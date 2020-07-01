(KMAland) -- A hefty Wednesday schedule is on tap for tonight in KMAland high school baseball and softball.
We've also got a hefty schedule of picks. Last night, Derek went 9-2 to lead the evening while Trevor and Ryan were 8-2. Here are the latest standings for the summer:
Derek: 86-44
Trev: 77-48 (6.5 GB)
Ryan: 74-54 (11 GB)
Here are the picks for tonight. Full schedule listed below the picks.
SOFTBALL: Shenandoah (7-3, 4-3) at Lewis Central (4-5, 2-5)
Shenandoah was very impressive in a dominant win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday night after a one-run loss to Glenwood on Monday. Lewis Central has also played D-S and Glenwood this week, going 0-2.
Derek's Pick: Shenandoah - I don't know the last time I got a Shenandoah game correct, but I think - other than two games - they've been consistently good. I'll roll with the Fillies, but you might fade me on any Shenandoah picks.
Trev's Pick: Shenandoah - Shen bounced back last night with a win over Denison while Lewis Central is reeling from a tight loss to Glenwood. I'll take the Fillies to make it two in a row.
Ryan's Pick: Shenandoah - Shenandoah's bats came back to life last night as they blasted Denison-Schleswig. The Fillies will have to deal with the off-speed stuff of Megan Gittins, but if they time her up, they could put up some runs.
SOFTBALL: Lenox (5-5) at Creston (7-2)
Nice week for Creston so far with a sweep of Kuemper Catholic just last night while Lenox has beat Southwest Valley and Lamoni by a combined 11-2. TJ Stoaks is in midseason form.
Trev's Pick: Creston - Sneaky game. TJ Stoaks is a strikeout machine, but will she get the run support? Don't sleep on Creston's rotation or their offense.
Ryan's Pick: Creston - Lenox has seen some great competition in the POI this year and TJ Stoaks has the ability to keep them in every game. But, the Creston offense is used to seeing velocity and they are hitting .351 as a team.
Derek's Pick: Creston - While Creston doesn't face a caliber pitcher like TJ Stoaks every night, they do see good to great pitchers in the Hawkeye Ten all the time. They're used to this, and I'll take their bats to get just enough.
BASEBALL: St. Albert (12-1) at Abraham Lincoln (4-7)
St. Albert lost their first game of the season on Monday to Kuemper, but they've since bounced back to beat Kuemper in game two and Audubon last night. AL has been pretty solid of late, although they were outscored 28-1 last night in a doubleheader with Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Ryan's Pick: St. Albert - Game four of a five-game week for the Falcons and game four of a six-game week for the Lynx. Both teams will be a little deeper in their staffs and AL has a key DH with Sioux City West still looming this week. I'll take the Falcons.
Derek's Pick: Abraham Lincoln - I picked against the Lynx against a smaller school earlier this week, and I was made a fool. St. Albert is deep in the rotation, but they may be saving some bigger arms for Clarinda tomorrow.
Trev's Pick: St. Albert - Both teams have played three games in the past two days, so you have to wonder about fatigue. But St. Albert has played a lot of games in this short season, so I think they're equipped for this and they have a deeper rotation.
BASEBALL: Sioux City East (8-1) at Harlan (6-2)
Harlan routed Atlantic on Monday and then walked off a winner against Clarinda last night. Sioux City East has been outstanding all season and rides a six-gam win streak. They haven't played since this past weekend -- a win over LC.
Derek's Pick: Sioux City East - Harlan has had some nice escape acts this season, but I'll take the Black Raiders to handle business here.
Trev's Pick: Sioux City East - No Connor Bruck tonight for the Cyclones because he threw against Atlantic Monday. SC East has a brigade of arms at the disposal tonight, thus giving them the edge.
Ryan's Pick: Sioux City East - I think the Raiders have a few too many weapons for the Cyclones in this one. SCE hits the ball a ton.
BASEBALL: Underwood (9-2) at Kuemper Catholic (9-5)
Two very good Class 2A teams meet in a non-conference battle. The Eagles are 1-0 this week with last night's 5-0 win over AHSTW. Kuemper has played four times this week, splitting with St. Albert and sweeping Creston.
Trev's Pick: Underwood - Could this be a district final preview? I think so. That could lead to some unique lineup maneuvers, or maybe not, we won't know until game time, but I trust Underwood a tad more because of their pitching depth.
Ryan's Pick: Underwood - The Knight have already played four games this week, while this is just number two for the Eagles. I like this matchup to be low-scoring and go Underwood's way.
Derek's Pick: Underwood - As I'm sure my two colleagues have noted, Underwood is the fresher team, and I think they have something big to prove in this matchup. I'll go with the Eagles.
SOFTBALL: Audubon (6-5) at Griswold (8-5)
Audubon had an impressive Monday night win over AHSTW, taking down the same team that beat Underwood one night later by a 7-0 count. Griswold has been red hot, including a win over Fremont-Mills earlier this week.
Ryan's Pick: Griswold - The Tigers are really starting to figure things out and have won six of their last seven. The middle part of their order is tough to navigate.
Derek's Pick: Audubon - The Wheelers have been much improved this season, and I can't get over the fact that they have some really great wins this year. This won't be easy, though.
Trev's Pick: Griswold - The Tigers are playing almost as good as anyone at the moment. It's tough for me to go against them the way Brenna Rossell is pitching and Anna Kelley is hitting.
SOFTBALL: East Union (9-4) at Nodaway Valley (6-10)
East Union had a five-game win streak snapped last night, but it was against a great Wayne team. Nodaway Valley has dropped six of their past eight, although many of them in tight games to good teams.
Ryan's Pick: East Union - The Eagles are playing really well right now, just about as well as anyone in the area. I'll roll with the hot hand.
Derek's Pick: East Union - The Eagles are looking for a nice bounce back after last night's loss, and Nodaway Valley is in the same boat. However, I like the consistency of Mallory Raney to get it done.
Trev's Pick: East Union - The Eagles had their five-game streak snapped last night to Wayne, but Wayne has made a lot of teams look silly this year. I'll put my trust in Mallory Raney to bounce back.
BASEBALL: Central Decatur (9-3) at Lamoni (6-3)
Central Decatur routed Mormon Trail on Monday and then lost to Martensdale-St. Marys last night to open the week 1-1. Lamoni fell to red hot Lenox before a win last night over Seymour. Big rivalry matchup here.
Derek's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals continue to play good baseball and only have losses to upper echelon teams. Lamoni should be determined to make a statement, but I have to go with CD.
Trev's Pick: Central Decatur - The Cardinals have flown under the radar. They have just three losses -- a pair of two-run defeats to Southeast Warren and a shameless loss to Martensdale-St. Marys. The Cardinals should have Matthew Boothe at their disposal tonight. I'll take them.
Ryan's Pick: Lamoni - Third game of the week for each of these teams. That means staffs start getting stretched a little bit and I think the Demons are a tad deeper on the hill.
SOFTBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-0, 6-0) at CAM, Anita (8-5, 5-2)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton can grab at least a share of the Rolling Valley title with a win here. CAM is looking to play spoiler after winning five of their past six, including a rout of Boyer Valley last night.
Trev's Pick: Exira/EHK - CAM is hitting the cover off the ball lately, but Exira-EHK is the team to beat in the RVC until they aren't. This should be a fun one in Anita tonight.
Ryan's Pick: Exira/EHK - The Spartans are 9-0 for a reason. They do a lot of things well. I think they take this one.
Derek's Pick: Exira/EHK - I don't think this is going to be a walk-away win like many of their previous RVC wins, but I'll take the Spartans to keep it rolling.
SOFTBALL: Woodbine (5-6, 5-1) at Boyer Valley (2-4, 2-4)
Consider Woodbine the surprise of the RVC with a really great conference mark. They've lost three of four, but they were to Lawton-Bronson twice and Westwood once. Understandable. Boyer Valley fell to CAM in a big way last night.
Ryan's Pick: Woodbine - Sierra Lantz is just a freshman, but she has been solid in the circle for the Tigers. I'll take her to pitch her team to a win.
Derek's Pick: Woodbine - The Tigers keep it going in the RVC with a win on the road.
Trev's Pick: Woodbine - I'm picking Woodbine for no other reason than it's tough to get a good gauge of Boyer Valley. They've only played six games and have decided to keep their schedule light this season. Can't blame them, but I Woodbine has been tested lately.
BASEBALL: Woodbine (2-2, 2-2) at Boyer Valley (4-2, 4-2)
Boyer Valley dropped their first game of the week in big fashion to undefeated CAM while Woodbine appears to be recovering from missing the first week of the season. They've won their last two, scoring 30 runs in the process.
Derek's Pick: Woodbine - The Tigers are rounding into form, and I think they will keep things rolling against one of the big surprises of the area in the early season.
Trev's Pick: Woodbine - Two teams that are going in different directions right now. Boyer Valley is looking to bounce back while Woodbine is hot. I'll put my trust in the latter.
Ryan's Pick: Boyer Valley - Woodbine got off to a bit of a slow start after having to miss their first week. Meanwhile, BV's only losses are to CAM and Coon Rapids-Bayard. I'll take the Bulldogs.
SOFTBALL: Glidden-Ralston (4-4, 3-3) at West Harrison (8-3, 5-1)
Preseason RVC favorite West Harrison is starting to play like it with six straight wins, including four shutouts from Emily McIntosh. Hard-hitting Glidden-Ralston put up 23 runs on Monday, but they've lost four of their past five.
Trev's Pick: West Harrison - A treat in Mondamin tonight. West Harrison needs a win and some help from CAM to have a shot of sharing the RVC title. I think they control what they can control behind Haleigh Rife, Emily McIntosh and company.
Ryan's Pick: West Harrison - West Harrison has been playing real good softball as of late. You should check out Haley Koch's stats sometime. They are good.
Derek's Pick: West Harrison - The Hawkeyes have been very impressive of late, and I'd expect them to keep it going at home.
BASEBALL: Seymour (2-4, 1-4) at Mormon Trail (1-7, 0-2)
Mormon Trail has dropped their last four, including one to CD and one to Moulton-Udell to open the week. Seymour has also lost their last four and lost to Lamoni in a big way last night.
Ryan's Pick: Seymour - Seymour won this matchup 10-3 earlier this year. That's a big turnaround for Mormon Trail to make.
Derek's Pick: Mormon Trail - Complete guess and flip of the coin. Let's see if it's the right one.
Trev's Pick: Seymour - They took care of Mormon Trail when they met to open the season. A lot may have changed since then, but is it seven runs worth of change? I don't think so.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Lewis Central
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM, Anita
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Whiting at Ar-We-Va
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Harlan
Lenox at Creston
Fremont-Mills at Treynor
Audubon at Griswold
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Grand View Christian
Sioux City North at West Sioux
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE (7/1)
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at CAM, Anita
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
St. Albert at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City East at Harlan
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic
Denison-Schleswig at Alta-Aurelia
Fremont-Mills at Treynor
Central Decatur at Lamoni
Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke
Southeast Warren at West Central Valley
Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard