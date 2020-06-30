(KMAland) -- On to the second day of the third week of the baseball and softball season with Lewis Central/Glenwood softball on AM 960 and Lenox/Southwest Valley baseball on FM 99.1.
Derek took the night with a 9-6 mark while Trevor was 7-7 and Ryan 6-8. The latest standings below:
Derek: 77-42
Trev: 69-46 (6 GB)
Ryan: 66-52 (10.5 GB)
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (6-3, 3-3) at Denison-Schleswig (3-7, 3-5)
The Fillies opened the week with a tight one-run loss to Glenwood last night while Denison-Schleswig took down Lewis Central in an impressive performance given what the Titans had done lately.
Derek's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - Is this where the Monarchs take off? I've been touting their progress for the last couple weeks, and I think they might have enough momentum to get a home win tonight. We call this the Martin Bowl at our house, by the way. I guess yesterday was the Matheny Bowl.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - I keep going back and forth on this one. The Fillies are coming off a tight loss to Glenwood where they *only* scored three runs. I think their potent offense gets going again tonight against a young Denison team.
Ryan's Pick: Denison-Schleswig - I think Denison-Schleswig is starting to figure some things out after a bumpy start to the year. I think this one will be close, so I'll roll with the home team.
SOFTBALL: Lewis Central (4-4, 2-4) at Glenwood (4-3, 4-2)
Trev's Pick: Glenwood - Glenwood has had an up and down start to the year and have found themselves in three one-run games. I'll put my trust in Taryn Bertini to win another close game.
Ryan's Pick: No Pick - Hear Ryan's call on AM 960 later tonight at 7:30.
Derek's Pick: Glenwood - The Rams got off to a great start last night in picking up a key Hawkeye Ten road victory. I'll take them to keep it rolling.
BASEBALL: St. Albert (11-1) at Audubon (6-4)
St. Albert dropped their first game of the season last night to Kuemper Catholic while the Wheelers took another classic low-scoring battle with AHSTW to set up this interesting non-conference battle.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons suffered their first loss of the year last night, but they are just so deep on the mound and at the plate. Cy Patterson is swinging a really hot bat and I think he carries St. Albert to a win in this one.
Derek's Pick: St. Albert - The Falcons may see a pretty good arm from the Wheelers tonight, as they play Tri-Center on Thursday and that's it. However, I will take my KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 to get it done.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - I think I changed this one 38 times. I'm not sure what St. Albert has available for pitching after yesterday's doubleheader. However, the offense is opportunistic enough that I think they can still get the job done against Skyler Schultes and company.
BASEBALL: Missouri Valley (1-6, 1-5) at Logan-Magnolia (5-2, 4-2)
Logan-Magnolia entered the WIC fray following a 14-inning win over Tri-Center last night while Missouri Valley picked up their first win in taking down Riverside.
Derek's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - I hesitate here since the Panthers did have to use two pitchers and expend a lot of energy last night to get the win. At the same time, Mo Valley has some nice pitching of their own. Dylan Cunard is available and ready to go, though, for the Panthers.
Trev's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - The Panthers only used two pitchers in their 14-inning victory over Tri-Center last night and Dylan Cunard was not one of them. I look for him to get the call tonight against Missouri Valley -- who has lost a handful of tough-luck games.
Ryan's Pick: Logan-Magnolia - Logan-Magnolia used up two of its big arms in a 14-inning win over Tri-Center last night. They could be poised for a let-down after getting a big win, but I think they have enough offense to overcome in this one.
BASEBALL: Treynor (4-5, 3-3) at Tri-Center (7-1, 5-1)
Tri-Center lost that 14-inning grueler with Logan-Magnolia, and the WIC is now up in the air. Treynor took one on the chin from Class 4A's Abraham Lincoln to open their week.
Trev's Pick: Tri-Center - I also flipped back and forth on this one. I'm not sure how fresh the T-C arms are and I believe they threw Kaleb Smith last night. However, they've shown the ability to score runs when needed.
Ryan's Pick: Tri-Center - This is an important game for Tri-Center if they want to win the WIC, while Treynor has a chance to keep their conference title hopes alive. Give me Tri-Center in a close one.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - Tri-Center used Kaleb Smith and Trevor Carlson last night, and while they still have plenty of depth, they are coming off the ultimate heartbreaking energy-expender. The Cardinals could use a bounce back and a signature win, too.
BASEBALL: Underwood (8-2, 5-1) at AHSTW (3-3, 3-3)
Underwood didn't play last night with IKM-Manning now in quarantine, but they had a strong week last week after taking the Monday loss to Tri-Center. AHSTW fell in a tight one to Audubon and will look to bounce back tonight.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles are the more rested team, but I wouldn't expect a blow away. AHSTW is not far from the top of this league.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Tri-Center's loss gives Underwood some life in the race for the conference title. Blake Hall should be the Eagles' go-to tonight. I'm not sure if you have heard, but he's pretty good. AHSTW has Joey Cunningham and Clayton Akers at their disposal tonight, so get ready for a low-scoring affair with some salty pitching. I'll still take the Eagles to score one more run.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles got new life in the battle for the WIC with T-C's loss last night. I think that might be enough to motivate them to a win in this one.
BASEBALL: Southwest Valley (1-9, 1-7) at Lenox (5-6, 2-2)
Lenox kept the good times rolling with their fifth straight win over Lamoni last night. Southwest Valley, meanwhile, ran up against state No. 1 Martensdale-St. Marys in a 17-2 loss.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on FM 99.1 at 7:30 tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - I said yesterday that Lenox has scheduled aggressively and that it might pay off at some point this year. Even though I didn't pick them against Lamoni, they made me put my foot in my mouth. I'm rolling with the hot team in the Tigers.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - Coach Trevor Luther's early-season strength of schedule is starting to pay off in a big way.
SOFTBALL: Martensdale-St. Marys (9-4, 5-1) at Central Decatur (7-3, 3-3)
My new No. 1 in KMAland 1A/2A won their third straight last night after finishing last week with wins over Wayne and Mount Ayr. Another stern test is here with CD coming off a rout of Mormon Trail last night. Their only losses are to Southeast Warren (twice) and Wayne.
Trev's Pick: MSTM - We spent most of the preseason talking about Lenox, Mount Ayr and Wayne, but Martensdale has taken care of all those teams. They are playing really good behind a really young team. This is a team gearing for a deep run.
Ryan's Pick: MSTM - MSM has beaten Wayne and Mount Ayr in the last week. Those are two really great wins. This one should be good, but I think MSM is a little more battle-tested.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - I've had a wild hair of late, picking upsets like crazy. Here's another one. I think the top of the POI is pretty evenly matched, and it's time for a signature win for the Cardinals.
BASEBALL: East Union (3-3, 0-2) at Wayne (2-4, 1-3)
East Union nabbed a nice 15-5 win over Murray last night while Wayne sat the night out. The Falcons also grabbed a dominant win - over Bedford - in their last game out on Friday.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - It's been a bit of a rough year for Wayne. The Falcons do have Bret Whitehall lined up to throw in this one, so that bodes well for them.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - East Union should be able to use one of their top guys, but Wayne is rested enough that Bret Whitehall might get the ball. Or, they could save him for the looming Southeast Warren and Lenox matchups. I'll roll the dice.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - Likely Ethan Mitchell vs. Brett Whitehall on the bump tonight. I'll roll with a Falcons squad that's coming off a dominant win over Bedford.
SOFTBALL: Bedford (8-3, 2-2) at Mount Ayr (6-2, 2-1)
Bedford is coming off one of their best weeks in a long while, as they went 5-1 to enter the KMAalnd Power Rankings. Mount Ayr opened this week with an 11-1 win over Nodaway Valley after going 2-1 last week.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiderettes are still the class of the West Division until someone proves otherwise.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - Bedford is starting to come around, but Addy Reynolds is pitching really well and Mount Ayr can knock it all over the yard, but so can Bedford, so who knows.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - Mount Ayr has bounced back nicely after their loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. They hit the ball all over the park and sometimes all out of the park. That'll play.
SOFTBALL: Seymour (5-3, 4-1) at Lamoni (4-6, 4-1)
Seymour played Twin Cedars and Southeast Warren last week and took one on the chin against Wayne last night. That's a tough slate to this point. Lamoni has made major progress this year, but they've followed their four-game wins streak with three straight losses, including last night to Lenox.
Trev's Pick: Lamoni - Both teams are reeling as of late. Seymour only has stats listed for two games and they've played eight, so I'm picking Lamoni.
Ryan's Pick: Seymour - Seymour hasn't put a lot of stats in so far this year, so it's a little hard to gauge some of their performances. But, looking at scores and comparing things, I'll take the Warriors in a close one.
Derek's Pick: Seymour - This wouldn't even be a game to pick in recent years, but the Demons have really come on strong this year. I'll take Seymour to nab the win, though.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig
Clarinda at Harlan
Atlantic at Red Oak
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Tri-Center
Underwood at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
East Union at Wayne
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Diagonal
Seymour at Lamoni
Murray at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at West Harrison
Colo-Nesco at Southeast Warren
CAM at Orient-Macksburg
Lawton-Bronson at Woodbine
Melcher-Dallas at Sigourney
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig
Clarinda at Harlan
Atlantic at Red Oak
Lewis Central at Glenwood
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Riverside at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at Tri-Center
Underwood at AHSTW
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Lenox
Martensdale-St. Marys at Central Decatur
East Union at Wayne
Bedford at Mount Ayr
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Lamoni
Murray at Moravia
Moulton-Udell at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Audubon
CAM at Orient-Macksburg
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Alta-Aurelia
Sigourney at Melcher-Dallas