon Trail (0-3, 0-1)
Melcher-Dallas narrowly missed their first win of the season last night in dropping a one-run game to East Union. Mormon Trail has seen three tough teams in ACA, Seymour and Mount Ayr so far.
Derek's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - They haven't been far away in their last two games, falling to East Union and Twin Cedars by a combined four runs. We could see Ryan Krpan on the mound, and I like M-D in that scenario.
Trev's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - Both teams are looking to get in the win column. Melcher-Dallas nearly did so last night against East Union. They finally do it tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Melcher-Dallas - I'll take the Saints...oh wait. Neither team had a particularly easy week to start the year. I like the way M-D hung with some of the top teams in the league.
BASEBALL: Ankeny Christian (3-2, 3-0) at Murray (1-3, 1-1)
Ankeny Christian has handled business in the Bluegrass Conference while Murray has had their struggles at different points. That includes last night's 17-1 loss to Central Decatur.
Ryan's Pick: Ankeny Christian - There will be a lot of good young players in this once. I think ACA is just a little deeper on the mound.
Trev's Pick: Ankeny Christian - These two are pretty similar in terms of hitting productivity early on, but ACA has the advantage pitching. That will be the difference maker tonight.
Derek's Pick: Ankeny Christian - With no Reece Held this summer, things changed a bit for Murray. ACA should be able to take care of business and move to 4-0 in the league.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Glenwood at Clarinda
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Lewis Central at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon
Treynor at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Lenox On FM 99.1, 5:30 PM
Southeast Warren at East Union
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Diagonal at Murray
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr at Stanton
Griswold at Tri-Center
Colfax-Mingo at Martensdale-St. Marys
CAM at Grand View Christian
River Valley at Whiting
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Creston
Glenwood at Clarinda
Lewis Central at Harlan On AM 960, 7:30 PM
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig at St. Albert
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at AHSTW
Logan-Magnolia at Audubon
Treynor at IKM-Manning
Underwood at Riverside
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley at Lenox
Southeast Warren at East Union
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Wayne
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Twin Cedars at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian at Murray
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (DH)
Non-Conference
West Harrison at Sidney
Fremont-Mills at Tri-Center
Mount Ayr at Stanton
Woodward-Granger at Martensdale-St. Marys
ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Earlham at Glidden-Ralston