Class 1A, 2A and 3A regional softball is on tap throughout the state, including Shenandoah/Red Oak, Atlantic/Clarinda and Treynor/St. Albert
Last night, Trevor had the best record with a 10-2 mark while Derek was 10-3 and Ryan went 9-2. Check out the latest standings below:
Derek: 200-87
Trev: 182-94 (12.5 GB)
Ryan: 180-98 (15.5 GB)
Plenty of regional softball and a couple regular season baseball in our picks today. In all, there are 16 total games picked. View the full schedule below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Red Oak (4-10) at Shenandoah (12-5)
The second night of the season saw a wild 18-10 win for Shenandoah, which scored eight runs in the top of the seventh. They're still packing one of the best offensive punches around with a .319 batting average and nine runs per game. Red Oak had a short three-game burst in late June, but they've lost six straight to a mix of very strong teams.
Derek's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call on AM 960 tonight at 7:00 PM.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - The first time was a track meet, which has been a somewhat common thing for both these teams. I'll take Shen to score more.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - The Fillies own an 18-10 slugfest win over the Tigers early in the year. I don't expect this one to have quite as many runs, but Shenandoah is playing well right now.
SOFTBALL: Clarinda (4-10) at Atlantic (15-1)
Clarinda had their four-game win streak snapped on Friday in a loss to Southwest Valley while the H-10 champion Atlantic is undefeated against KMAland teams and has won 11 straight. The Trojans won their first meeting, 12-2, on June 18th.
Trev's Pick: Atlantic - I would not be surprised to see the Cardinals give Atlantic a bit of a scare, but the Trojans are just too darn good.
Ryan's Pick: Atlantic - The Trojans have enjoyed a nice season, sweeping through the Hawkeye Ten. They rolled through Clarinda the first time they played, but I think this one will be a little more competitive.
Derek's Pick: Atlantic - It's a shame the season wasn't a full one this year because Clarinda has really grown since June 15th. Atlantic has been a monster all year.
SOFTBALL: Treynor (9-4) at St. Albert (7-10)
Not many are as hot as Treynor right now. The Cardinals have won six straight, including avenged wins over Logan-Magnolia and Riverside. St. Albert has won five of their last eight, including victories last week over Class 5A's TJ and AL.
Ryan's Pick: Treynor - The Cardinals haven't lost since the calendar turned to July. They are playing really good softball right now.
Derek's Pick: Treynor - Phew. This is not an easy choice, but it could be a sign of things to come in the area with two 8th graders - Jadyn Huisman and Alexis Narmi - matching up in the circle tonight. I'll take the Cardinals to keep things going.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trevor on the KMAX-Stream tonight at 7:00.
BASEBALL: Thomas Jefferson (8-13) at Harlan (10-3)
These are two of the hotter teams over the last couple weeks in the area. Harlan has won four in a row and seven of eight with the lone loss a one-run defeat to Sioux City East. TJ has taken five of their last seven, including a Monday night win over Glenwood.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - Both hands are hot, but Harlan is a wee bit hotter at the moment. This is probably one of those games, too, that might be about emptying out the arms that won't be used in upcoming postseason games. Frankly, I don't know who that favors. Shot in the dark pick here.
Trev's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - Is there room on the TJ bandwagon? Because they've been impressive lately in all facets. This is an interesting matchup because both teams are likely saving some arms for Friday, but TJ's frequent doubleheaders in the MRC puts them in a better spot.
Ryan's Pick: Thomas Jefferson - I think I've picked TJ four straight times in baseball. I really like this Yellow Jacket team and I think Harlan has to start saving some arms.
SOFTBALL: Fremont-Mills (7-10) vs. Lenox (10-8) at Bedford
Fremont-Mills is coming off a wild 11-10 win over Bedford in which they took 19 walks. Meanwhile, Lenox rolled to an opening-round win over East Mills by a 13-1 final. The Tigers have won three straight, five of seven and and seven of 10. They also hold a 4-1 win over F-M from June 24th.
Trev's Pick: Lenox - I called my shot Monday when I said Lenox was making a run. I'm not backtracking.
Ryan's Pick: Lenox - As I've said all year, I don't like to bet against TJ Stoaks. Lenox has a 4-1 win over F-M this year, but I think the Tiger offense has drastically improved since then.
Derek's Pick: Lenox - The Tigers have really been playing well all season, but they've been finding ways to win more of late. I'll take them to find another way tonight.
SOFTBALL: Stanton (6-9) at Central Decatur (14-7)
Stanton snapped a four-game skid and beat Sidney for the first time in three tries earlier this week. Central Decatur has won three straight and five of their last seven, including a 14-2 win over Essex earlier this week.
Ryan's Pick: Central Decatur - The Viqueens got out of an end-of-the-season slump Monday against Sidney. However, the pitching ticks up a notch with Central Decatur's duo in the circle.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - Stanton has a knack for picking up wins when we least expect it. They will have to put together a really strong performance tonight against a red hot Cardinals squad.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - I think the resiliency the Cardinals obtained through the rigorous Pride of Iowa benefits them tonight.
SOFTBALL: Griswold (11-8) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-0)
Two conference champions battling here with Griswold a tri-champ of the Corner and Exira/EHK rolling to a Rolling Valley title. The Spartans are playing for the first time in a week and beat the Tigers on June 20th, 9-0. Griswold had an impressive 4-3 win at CAM earlier this week, and they've won 9 of 13 with two losses by one run in that mix.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - Both teams have been really impressive since the last time they played. I think the Tigers are capable of a big upset, but I'm going to stick with the undefeated home team.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - Griswold is a tough team to dissect, but Exira-EHK has taken down all challengers thus far -- including Griswold. They do it again.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - The Spartans haven't lost yet this year and own a 9-0 win over Griswold earlier this year. I'll take them to keep moving on.
SOFTBALL: Missouri Valley (4-12) at Underwood (11-4)
The Eagles beat Missouri Valley twice this season, but they were both seven-inning games in winning 6-0 on opening night and 4-1 just eight days ago. They've won five of their last eight. Mo Valley avenged a loss to Tri-Center in their regional opener, picking up a 13-3 triumph.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles are rested heading into the postseason. That means they are ready to make a run in what I feel is a wide-open 2A region.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles struggled a little bit down the stretch, but I'm confident in their ability. Underwood won two matchups against Missouri Valley by six and three, so this could be a tight one.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - The Eagles are very talented, well-coached and continue to play better and better as the season progresses. I'll take them for a three-game sweep.
SOFTBALL: West Harrison (12-6) at Riverside (13-5)
The WIC champion Bulldogs have their pitcher and star Kenna Ford back, and they rolled to an 11-2 win over Woodbine. West Harrison bounced back from a couple tough losses at the end of the regular season to beat Boyer Valley, 10-2, and win their 10th game in the last 13.
Ryan's Pick: Riverside - Riverside got Kenna Ford back and got their mojo back in the opening round. This is a dangerous team when they are clicking.
Derek's Pick: No Pick For Now - Just in case there is a rain out somewhere. Stay tuned.
Trev's Pick: Riverside - A part of me wants to take West Harrison for the "upset", but I've made a living by picking Riverside all year. It'd be silly to stop now.
SOFTBALL: Glidden-Ralston (5-8) at Audubon (10-8)
Both teams survived scares in the opening round with the Wildcats holding off Ar-We-Va for a 5-3 win and Audubon coming back and walking off Coon Rapids-Bayard by a 9-8 count. The win for G-R snapped a four-game skid while the Wheelers stopped a little two-game losing streak.
Derek's Pick: Glidden-Ralston - The YOLO upset pick is back. Sometimes when a team struggles and finds a way to win it can lead to some big play, and that could very well happen for Audubon. I'm going to go the other way here, just to break up the monotony. I also have some room to make some strange picks. You know, because I'm wasting these guys.
Trev's Pick: Audubon - These are two teams that have had some ups and downs this season. I'll take Audubon to win another close game, which seems to be a trend of theirs.
Ryan's Pick: Audubon - Kali Irlmeier has settled into the circle nicely in her freshman year. Couple that with an improving offense and I like the Wheelers.
SOFTBALL: Nodaway Valley (8-13) at Mount Ayr (7-4)
Nodaway Valley has played 10(!) more games than Mount Ayr. One of the Raiderettes' games, though, was an 11-1 victory over Nodaway Valley on June 29th. The Wolverines snapped a three-game losing skid (to three very good teams) by beating West Central Valley, 12-3, six days ago. Mount Ayr's four losses are by a combined 11 to Earlham, MSTM, CD and Southeast Warren. Pretty, pretty good.
Trev's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiders took a unique approach to the regular season and are rested for the postseason, which is the most important part of the season.
Ryan's Pick: Mount Ayr - It's been over a week since Mount Ayr has played a game. They could have some rust to shake off early, but I think they get it done.
Derek's Pick: Mount Ayr - The Raiderettes hope to round into form as they play for just the 12th time and start to navigate the postseason. I think they'll start it on a positive note.
SOFTBALL: East Union (14-7) at Southeast Warren (14-6)
Southeast Warren is looking for a bounce back following losses in their last two, three of their last four and four of their last six. They've played a really challenging slate down the stretch, though, with losses to Wayne, MSTM, Lenox and Clarke. The Eagles beat Orient-Macksburg 5-1 on Monday and have won five of seven. Southeast Warren won the earlier meeting by a 15-1 score on June 23rd.
Ryan's Pick: Southeast Warren - This was a 15-1 win for the Warhawks earlier this year. East Union has drastically improved since then, so I imagine this will be a little closer.
Derek's Pick: Southeast Warren - East Union has the resume of a team that should have been in my power rankings. I wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. But my rankings are weird and volatile. In any event, East Union will make this one closer than their regular season meeting, but I have to roll with the favorite here.
Trev's Pick: Southeast Warren - I admire what East Union has done this year and Todd Verwers has my mythical vote for POI Coach of the Year, but Southeast Warren's offensive has just been too explosive at times this year, such as in a 15-1 win over East Union on June 23rd.
SOFTBALL: Lamoni (7-9) at Wayne (14-4)
Wayne has lost just one game this season to a KMAland conference school, and they've won eight of their past nine while posting a run differential of plus-82. Lamoni was impressive on Monday in rolling to a 9-2 win over Southwest Valley -- a game all three pickers guessed wrong.
Ryan's Pick: Wayne - Sterling Berndt is another one of those pitchers whom it is not wise to bet against. So, I will not.
Derek's Pick: Wayne - Sterling Berndt in the circle and a cavalcade of powerful bats at the plate. It's just too much to overcome for Lamoni here.
Trev's Pick: Wayne - The Falcons have looked like a team that has a "Fort Dodge or bust" mentality. They aren't busting yet.
SOFTBALL: Melcher-Dallas (15-5) at Martensdale-St. Marys (13-5)
This matchup is tied with East Union/Southeast Warren for most combined wins. Melcher-Dallas has won five straight, including a 17-2 rout of Murray earlier this week in which they hit three home runs. MSTM had their seven-game win streak snapped by Bondurant-Farrar six days ago.
Derek's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - I think this is going to be one of the best games of the night. Melcher-Dallas is a little under the radar while MSTM has been my No. 1 KMAland team for the last several weeks. I'm going with the Devils.
Trev's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - I keep going back in forth on this one, but I lean the team that played in a tougher conference, which is Martensdale-St. Marys.
Ryan's Pick: Martensdale-St. Marys - This is a really good matchup to happen this early in the tournament. M-D has challenged itself this year with the schedule, while the Blue Devils have beat some very good teams. I like MTSM, but it will be close.
BASEBALL: Bishop Heelan Catholic (12-3) at Sioux City East (16-4)
Heelan is still playing despite a coronavirus scare, and it's their first time playing since a doubleheader sweep of East on July 7th. Those two wins are the last of a current six-game win streak. East split with Indianola last night and will look to gain some momentum and their first win over Heelan in three tries before postseason begins on Friday.
Trev's Pick: Bishop Heelan Catholic - It's been a weird and publicized week for Heelan -- whose team is allowed to play despite a positive COVID test -- I'll take them to drown out the noise and beat East...again.
Ryan's Pick: Bishop Heelan Catholic - The Crusaders had their season pulled from the fire after having to miss a week due to a COVID-19 exposure. I think they are motivated after that scare and come out on fire in this one.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City East - I took Sioux City East when we picked this eight days ago, and I was dead wrong. I'm going to the well again!
SOFTBALL: Diagonal (1-13) at Twin Cedars (18-5)
Diagonal picked up their first win of the season on Monday in routing Mormon Trail, 12-0. Twin Cedars got their first win on June 16th and have since won 17 more. One of those was a 15-0 win over Diagonal on June 30th. The Sabers have gone 11-2 since June 25th.
Ryan's Pick: Twin Cedars - The Maroonettes picked up their first win in a game that counted to keep their season alive Monday. However, the competition takes a big step up with Twin Cedars. The Sabers can really hit the ball.
Derek's Pick: Twin Cedars - I take some chances from time to time, but this is not one of them. The Sabers keep it rolling.
Trev's Pick: Twin Cedars - Softball is a weird sport, so you can never say never, but the Twin Cedar bats have lived well this season. I think they do so again.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Griswold at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston at Audubon
Westwood at Newell-Fonda
West Harrison at Riverside
Class 1A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Stanton at Central Decatur
Fremont-Mills at Lenox
Diagonal at Twin Cedars
Lamoni at Wayne
Class 1A Region 5 Quarterfinals
Grand View Christian at BGM
Colo-Nesco at Collins-Maxwell
Melcher-Dallas at Martensdale-St. Marys
East Union at Southeast Warren
Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals
Tri-County at Lynnville-Sully
Seymour at North Mahaska
English Valleys at Sigourney
New London at Winfield-Mount Union
Class 2A Region 1 Quarterfinals
MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia
Treynor at St. Albert On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley at Underwood
AHSTW at West Monona
Class 2A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Madrid at Earlham
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Panorama at Van Meter
ACGC at Woodward-Granger
Class 3A Region 2 Quarterfinals
Southeast Valley at Humboldt
Greene County at Kuemper Catholic
Cherokee at MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 3A Region 3 Quarterfinals
Des Moines Christian at Creston
Clarinda at Atlantic On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Red Oak at Shenandoah On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan
Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake